This Tech Is Transforming Real Estate and is Creating a Major Market Opportunity
Smart home technology is disrupting real estate, presenting a significant market opportunity for designers, builders, entrepreneurs and investors.
techaiapp.com
Nigerian startup Taeillo raises funding to scale its online furniture e-commerce platform • TechCrunch
Taeillo, a Lagos-based startup innovating around these issues relating to time, quality and cost via its online furniture e-commerce store, has raised $2.5 million in “expansion” funding from Aruwa Capital, a Nigeria-based early-stage growth equity and gender-lens fund. In a statement, Taeillo said it is an alternative for...
AdWeek
Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Launches New Agency Called Product
Aaron Shapiro, co-founder and former CEO of Huge, is launching a new agency named Product. For the agency that both makes and markets products for a sustainable future, Shapiro has enlisted a team of industry talent from Huge, DDB and Havas. Product has already attracted leading brands, including Google, Post...
Nutritional Products International’s Jeff Fernandez Brings Retail Buying Experience From Walmart and Amazon to NPI
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI NPI Helps Health and Wellness Brand Manufacturers Expand in the U.S. Not only did Jeff work for industry leader Walmart, but he also played a role
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships
In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
An Expert Roundup of the Top Trends in Fintech Software Development for 2023
Financial services organizations have recently been obliged to undergo a fast change, which has fueled the development of financial innovations. We have never felt the relevance of fintech as strongly as we do right now. Providing us with access to remote administration of our assets has enabled us to continue operating even under the most pressing situations. Digital platforms will continue to undergo great change as we firmly establish our move to the online world.
disruptmagazine.com
Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain
In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
rv-pro.com
Blue Ox Partners with Dealers Resources Group
Blue Ox Products has struck a new partnership with Dealers Resources Group (DRG) to provide best-in-class industry sales support to its partner dealers. “We are extremely excited to partner with Dealers Resources Group to enhance our team,” said Alex Walker, director of sales. “Aligning our knowledgeable and experienced sales team with DRG will allow us to double our unrelenting customer sales support. We are excited to work side by side to continue the rapid growth for both of our companies and dealer partners.”
salestechstar.com
Unanet to Accelerate Growth With Strategic Investment from Onex and Addition of Three New Board Members
Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions for government contractors (GovCons) and architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firms, announced it has closed a new round of strategic financing from Onex Corporation. The investment will help Unanet accelerate its product innovation, go-to-market strategies, and plans for continued growth. Onex becomes the second major investor in Unanet, which is primarily funded by Baltimore and San Diego-based JMI Equity.
TechCrunch
Expeto, a startup selling tools to manage private cellular networks, raises $12M
A number of major vendors provide private cellular network services, including AT&T and T-Mobile, as do some startups, including Celona, Anterix and Airspan Networks. (Recently, asset management giant BlackRock announced that it’ll deploy a private network at its new headquarters in partnership with Verizon.) But that hasn’t stopped new ventures from cropping up to challenge the incumbents. See Expeto, which is developing a platform that allows corporate customers to extend their private networks via virtually any type of cellular connectivity.
salestechstar.com
neonVest Closes Seed Round Led by 7BC Venture Capital for Their SaaS-Based Startup Scaling Platform
NeonVest announced today that it closed a seed financing round led by 7BC Venture Capital and an elite group of founders and VCs. Andrew Romans, General Partner of 7BC Venture Capital, has previously backed numerous early-stage tech startups that have gone on to surpass $500m and unicorn-level valuations, including Superhuman, NexHealth, Daily Harvest and Nylas.
bitcoinist.com
BudBlockz (BLUNT) is Bringing Spectacular Innovation to The Cannabis Industry
Only projects that have devised solutions to real-world issues will bounce back from the prolonged cryptocurrency sell-off. Unfortunately, the implosion, which shows no signs of slowing down, has already had casualties, with the latest being the FTT token. BudBlockz is one project that seeks to stand out from the crowd by solving a unique problem that has affected growth in the cannabis sector.
salestechstar.com
SymphonyAI Retail CPG CINDE Insights Now Available for CPGs To Leverage AI-Based Insights and Recommendations
North American CPG manufacturers can now benefit from same science-based insights as their retail partners. SymphonyAI Retail CPG, a leading provider of end-to-end, integrated AI-powered merchandising, personalization and supply chain solutions for retailers and CPG manufacturers, announced its fully AI-enabled CINDE Insights platform is now available for CPGs working with North American retail partners.
Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/ Adam Boone, Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
marktechpost.com
Meet Protopia AI: A Texas-based Company Bridging a Critical Gap in Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Imagine this: You run a data-driven driven fintech or healthcare company; you have access to a plethora of data, and could use new machine learning tools to better predict fraud or advance clinical research. Except, you can’t: the value and insights from the data are entangled in privileged customer data that make it difficult to access for your AI model.
techaiapp.com
Tron’s Stablecoin USDD Deviates From the $1 Peg, Justin Sun Says Team Deployed More Capital
The Tron-based stablecoin USDD has once again dropped below the $1 parity to a low of $0.969 on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Amid the drop in USDD’s value, Tron founder Justin Sun tweeted that his team was “deploying more capital,” and the stablecoin’s web portal usdd.io claims the project is overcollateralized by 200.8% at the time of writing.
ship-technology.com
Leading Internet of Things (IoT) companies for the shipping industry
The Internet of Things (IoT) is one of the growing trends in many industries, including the shipping industry. IoT in the shipping industry has revolutionised the sector by providing real-time data that helps in optimising shipping operations. IoT-enabled devices such as sensors and GPS trackers provide useful data that can...
Framework Studio, the Award-winning Film/TV Creative Marketing Agency, Announces Merger With Core Creative Labs, the Premier Visual Effects/Experiential Live Event Producer
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Framework Studio CEO Rajan Patel and Core Creative Labs (Core) CEO Curt Apanovich announced today that Core will be merging into the Framework ecosystem. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006062/en/ Rajan Patel is the CEO and executive producer of Framework Studio, a leading creative marketing agency in Los Angeles that is well-known in the entertainment and tech industries. Photo courtesy of Framework Studio. (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Vivant Partners With SoundHound to Offer Restaurants a Powerful Voice AI Ordering Platform Solution
Vivant Corp., a cutting-edge provider of primary and backup internet, phone systems and phone service, has announced their partnership with SoundHound, a leading innovator of conversational intelligence, to provide restaurants with a state-of-the-art Voice AI Ordering platform. The announcement provides restauranteurs struggling with the current labor shortages a cost-effective solution. The system functions as a virtual employee who answers calls, takes orders and makes reservations.
Digital-first Car Dealers Are Making the Most Money, Study Shows
Digital transformation is the secret to success for high-profit car dealers
