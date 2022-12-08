Read full article on original website
Buddy Rogers
4d ago
You guys should do your homework before you publish. Rich Scangerallo is NO LONGER the Wildcats OC! 🥴
4
Kentucky TE Commit Tanner Lemaster Ready to Build 'Something Special' in Lexington
Kentucky football is getting a do-it-all tight end in its 2023 class in 3-star prospect Tanner Lemaster. The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder out of Washington Court House, Ohio was a weapon in his senior season at Washington High School. He racked up 40 receptions for 540 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Blue ...
Louisville Defeats Kentucky for Sixth-Straight Rivalry Win
LEXINGTON, Ky. - The RV/#24 Louisville Cardinals kept the state red as they defeated Kentucky, 86-72, Sunday afternoon at Rupp Arena in the Battle for the Bluegrass. It was the sixth-straight win for the Cardinals (7-4) over the Wildcats (7-2), the longest winning streak Louisville has had in the rivalry's history.
College Basketball World Wants 2 Head Coaches Fired Today
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is only a month old, but two fan bases have already seen enough from their respective head coaches. Both Georgetown and Louisville's men's basketball programs want their head coaches to be fired. Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing has been struggling mightily over the last...
Look: Yale Coach's Comment On Kentucky Is Going Viral
Yale gave Kentucky a tough fight Saturday before ultimately suffering to a 69-59 loss at Rupp Arena. The Ivy League team ultimately had no answers for Wildcats star Oscar Tshiebwe, who scored 22 of his 28 points in the second half. After the game, via Brad Crawford of 247Sports, Yale head coach James Jones said they couldn't stop the big man.
One-time Cincinnati TE commit Khamari Anderson pledges to UK
Detroit (Mich.) Cass Technical tight end Khamari Anderson (6-foot-4, 225) has committed to Kentucky on the heels of his official visit. Tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow lead the charge as the coaching staff adds a third potential tight end, joining Washington County Court House's (Ohio) Tanner LeMaster and Louisville (Ky.) Pleasure Ridge Park's (Ky.) Jakob Dixon. Keaton Upshaw has already entered the transfer portal.
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Alabama And Tennessee Purple Paint Laws: What You Need To Know
Alabama and Tennessee both have a relatively new law you should know about that was passed in 2016 and 2017 respectively: The Purple Paint Law. In fact, Purple Paint Laws now exist in 15 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Maine and Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, this new law won't prevent your neighbor from having the tackiest house on the block - but here's what it does mean and what you should know....
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Louisville 2023 recruiting class holds 14, among top 25
The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is quickly approaching its early signing day of December 21. Louisville's 2023 recruiting class currently holds 14 and sits among the nation's top 25. The arrival of Jeff Brohm as head coach following the departure of Scott Satterfield to Cincinnati is having an impact...
Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm visits with Cardinal Authority
Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm sat down with Cardinal Authority to discuss a number of topics, including building a coaching staff, the immediate demands with recruiting, the expanding College Football Playoff, as well as his aggressive approach to offense and defense. In discussing his staff of assistant coaches, Brohm confirmed...
Aidan Hutchinson Making Franchise History In Detroit
Michigan fans are definitely not surprised by Aidan Hutchinson's play in Detroit this year. The 6-7, 265-pounder was a little up and down out of the gate, but he definitely hit his stride after a few games and is now arguably the best defensive rookie in the entire NFL. He is pacing edge rushers in just about every single meaningful category including sacks, quarterback pressures and interceptions, and is one of the best defenders on an improving unit week after week. What he's doing has never been done in Detroit before and the Lions official Twitter account is letting everyone know.
Latest on South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers and where the Gamecocks stand with him
The Mr. Football finalist had an in-home visit with Syracuse on Saturday.
Louisville DB Rayquan Adkins confirms weekend visit to Louisville
Add Miami Northwestern defensive back Rayquan Adkins to the list of official visitors this weekend at the University of Louisville. Adkins, who committed to U of L back in March, confirmed via his social media on Monday night that he will make an official this weekend and spend some time with new U of L coach Jeff Brohm and the new staff.
