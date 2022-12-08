Read full article on original website
Candice Marshall
4d ago
This is very sweet and I hope she's able to donate to her father. It's really sad there are so many people out there that need a kidney. That being said alot of people are afraid to donate because there is always risk when it comes to surgery it can be a minor surgery and complications occur and they person ends up not surviving so I understand why someone would be hesitant on going under the knife. Anyway I hope everything works out for this family and I'll be praying for everyone that needs an organ and is waiting to be matched.
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Illinois Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic CenterJason MortonPeoria, IL
Related
25newsnow.com
Surprise evictions leaving East Bluff residents in the cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some residents in Peoria’s East Bluff are racing against the clock. It’s not for holiday shopping needs, either, but something much more critical. In July, several renters were made aware that their landlord sold their homes to a company called Darwin Properties, based out of Texas. At first, everything continued as normal. Payments weren’t raised, issues were dealt with, and life continued on as normal. That was until a few weeks ago.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s Hair and Fashion Showcase brings community together
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The third annual Peoria Hair & Fashion Showcase took place on Sunday. Hundreds gathered at the Marriott Hotel to see the creativity of local stylists. This year’s theme was “Mirror Mirror on the Wall,” coming at a time when people practice self-awareness. Proceeds from the event benefit the Peoria Alphas’ Golden Torch Foundation, a non-profit supporting mentorship, scholarship, and service programs.
Central Illinois Proud
Pets for Seniors animal shelter receives hundreds of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pets for Seniors (PFS) animal shelter in Peoria carried less than five bags of cat food for the shelter just last week. The non-profit in Peoria is now completely stocked up thanks to those in the community who decided to donate. Through their help, the shelter is now able to feed the cats until January.
1470 WMBD
A little present at the pump
PEORIA, Ill. — According to AAA-Illinois, Monday’s state average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.45. Nationally, the price was $3.26. In the Peoria-Pekin metro area, it’s a little higher at $3.53, but just pennies higher than a year ago when a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.48.
1470 WMBD
Peoria’s Family Christmas Sing returns Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria tradition is back. The Family Christmas Sing returns after a two-year hiatus at the Peoria Riverfront Museum Tuesday night. “It started in 1947, right after World War II, in the old Peoria County Courthouse Plaza. So, we’re counting this as the 75th year,” Organizer Lee Wenger says.
WQAD
Year in Review | Galesburg Cottage Hospital closure; Shelby Kluver walks through her reporting
2020 started with the closure of this Galesburg hospital, disrupting the lives of many patients and staff. News 8's Shelby Kluver walks through the challenges.
25newsnow.com
Old and New Hollywood Hair & Fashion put on in an extravagant way during Hair & Fashion Show
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The old Hollywood fashion hair and glamour was put on display and hundreds came out to enjoy the show. The 3rd Annual Peoria Hair and Fashion Show ended Sunday night but the looks from this year will forever be considered timeless. The theme was Mirror,...
wcbu.org
Q&A: Peoria Mayor Ali updates passenger rail plans, expresses optimism as new year draws near
As 2022 enters its final weeks, Peoria Mayor Rita Ali has high hopes for the city in the new year. Ali says she believes ongoing road improvements, efforts to cut down on violent crime, and investments in neighborhoods will make Peoria a safer and stronger community. The mayor also remains...
Fraudulent charge leaves Peoria shelter in need of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A compromised debit card leaves a Peoria animal shelter with a critical need for food. Without access to its funds, PFS Shelter (PFS) leaders are hoping the community will help support their cause while they wait for a replacement card. The shelter is asking for dry cat and kitten food but […]
Central Illinois Proud
Teen arrested after gunfire battle in Peoria Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested after an incident in Peoria Sunday afternoon that involved mulitple people firing weapons on W. Antoinette Street, according to a Peoria Police Department press release. At approximately 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 11, Peoria Police responded to the 2000 block...
courierpapers.com
Mary L. Hickman
Mary L. Hickman, 85, of Bloomington, IL, formerly of East Peoria, IL, passed away at 8:08 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. She was born on February 15, 1937, in Sullivan, IL, the daughter of the late Dewey and Pauline Randol Van Gundy. She married Clarence A. Hickman Jr. on December 29, 1956, in Peoria. He passed away on July 28, 2019. One sister, two brothers, and one grandson also preceded her in death.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Friendship House to host annual holiday ham giveaway
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service’s holiday ham giveaway takes place Sunday, December 18, from 2-3 p.m. During the events, families will be able to receive one holiday ham per household along with all the sides. The event is first come, first served...
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
1470 WMBD
Willie Nelson to be part of ‘Summer Camp’ in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – Remember how disappointed you were when Willie Nelson cancelled his, perhaps, coincidentally-planned April 20th concert at the Peoria Civic Center earlier this year?. Fear not — Willie will be ‘On the Road Again’ this summer. The Summer Camp Music Festival is announcing its...
Central Illinois Proud
Chillicothe car crash victim identified
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified 44-year-old Katherine “Katie” Wright of Chillicothe as the victim of a deadly car crash on Friday night. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene after her vehicle left the road and rolled multiple times. She was...
25newsnow.com
2 more COVID deaths in McLean County, new hospitalizations continue to rise
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The McLean County Health Department reports two more people, including a woman in her 50s, have died from COVID-19-related illnesses. Data released Friday also new cases and hospitalizations moved higher during the weekly period, and for a second week, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) classified McLean County’s community level at medium, having been at a low level during most of September and October.
25newsnow.com
Whittier Primary staffer blessed with new car
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A staff member at Whittier Primary School received a new ride at school Thursday. Shakyra Smith received the keys to her new car, a donation from Nu Gees Auto Sales in Peoria. The donation was made in memory of Quadreka Payne, shot and killed in...
wrmj.com
Clydesdales Find Their Way Back To Alexis
It is believed the American Clydesdale first settled in the United States in Alexis. And they’re back, thanks to the efforts of Kyle Flowers and Sam Medhurst, co-owners of F & M Clydesdales. You can find more information on their Facebook page—F & M Clydesdales.
Central Illinois Proud
Teen shot in Peoria Friday, no suspect yet
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 16-year-old male was shot multiple times on Friday afternoon, and Peoria Police are still looking for whoever did it. According to a PPD press release, officers responded to the 3400 block of Fallen Oak just after 1:30 p.m. Friday on a report of shots fired.
1027superhits.com
Woman dies in crash near Chillicothe
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — A woman was killed late Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash near Chillicothe. Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 4:15 p.m. to E. Hart Lane, near N. Benedict Street. Sheriff Chris Watkins said the 44-year old woman was ejected from her vehicle, which...
Comments / 2