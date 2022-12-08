Read full article on original website
I've been on more than 50 cruises. Here are the 9 things I never buy on board.
As an avid cruiser, I splurge on onboard luxuries like fine dining, spa services, and cocktails. However, I try to plan where to spend my money ahead of time to avoid upcharges. Some balconies, unlimited drink packages, and souvenirs aren't worth the extra cost.
Italy’s best new hotels and jewelry destinations for 2022
If you’re feeling a little geloso (that’s jealous) after watching the glamorous resort featured in “The White Lotus,” here are a few new sparkling luxury hotels (with plenty of jewelry shopping nearby) that should inspire you to book your own trip, pronto. North Hop over to Milan on the new all-biz direct flight from Newark run by La Compagnie, the canny French airline that’s been offering cut-price premium red-eyes to the City of Light for eight years; its new service to Malpensa Airport starts at just over $2,000 round trip. From there, it’s off to Piedmont, the region’s de facto jewelry hub, with...
Harry and Meghan Have Stayed at This Beachfront Barbados Villa. Now It Can Be Yours for $40 Million.
Elton John, Nicole Kidman and even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have all decamped to Cove Spring House in St. James, Barbados, for a tropical getaway. Now, you too can live like a A-lister in the same famed island estate. Perched atop a coral cliff, the beloved beachfront residence is surrounded by lush gardens and its idyllic positioning allows you to revel in picturesque views of the Caribbean Sea. Given its star power, it should come as no surprise that the ultra-luxurious hideaway is asking its next owner to cough up an eye-watering $40 million. (It even appeared on The X Factor...
Disconnect and Reconnect at Loews Hotels
Live! By Loews – Arlington. Photo courtesy of Loews Hotels. With the astute awareness that Americans are increasingly valuing experiences over material items, Loews Hotels & Co offers travelers the opportunity to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of life this holiday season by reconnecting with those who matter the most.
20 of Europe’s Most Anticipated Luxury Hotel and Resort Openings
(credit: Mandarin Oriental) Last, but certainly not least, in our four-part installment of the most anticipated luxury property openings around the world, sees is go to the continent of Europe. Comprised of 44 countries, Europe is steeped in history and decadence of years gone by and continues to be a global hub for travelers. So, if you are looking for hot new spots to stay while roaming the continent, here is a list of new luxury openings in Europe.
World’s Gins and World Travel
Shetland Reel, In the Welsh Wind, Sipsmith’s, and Jawbox don’t do it anymore for KEVIN PILLEY. UK gins are too parochial. “Who wants another gin then? Portobello Road Asparagus anyone? Some Nelson’s Brussel Sprout? Saffron? Ant? Oyster? Quincenauticusor lavender? Christmas pudding perhaps? Butcher’s Beef Gin? Maybe some Scottish sea lettuce from Jura?”
Future’s Stylish New Miami Beach Mansion Has the Kitchen of Dreams
Earlier this year, rapper Future (born Nayvadius Wilburn) shocked fans when it was announced that he sold the publishing rights to his music catalog in an eight-figure deal. Now, less than four months later, he’s showing everyone what he’s doing with the influx of cash: buying up the block. Miami’s block, that is.
Fronte Oceano Newcastle House by ASJP Architecture |Yellowtrace
From top to bottom: Mask from PNG (unknown artist), a ceramic by Dino Consalvo, painting hanging over fireplace by Lottie Consalvo and another ceramic by Dino Consalvo. Photo by Ben Hosking. Detailing of the timber and steel kitchen cabinets. Photo by Ben Hosking. Matching detail of the above hanging shelves....
Luxury living, peace and tranquility in Pattaya? – A Luxury Travel Blog
International travel has resumed and restriction free borders have become a reality, so it’s time for us all to start planning, booking and getting excited about our next travel adventures. For some, that will be returning to a favourite destination, to re-live and re-kindle those holiday vibes, for others that may be looking for a ‘new’ destination to explore, enjoy and add to that list of favourite places.
This Luxe Residence in One of London’s Poshest Neighborhoods Just Listed for a Cool $31 Million
You may not be able to don a crown at King Charles III’s coronation next year, but you can live like modern royalty at this stunning property in England’s capital. This five-bedroom residence is located in Cadogan Square, a residential area in London’s posh Knightsbridge neighborhood. Listed for $30.7 million, this Harrods Estates property spans 4,404 square feet over two floors. The current owner enlisted interior designer and architect Viktor Udzenija to create a one-of-a-kind home with incredible stonework, parquet timber floors, bespoke stained-glass windows and rare exotic marbles. Located in a period building, the abode was part of an extensive renovation...
est magazine issue #46 | Design Renaissance
The Renaissance is remembered as a historical period of learning, innovation and creativity. It was an intrinsic backdrop to this issue – ‘Design Renaissance: The New Spirit of Home’ – as we reconsidered how we live through an open and confident expression of ideas. Every home in this issue has seen a reimagining of sorts, becoming the site for questioning, preserving and reinterpreting the old.
A TASTE CARRIED FOR YEARS: PERSIAN EATERY JOONAM OPENS ITS DOORS IN DUBAI
Joonam, operated by Guru Concepts, will be unveiled this month at The Pointe, Dubai. Inspired by Iranian values and tradition with a tantalizing menu paying homage to enticing Persian flavours, Joonam is a welcoming dining concept perfect for friends and family alike. Meaning ‘my dear’ in Persian, Joonam is a...
A Week on an Ibizan Private Island
A five-minute boat ride off the northeastern flank of Ibiza in the Mediterranean, the private island of Tagomago combines convenience and exclusivity in a 148-acre spit of land. The sumptuous getaway is now offered for buyouts via Mandarin Oriental’s Exclusive Homes Collection, which imports the hotelier’s exceptional service to standout private properties around the world. This lavish seven-night package for Robb Report readers includes a private-jet transfer between London and Ibiza for up to six people, as well as a three-night luxury-yacht charter with a Mandarin Oriental chef shipped in to helm the galley one evening. The island, where you’ll spend four...
A guide to The Independent Traveller’s best hotel reviews, short break offers and holiday tours
Here at The Independent Traveller, our experts and journalists travel the world trying the best hotels in all the top travel locations including the UK, Paris and New York.We have slept in all the beds, tried all the breakfasts and explored all the nooks and crannies of these beautiful locations to bring you our comprehensive guide to the best hotels, tours and short break offers around.From the bustling streets of London to the remote Isles of Scilly and from the rugged landscapes of Scotland to the chocolate box villages of the Cotswolds across to Wales, we have stayed in tiny...
Booking.com presents Six Cozy Long Stays to Enjoy this Winter
For those in the northern hemisphere, the season to gather by a crackling fire with a hot drink to warm the soul is well and truly here. With over half (55%) of global travelers wanting to make the most of their budget with a longer vacation,* Booking.com now has more than one million properties that can be booked for stays longer than 28 days up to 90 nights. With the shorter days and cooler temperatures arriving, Booking.com has selected six long stays perfect for a seasonal escape to a destination that knows how to do winter right. From a relaxing getaway in scenic Italy to a stretched city break in Spain and an adventure-fueled ski stay in the Austrian Alps, an extended stay makes it easier for travelers to discover more of the world at their own pace.
DUBAI PARKS™ AND RESORTS TRANSFORMS INTO ONE OF THE LARGEST FESTIVE DESTINATIONS IN DUBAI
Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the Middle East’s largest theme park in the Middle East, has turned into the ultimate magical destination this season with fireworks, festive workshops, enchanting live shows and parades, adding to the park’s thrilling rides and rollercoasters. With over 50 different activities across four...
This Cabo Resort Just Unveiled 36 New Private Pool Suites—and Its Own Yacht
The Montage Los Cabos is upping its game. This month, the Mexican beach resort unveiled its newest suite categories, designed to elevate the guest experience, along with a shiny new yacht that you can charter for a day on the water. The 122-key resort has added 36 new private pool suites—and in addition to their own plunge pools, they each also have views of Santa Maria Bay’s blue waters. The latest additions to the property range from studios to a three-bedroom layout, but they all feature a sun-filled balcony with a daybed and an outdoor shower. When you’re ready to venture beyond...
The Biggest Wellness Travel Trends of 2023, From Sound Baths in the Maldives to Recovery Lounges in Napa Valley
Going on vacation used to be an excuse to leave our diet and workout routines at home. These days, we plan trips rooted in relaxation, but also self-improvement and wellbeing. Wellness travel has become one of the industry’s fastest growing sectors, and hotels and resorts are taking note: It's no longer just med spas that are weaving diagnostics and medical-grade treatments into therapy offerings—at the newly opened Aman New York, for instance, you can get a cognitive health scan by day, and dine on stellar Italian food and catch a show at the hotel’s jazz club at night.
