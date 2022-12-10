ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DU cheer squad leads community effort to collect toys

By Libby Smith
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ssKiP_0jcI23nJ00

DU hosting Shop 'n' Drop toy collection event. 00:36

CBS News Colorado is partnered with University of Denver Athletics for the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. DU's collection runs from November 10, 2022 to December 16, 2022. The cheer team collects new, unwrapped toys for kids ages 5 to 18 at home athletic events.

"Our Toy Drive is our biggest community engagement event," said Kayla Gibson, DU cheerleader.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZIoxE_0jcI23nJ00
Pioneers fans toss teddy bears to benefit Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive 00:42

On November 3, 2022,  DU held it's annual Teddy Bear Toss during the first intermission of the men's hockey game against Arizona State. Fans were encouraged to bring a new stuffed animal that they could throw onto the ice during the first intermission. Stuffed animals rained down out of the stands, while the cheer team and members of the hockey team collected them into big bags. All those stuffed toys will go to the Boys & Girls Club members.

"The holiday season can be really tough, so it's important that these kids know that they're loved by their community," Gibson told CBS4.

On Saturday, November 10, 2022, the cheer squad will be holding it's annual Shop 'N' Drop event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Cheerleaders will be out on the circle drive at the Ritchie Center taking donations of new, unwrapped toys.

"Last year was really successful. It's always great seeing everyone from the Denver community, even Denver alum come through," Gibson explained.

(credit: CBS)

The Boys & Girls Clubs provide after-school care for children from kindergarten to high school seniors. Recently, the DU Cheer Team held a clinic for the members of the Boston Boys & Girls Club in Aurora.

"I love just representing the school and the spirit that comes along side it, so really hoping that we can show some of that, and show how much we love our Denver community," said Cheerleader Maddie Knox about working with the club members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rxdYW_0jcI23nJ00
DU Cheer Clinic brings spirit to Boston Boys & Girls Club 01:32

The children learned kicks, jumps, and came up with their own cheers. 8-year-old Denzel was particularly excited about the clinic.

"I want to be a cheerleader," he told CBS News Colorado.

Denzel already knows how to do cartwheels, so learning the kicks and jumps came naturally to him.

"It's kind of like awesome," he said.

The cheer clinic is an example of the kind of experiences that children have access to by just being a club member.

LINK: Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive

