We may not have the largest student body or a massive stadium, but Bozeman deserves some recognition for being a great college town. When people think of the best college towns, their minds instantly go to places like Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama, Florida, and these massive schools. These schools and universities have huge student bodies, many amenities, and a lot of money. Even though Montana State might not be the largest school or flashy, where does it rank?

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO