Read full article on original website
Related
Hiker Falls 1,000 Feet To Her Death After Slipping Off Ledge
In a tragic incident, a young woman plunged 1,000 feet to her death after falling off the edge of a cliff while hiking. According to reports, the 26-year-old was in the Italian Dolomites at the time. “The news that arrived this evening of the tragic death of the young Maria...
I've been skiing across the Western US for over a decade. I think these 9 ski resorts are the best in the region.
The best ski resorts and mountains to visit in the Western US, including Deer Valley in Utah, Aspen Highlands and Snowmass in Colorado, and more.
Two Colorado ski resorts among North America's 'top 10' – and they're not on Epic Pass
It's no secret that Colorado is home to some of the best slopesports in the country, making it no surprise that two Colorado ski resorts were recently voted to be among the top 10 ski resorts in North America by USA Today readers. What might surprise some is that neither spot is found on the popular Epic Pass. Instead, both are Ikon Pass destinations.
I ski in the US every winter. Here's how I pick the right ski resort for my budget, plus 13 tips that will help save money.
From buying used gear to saving on lift fees with a multi-resort pass, here's how an avid skier enjoys ski resort trips while staying on budget.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Idaho
Much of Idaho is covered in lush green forests. In fact, 40% of the state is national forest. These forests provide natural recreational opportunities, as well as habitat for a variety of animals. Interspersed throughout the forests are wide open bodies of water, like lakes, rivers, and clear streams that are amazing places for boating, swimming, and fishing. The fifth deepest lake in the US is in Idaho. You may or may not know that there is also a top-secret Naval Base in Idaho. Read on to find out all about the deepest lake in Idaho!
Heavy snow in the Sierra impacts mountain travel
SIERRA — Business was booming on a snowy day in the Sierra, especially for the last stop before Echo Summit on Highway 50."Well, a lot of people are buying chains. And hot chocolate, something to stay warm with," said Evan Ivy, an employee at Tahoe Paradise Chevron. "There are a lot of people unprepared without the chains, so having our department here where people can get the chains is a big help."The Tahoe Paradise Chevron was the place to be Sunday for many drivers that were told to turn back. "They wanted us to turn around and make sure we...
The Best Après-Ski Towns in America
Though Americans didn’t invent après, we can hold our own. These snow-filled mountain towns have some of our favorite spots to drink, eat, and hang post-ski.
mansionglobal.com
Extreme Après Ski: Lavish Resort Homes Where You May Want to Skip the Slopes
When it’s time to take a break from the slopes, Kelly Wilkerson, her husband, Rick Wilkerson, and their guests ski straight to their Park City, Utah, home’s ski room. “Everyone can leave their boots on and come into the room, which has a storage system for 25 pairs of skis, boot dryers and USB chargers in every locker, plus a couch, music, and a bathroom if you just want a brief break before heading back out,” says Mr. Wilkerson, 55, who was in the oil-and-gas pipeline business. “Every surface outside and inside has radiant heat to melt the snow, so you can safely walk from the ski room to the 8-foot-by-12-foot stainless-steel hot tub.”
trazeetravel.com
Why Winter is the Perfect Time to Visit Yellowstone
Yellowstone National Park isn’t just a great spot to visit during the summer months, when the crowds are thick and the weather is (for some) best. You may actually find you like the park more during the height of winter. Here are some of the things you can do if you book a winter package at either Old Faithful Snow Lodge or Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel, two park lodges open December to February.
6 Things Nobody Tells You About Buying a Home in Ski Country
Megan Johnson is a reporter in Boston. She got her start at the Boston Herald, where commenters would leave sweet messages like “Megan Johnson is just awful.” Now, she's a contributor to publications like People Magazine, Trulia and Architectural Digest. published Yesterday. Some people dread the winter. Then...
Moose Spotted For First Time Ever In Washington’s Mount Rainier National Park
According to King 5, Washington’s Mount Rainier National Park in Lewis County had their first ever moose sighting yesterday, which is also the southwestern part of the state’s first moose sighting as well. The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife also said that the farthest south a...
Everest Pioneer Ed Webster Has Died at 66
In the summer of 1988, alpinist Ed Webster visited me in Colorado Springs. He had just returned from Mount Everest, where with Steven Venables, Paul Teare, and Robert Anderson, he had established a new route on the forbidding 12,000-foot Kangshung Face—located on Everest’s rarely-visited east side. The unassisted quartet succeeded without the help of sherpas or supplemental oxygen, pulling off one of history’s most audacious Himalayan first ascents. Reinhold Messner, the first climber to solo the mountain, called the climb, “The best ascent of Everest in terms of style and pure adventure!”
12 beginner mistakes new skiers make and how to avoid them, according to a lifelong skier
From skiing way too fast to not filling up all of the lift seats, here are things people can get wrong when they're new to the slopes.
I'm an advanced skier who's shredded mountains all over the Northeast. These 9 resorts are my favorites in the region for all budgets and ability levels.
The best ski resorts and mountains to visit in the Northeast US, including Sunday River in Maine, Stowe Mountain in New Hampshire, and more.
Rocky Mountain National Park Warns Visitors, Closes Road Due to Snow
Rocky Mountain National Park has experienced some winter weather within the past 24 hours, and as a result, officials decided to close the Bear Lake area until plow trucks can help clear the roads. Rocky Mountain saw roughly a foot of new snow in a storm that began on Monday...
Winter Hiking For Beginners The Complete Guide To Hiking, Snowshoeing And Camping In The Winter
The Beginners Guide To Winter Hiking and Camping: Clothes, Gear, Safety, and More. We know it can all seem overwhelming if you’re new to winter hiking, snowshoeing, and camping to get started. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. To make sure you’re prepared for your winter hike or snowshoe, I’ll go over everything you need to know, from what clothes and gear to bring to how to stay safe in the cold weather.
places.travel
Snowshoeing, Wildlife Viewing and Snowmobiling: A Winter Adventure in Yellowstone National Park
Covering almost 3,500 square miles across Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to dramatic canyons, rolling mountain tops, alpine rivers, and famous hot springs. With one of the world’s largest calderas, Yellowstone boasts over 10,000 thermal features and over 300 geysers—a comforting sight after a day in...
cohaitungchi.com
Glacier National Park Going-to-the-Sun-Road tickets available March 2
In the event you’re planning to go to Glacier Nationwide Park in Montana and wish to drive the legendary Going-to-the-Solar Highway, mark your calendar for March 2. For the second straight 12 months, Glacier would require ticketed entry to be able to handle site visitors alongside the historic route. Tickets go up for grabs on Recreation.gov at eight am MST on March 2 for guests who wish to drive the street between Could 27 and September 11, 2022.
Comments / 0