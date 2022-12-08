ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

montanasports.com

Highlights: Montana State rolls past Saint Mary's, 91-56

BOZEMAN — Montana State junior Katelynn Limardo posted a career-high 21 points going seven-of-eight from beyond the arc as the Bobcats cruised to a 91-56 victory over Saint Mary’s on Monday night in Worthington Arena. For the second straight home game, Montana State (6-4) jumped out early building...
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana State vs. SDSU: 5 Things You Need to Know

The Montana State University Bobcats are heading to Brookings, SD to face the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits in the 2022 FCS championship semifinals on Saturday, December 17. Here's what you need to know about the game. After receiving home-field advantage in the FCS playoffs thus far, the Bobcats are...
BOZEMAN, MT
herosports.com

2022 FCS Playoffs: SDSU vs. Montana State Tale of the Tape

No. 1 seed South Dakota State hosts No. 4 Montana State on Saturday in one of the FCS semifinal games. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. CT and it will air on ESPN2. Here’s a tale of the tape breakdown of the teams statistically. SDSUStatMSU. 12-1Record12-1 4thSOS13th. 0.463 (14th)3rd down...
BROOKINGS, SD
montanasports.com

Highlights: Montana State powers past Omaha, 82-54

BOZEMAN — Powered by a season-best 18 points from Great Osobor and disciplined offensive play, the Montana State men’s basketball team routed the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks 82-54 in Worthington Arena on Saturday afternoon. The Bobcats (6-5) committed a season-low eight turnovers while scoring 24 points off 17 Mavericks...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

In Terms Of Best College Towns, Does Bozeman Rank High?

We may not have the largest student body or a massive stadium, but Bozeman deserves some recognition for being a great college town. When people think of the best college towns, their minds instantly go to places like Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama, Florida, and these massive schools. These schools and universities have huge student bodies, many amenities, and a lot of money. Even though Montana State might not be the largest school or flashy, where does it rank?
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?

Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Terrific Bozeman Food Spot Closes Main Location—For Now

If you want to eat at this tasty restaurant again, you will have to wait a few months for them to return. One of the most beloved college-crowd restaurants in Bozeman is the mac & cheese restaurant Mo' Bowls. Mo' Bowls started as a successful late-night food truck that crowds flocked to when the bars closed every weekend. People couldn't get enough of their insanely delicious meals.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

[WATCH] 2022 Belgrade Christmas Convoy Creates Holiday Magic

The Belgrade Christmas Convoy is a fairly new holiday celebration in Montana, but it's quickly grown into one of the most popular holiday events in southwest Montana. The first Belgrade Christmas Convoy took place in 2020. It consists of dump trucks, semi trucks, garbage trucks, logging trucks, and more, all decorated with colorful Christmas lights and driven through the town of Belgrade.
BELGRADE, MT
explorebigsky.com

Elk crossing: Spike in elk-vehicle collisions sparks safety conversation

Elk carcasses have become an increasingly regular sight for commuters between Bozeman and Big Sky. During the first week of November, four elk were killed in one location in less than 24 hours. From mid-October to the end of November, drivers on U.S. Highway 191 killed 18 elk in the 70-mph zone between the mouth of the Gallatin Canyon and South Cottonwood Road.
BOZEMAN, MT
msuexponent.com

$6 million approved from Board of Regents for new residence hall

At the beginning of this semester, University Student Housing ran into difficulties organizing students into residence halls as a result of increased enrollment. To remedy this situation and keep it from happening again next year, MSU hopes to consolidate resources to build a new residence hall for students. At the last Board of Regents meeting, on Nov. 17th and 18th, MSU requested $6 million to build a new residence hall on Bozeman’s campus.
BOZEMAN, MT
Alt 95.7

One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon

This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
CARDWELL, MT
NBCMontana

Montana's first Whole Foods nears opening

BOZEMAN, Mont. — It’s beginning to look a lot like the long-awaited debut of Montana’s first Whole Foods Market could be happening in the not-too-distant future. Tradespeople of all sorts were filing in and out of the new building that is nearing completion in a corner of the Gallatin Valley Mall property this week, and a Bozeman city official said inspections are in the works that would allow Whole Foods to bring its products to consumers sometime in early 2023.
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Weather causing massive delays on I-90 outside of Bozeman

MANHATTAN, MONTANA- Multiple crashes have brought stretches of I-90 outside of Bozeman to a standstill. Via phone, Gallatin County Officials are currently asking commuters to avoid I-90 from Three Forks to Manhattan. Officials say long stretches of black ice and wind and causing significant problems. The undersheriff is reporting slide-offs...
BOZEMAN, MT

