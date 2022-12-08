ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Discover the Deepest Lake in Idaho

Much of Idaho is covered in lush green forests. In fact, 40% of the state is national forest. These forests provide natural recreational opportunities, as well as habitat for a variety of animals. Interspersed throughout the forests are wide open bodies of water, like lakes, rivers, and clear streams that are amazing places for boating, swimming, and fishing. The fifth deepest lake in the US is in Idaho. You may or may not know that there is also a top-secret Naval Base in Idaho. Read on to find out all about the deepest lake in Idaho!
IDAHO STATE
Heavy snow in the Sierra impacts mountain travel

SIERRA — Business was booming on a snowy day in the Sierra, especially for the last stop before Echo Summit on Highway 50."Well, a lot of people are buying chains. And hot chocolate, something to stay warm with," said Evan Ivy, an employee at Tahoe Paradise Chevron. "There are a lot of people unprepared without the chains, so having our department here where people can get the chains is a big help."The Tahoe Paradise Chevron was the place to be Sunday for many drivers that were told to turn back. "They wanted us to turn around and make sure we...
Extreme Après Ski: Lavish Resort Homes Where You May Want to Skip the Slopes

When it’s time to take a break from the slopes, Kelly Wilkerson, her husband, Rick Wilkerson, and their guests ski straight to their Park City, Utah, home’s ski room. “Everyone can leave their boots on and come into the room, which has a storage system for 25 pairs of skis, boot dryers and USB chargers in every locker, plus a couch, music, and a bathroom if you just want a brief break before heading back out,” says Mr. Wilkerson, 55, who was in the oil-and-gas pipeline business. “Every surface outside and inside has radiant heat to melt the snow, so you can safely walk from the ski room to the 8-foot-by-12-foot stainless-steel hot tub.”
PARK CITY, UT
Why Winter is the Perfect Time to Visit Yellowstone

Yellowstone National Park isn’t just a great spot to visit during the summer months, when the crowds are thick and the weather is (for some) best. You may actually find you like the park more during the height of winter. Here are some of the things you can do if you book a winter package at either Old Faithful Snow Lodge or Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel, two park lodges open December to February.
Everest Pioneer Ed Webster Has Died at 66

In the summer of 1988, alpinist Ed Webster visited me in Colorado Springs. He had just returned from Mount Everest, where with Steven Venables, Paul Teare, and Robert Anderson, he had established a new route on the forbidding 12,000-foot Kangshung Face—located on Everest’s rarely-visited east side. The unassisted quartet succeeded without the help of sherpas or supplemental oxygen, pulling off one of history’s most audacious Himalayan first ascents. Reinhold Messner, the first climber to solo the mountain, called the climb, “The best ascent of Everest in terms of style and pure adventure!”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Winter Hiking For Beginners The Complete Guide To Hiking, Snowshoeing And Camping In The Winter

The Beginners Guide To Winter Hiking and Camping: Clothes, Gear, Safety, and More. We know it can all seem overwhelming if you’re new to winter hiking, snowshoeing, and camping to get started. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. To make sure you’re prepared for your winter hike or snowshoe, I’ll go over everything you need to know, from what clothes and gear to bring to how to stay safe in the cold weather.
Glacier National Park Going-to-the-Sun-Road tickets available March 2

In the event you’re planning to go to Glacier Nationwide Park in Montana and wish to drive the legendary Going-to-the-Solar Highway, mark your calendar for March 2. For the second straight 12 months, Glacier would require ticketed entry to be able to handle site visitors alongside the historic route. Tickets go up for grabs on Recreation.gov at eight am MST on March 2 for guests who wish to drive the street between Could 27 and September 11, 2022.
MONTANA STATE

