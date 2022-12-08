For those in the northern hemisphere, the season to gather by a crackling fire with a hot drink to warm the soul is well and truly here. With over half (55%) of global travelers wanting to make the most of their budget with a longer vacation,* Booking.com now has more than one million properties that can be booked for stays longer than 28 days up to 90 nights. With the shorter days and cooler temperatures arriving, Booking.com has selected six long stays perfect for a seasonal escape to a destination that knows how to do winter right. From a relaxing getaway in scenic Italy to a stretched city break in Spain and an adventure-fueled ski stay in the Austrian Alps, an extended stay makes it easier for travelers to discover more of the world at their own pace.

