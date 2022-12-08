Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanasports.com
Highlights: Montana State rolls past Saint Mary's, 91-56
BOZEMAN — Montana State junior Katelynn Limardo posted a career-high 21 points going seven-of-eight from beyond the arc as the Bobcats cruised to a 91-56 victory over Saint Mary’s on Monday night in Worthington Arena. For the second straight home game, Montana State (6-4) jumped out early building...
Montana State vs. SDSU: 5 Things You Need to Know
The Montana State University Bobcats are heading to Brookings, SD to face the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits in the 2022 FCS championship semifinals on Saturday, December 17. Here's what you need to know about the game. After receiving home-field advantage in the FCS playoffs thus far, the Bobcats are...
herosports.com
2022 FCS Playoffs: SDSU vs. Montana State Tale of the Tape
No. 1 seed South Dakota State hosts No. 4 Montana State on Saturday in one of the FCS semifinal games. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. CT and it will air on ESPN2. Here’s a tale of the tape breakdown of the teams statistically. SDSUStatMSU. 12-1Record12-1 4thSOS13th. 0.463 (14th)3rd down...
montanasports.com
Highlights: Montana State powers past Omaha, 82-54
BOZEMAN — Powered by a season-best 18 points from Great Osobor and disciplined offensive play, the Montana State men’s basketball team routed the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks 82-54 in Worthington Arena on Saturday afternoon. The Bobcats (6-5) committed a season-low eight turnovers while scoring 24 points off 17 Mavericks...
406mtsports.com
Polson earns first win as former MSU player Brandie Buckless leads Pirates into new era
FRENCHTOWN — The Polson girls basketball locker room erupted so loud that the cheers inside could be heard though a closed door as other teams were warming up for their game Saturday. The Pirates had just posted their first win under new head coach Brandie Buckless. That alone was...
montanasports.com
Helena Capital's Opitz, Michelotti lead Bruins in tight win over Bozeman Hawks
HELENA — The defending Class AA state champions, the Helena Capital Bruins won in close fashion in Saturday afternoon's season opener against the reigning Eastern AA division champions, the Bozeman Hawks. The first quarter was a tight one resulting in a 20-17 score. But the Hawks quickly asserted their...
In Terms Of Best College Towns, Does Bozeman Rank High?
We may not have the largest student body or a massive stadium, but Bozeman deserves some recognition for being a great college town. When people think of the best college towns, their minds instantly go to places like Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama, Florida, and these massive schools. These schools and universities have huge student bodies, many amenities, and a lot of money. Even though Montana State might not be the largest school or flashy, where does it rank?
Continuing Snow Will Lead to Very Cold Temperatures in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - As the snow began to fall on Sunday morning, it didn’t show signs of stopping, so KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Sunday afternoon to get the full weather picture. Snow will Lead to...
Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?
Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
Terrific Bozeman Food Spot Closes Main Location—For Now
If you want to eat at this tasty restaurant again, you will have to wait a few months for them to return. One of the most beloved college-crowd restaurants in Bozeman is the mac & cheese restaurant Mo' Bowls. Mo' Bowls started as a successful late-night food truck that crowds flocked to when the bars closed every weekend. People couldn't get enough of their insanely delicious meals.
[WATCH] 2022 Belgrade Christmas Convoy Creates Holiday Magic
The Belgrade Christmas Convoy is a fairly new holiday celebration in Montana, but it's quickly grown into one of the most popular holiday events in southwest Montana. The first Belgrade Christmas Convoy took place in 2020. It consists of dump trucks, semi trucks, garbage trucks, logging trucks, and more, all decorated with colorful Christmas lights and driven through the town of Belgrade.
KULR8
Multiple-vehicle crash blocking both I-90 WB lanes between Bozeman and Livingston
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Both I-90 westbound lanes are blocked due to a multiple-vehicle crash between Livingston and Bozeman Tuesday. The Montana Department of Transportation said in its 511 road report map the crash is located 2.25 miles east of Hopper-Exit 324 at mile-marker 322. Road conditions have scattered snow and...
NBCMontana
Road hazards: Chains required on Homestake Pass, severe drifting in Madison Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — There are several road hazards impacting morning travel in western Montana. Montana Department of Transportation reports that chains are required on I-90 on Homestake Pass. Overnight, the Madison County Sheriff's Office warned of severe drifting and increasingly dangerous driving situations in the Madison Valley. The Ennis...
explorebigsky.com
Elk crossing: Spike in elk-vehicle collisions sparks safety conversation
Elk carcasses have become an increasingly regular sight for commuters between Bozeman and Big Sky. During the first week of November, four elk were killed in one location in less than 24 hours. From mid-October to the end of November, drivers on U.S. Highway 191 killed 18 elk in the 70-mph zone between the mouth of the Gallatin Canyon and South Cottonwood Road.
Resident shares concerns over unleashed dogs at Cherry River Fishing Access
At the Cherry River Fishing Access you'll find a sign that says to keep your dogs leashed, but not everyone follows that rule.
msuexponent.com
$6 million approved from Board of Regents for new residence hall
At the beginning of this semester, University Student Housing ran into difficulties organizing students into residence halls as a result of increased enrollment. To remedy this situation and keep it from happening again next year, MSU hopes to consolidate resources to build a new residence hall for students. At the last Board of Regents meeting, on Nov. 17th and 18th, MSU requested $6 million to build a new residence hall on Bozeman’s campus.
One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon
This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
NBCMontana
Montana's first Whole Foods nears opening
BOZEMAN, Mont. — It’s beginning to look a lot like the long-awaited debut of Montana’s first Whole Foods Market could be happening in the not-too-distant future. Tradespeople of all sorts were filing in and out of the new building that is nearing completion in a corner of the Gallatin Valley Mall property this week, and a Bozeman city official said inspections are in the works that would allow Whole Foods to bring its products to consumers sometime in early 2023.
Fairfield Sun Times
Weather causing massive delays on I-90 outside of Bozeman
MANHATTAN, MONTANA- Multiple crashes have brought stretches of I-90 outside of Bozeman to a standstill. Via phone, Gallatin County Officials are currently asking commuters to avoid I-90 from Three Forks to Manhattan. Officials say long stretches of black ice and wind and causing significant problems. The undersheriff is reporting slide-offs...
Fairfield Sun Times
Gallatin Co. Sheriff gives reminder to be prepared for an accident after snowmobiler injured near Carrot Basin
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A snowmobiler was injured near the Carrot Basin area of Big Sky Saturday. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reports Gallatin County Dispatch received a call Saturday at 2:23 pm for a snowmobiler who had sustained serious injuries to their lower leg. The call was made by...
Comments / 0