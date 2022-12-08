Taylor Swift Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Making of ‘All Too Well’ Short Film – Watch | Dylan O’Brien, Music, Music Video, Sadie Sink, Taylor Swift

Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job
Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
Taylor Swift Continues Her Director Era By Announcing Her First Feature Film
Taylor Swift is fully leaning into the director’s chair. Following the success of her Sadie Sink starring-short All Too Well (which some are predicting might be nominated for a Best Live Action Short Oscar), the megastar has announced she’ll be making her feature-length directorial debut. The film will...
Taylor Swift to Make Feature-Length Directorial Debut With Original Script She Wrote
Taylor Swift, an Oscar hopeful for her All Too Well: The Short Film, has announced she’ll make her feature-length directorial debut based on an original script she wrote. Searchlight Pictures has partnered with Swift on the upcoming movie, details of which will be announced at a later date. “Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement. The news comes a day after the singer/director shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself at the helm...
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Sadie Sink Hadn’t Seen Any Brendan Fraser Movies Until She Was Cast as His Daughter in ‘The Whale’
Sadie Sink admits she didn’t know much about Brendan Fraser until she was cast as his estranged daughter in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” “To be honest, I hadn’t seen any of his films. I didn’t grow up with his films,” the 20-year-old actor told me at the New York City premiere of “The Whale” Tuesday night at Alice Tully Hall. “Of course, now I’ve seen all of them.” Sink’s favorite? “I love ‘School Ties,” the “Stranger Things” star said. Fraser starred in the 1992 drama as a Jewish high schooler attending an exclusive prep school on a football scholarship. He decides to...
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died
Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
Taylor Swift To Make Her Feature Directing Debut With Searchlight Pictures
Taylor Swift‘s musical accolades speak for themselves: ten albums, eleven Grammy wins and being the only female artist to win Album Of The Year three separate times. But recently, Swift has added video work into her repertoire, with great success. She’s also nabbed two MTV VMAs for Best Director for her work on “The Man” and “All Too Well: The Short Film,” the latter also screening at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and TIFF.
Netflix Drops Teaser For “You People,” Starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill & Nia Long
Lauren London, La La Anthony, and Deon Cole will also be featured in the Netflix comedy film. Netflix’s latest comedy film is on its way, and it boasts a star-studded cast. You People features Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Jonah Hill, Lauren London, and more, with plans to debut very soon.
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
Jessica Chastain Got Real About Dropping Out Of High School And Said She Ate Banana Peels In The School Lunch Room
It sounds strange, yeah — and, well, it is — but Jessica's admission isn't completely without explanation.
24 Anti-Portia Tweets For Any "White Lotus" Fans Who Are Done With Her Polly Pocket-Lookin' Self After That Finale
"I slept on it, and you know what, I'm still pissed at Portia!" —A fan who is completely valid
"Avatar 2" Is A Lot Like The First Movie, Except With Even More Mind-Blowing Visual Effects
Shockingly, it doesn't feel like it's over three hours long.
‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical Sets Main Cast, Reneé Rapp to Reprise Broadway Role as Regina George
Paramount’s upcoming “Mean Girls” movie musical has set its main cast — and it’s so fetch. Reneé Rapp, Angourie Rice, Jaquel Spivey and Auli’i Cravalho will star in the film, based on the Tony-nominated Broadway musical adapted from the iconic 2004 movie. Rapp, who played Regina George in the Broadway musical, will reprise her role in the film. Rice, Spivey and Cravalho will play Cady, Damian and and Janis, respectively. Original film and stage musical writer Tina Fey is penning the movie, with Arturo Perez and and Samantha Jayne directing. The music is by Jeff Richmond with lyrics from Nell Benjamin....
17 Overused Dating Profile Cliches That People Are So Sick Of Seeing, They're Basically The Equivalent Of A Red Flag
Turns out if you mention liking "The Office" in your bio, you're not the only one.
Disney Brings Back Its First-Ever Animated Character in New Short
Disney has brought its first character back to life on the small screen. The popular mass media and entertainment conglomerate recently revealed a short featuring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, the character Walt Disney used to jump-start his career and make Disney into what it is now. Disney and animation fans...
Idina Menzel and the Inspiration She Finds From the LGBTQ+ Community
Every one of us has a dream, and even at my “ripe” old age, the actor in me still fantasizes about being on a Broadway stage. I can’t believe I’m going to admit this in public, but when I hear “Memory” from Cats while I’m running, I belt the tune out and imagine I’m singing that song on a stage (sans the cat outfit).
16 Parents Who Made Small, Innocent Decisions That Turned Into Hilarious Mistakes
Honestly, these parents made my 2022 a bit brighter.
