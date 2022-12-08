Taylor Swift Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Making of ‘All Too Well’ Short Film – Watch | Dylan O’Brien, Music, Music Video, Sadie Sink, Taylor Swift

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Taylor Swift Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Making of 'All Too Well' Short Film – Watch

 5 days ago
buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job

Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
wmagazine.com

Taylor Swift Continues Her Director Era By Announcing Her First Feature Film

Taylor Swift is fully leaning into the director’s chair. Following the success of her Sadie Sink starring-short All Too Well (which some are predicting might be nominated for a Best Live Action Short Oscar), the megastar has announced she’ll be making her feature-length directorial debut. The film will...
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift to Make Feature-Length Directorial Debut With Original Script She Wrote

Taylor Swift, an Oscar hopeful for her All Too Well: The Short Film, has announced she’ll make her feature-length directorial debut based on an original script she wrote. Searchlight Pictures has partnered with Swift on the upcoming movie, details of which will be announced at a later date. “Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement. The news comes a day after the singer/director shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself at the helm...
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Variety

Sadie Sink Hadn’t Seen Any Brendan Fraser Movies Until She Was Cast as His Daughter in ‘The Whale’

Sadie Sink admits she didn’t know much about Brendan Fraser until she was cast as his estranged daughter in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” “To be honest, I hadn’t seen any of his films. I didn’t grow up with his films,” the 20-year-old actor told me at the New York City premiere of “The Whale” Tuesday night at Alice Tully Hall. “Of course, now I’ve seen all of them.” Sink’s favorite? “I love ‘School Ties,” the “Stranger Things” star said. Fraser starred in the 1992 drama as a Jewish high schooler attending an exclusive prep school on a football scholarship. He decides to...
TheDailyBeast

Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died

Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
theplaylist.net

Taylor Swift To Make Her Feature Directing Debut With Searchlight Pictures

Taylor Swift‘s musical accolades speak for themselves: ten albums, eleven Grammy wins and being the only female artist to win Album Of The Year three separate times. But recently, Swift has added video work into her repertoire, with great success. She’s also nabbed two MTV VMAs for Best Director for her work on “The Man” and “All Too Well: The Short Film,” the latter also screening at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and TIFF.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery

Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
Variety

‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical Sets Main Cast, Reneé Rapp to Reprise Broadway Role as Regina George

Paramount’s upcoming “Mean Girls” movie musical has set its main cast — and it’s so fetch. Reneé Rapp, Angourie Rice, Jaquel Spivey and Auli’i Cravalho will star in the film, based on the Tony-nominated Broadway musical adapted from the iconic 2004 movie. Rapp, who played Regina George in the Broadway musical, will reprise her role in the film. Rice, Spivey and Cravalho will play Cady, Damian and and Janis, respectively. Original film and stage musical writer Tina Fey is penning the movie, with Arturo Perez and and Samantha Jayne directing. The music is by Jeff Richmond with lyrics from Nell Benjamin....
techaiapp.com

Disney Brings Back Its First-Ever Animated Character in New Short

Disney has brought its first character back to life on the small screen. The popular mass media and entertainment conglomerate recently revealed a short featuring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, the character Walt Disney used to jump-start his career and make Disney into what it is now. Disney and animation fans...
Advocate

Idina Menzel and the Inspiration She Finds From the LGBTQ+ Community

Every one of us has a dream, and even at my “ripe” old age, the actor in me still fantasizes about being on a Broadway stage. I can’t believe I’m going to admit this in public, but when I hear “Memory” from Cats while I’m running, I belt the tune out and imagine I’m singing that song on a stage (sans the cat outfit).
