Chelsea, MA

manchesterinklink.com

Housing insecurity increases while rent assistance ends

MANCHESTER, NH – Despite a temporary reprieve with an influx of emergency funding last week approved by the Executive Council, changing circumstances in the state may soon cause homelessness to increase, even as services and volunteers struggle to meet the needs of the community. For a year and a...
MANCHESTER, NH
WSBS

MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!

A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
CHELSEA, MA
liveboston617.org

Leaked Flyer Shows Boston Police Department Gearing Up to Begin Recruiting Campaign of Lateral Transfers from Outside Departments

Earlier this afternoon, a leaked recruiting handout, which included some typos, began to spread like wildfire within law enforcement circles in the greater Boston area. The flyer stated that the Boston Police Department is, “Accepting applications to hire full time experienced civil service police officers through the lateral transfer process”. According to a Boston Police spokesperson we spoke with, they strongly refuted the flyer, claiming that the Department has not made any official change to their policy regarding hiring at this time however numerous high level sources within the Department tell another story.
BOSTON, MA
capecoddaily.com

Grant Fraud by Local Clean Energy Company Results in Prison

HYANNIS – A Massachusetts man who participated in a scheme to defraud the U.S. government out of about $50 million in tax-free grants intended to fund clean energy projects has been sentenced to seven years in prison. Federal prosecutors say Christopher Condron was also sentenced Tuesday in Boston to three years of probation and ordered […] The post Grant Fraud by Local Clean Energy Company Results in Prison appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

‘At a Breaking Point:' Boston Public Schools Desperate for Substitute Teachers

‘Tis the season to be out sick, but as teachers call out sick, school districts are scrambling to find substitutes, and in Boston there are not nearly enough. Michael Maguire, a teacher at Boston Latin Academy, said it used to happen every so often, when they did not have enough substitutes, but since the pandemic, it is happening almost daily. He and other teachers are giving up their free periods in order to help cover classes. Everyone from guidance counselors to front office staff are standing in as substitutes.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

How Logan Airport almost destroyed East Boston — and how East Boston is still fighting back

The Price of Flight, Part I on Morning Edition | Dec. 13, 2022. As a child growing up in East Boston, Fran Riley delighted in chasing after frogs, collecting fireflies in a jar and relaxing in the shade of towering oak and elm trees. Riley, now 79, still remembers the gaiety of family picnics, when the sound of accordions and violins would float through her neighborhood.
BOSTON, MA
southarkansassun.com

$400 Monthly Payments Will Begin This January, Here’s What You Should Know

Hundreds of US citizens will be given the opportunity to receive $400 every month beginning in January. This is being done through the Chelsea Eats universal basic income pilot program, which will provide 2,000 households with allotments. At most 700 recipients will be chosen by the city of Chelsea this...
CHELSEA, MA
wgbh.org

Boston to consider giving voting rights to some immigrants in local elections

Less than a month after voting to ask the legislature to expand municipal voting rights to 16- and 17-year olds, the Boston City Council Monday braced for potentially extending voting rights to yet-to-be-determined categories of immigrants with a hearing, setting up a political debate that will reverberate beyond Boston for the coming new year.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Watertown father and son, who cashed over $20 million in winning tickets, found guilty of lottery scam

The pair claimed other people's lottery winnings as their own as part of a scheme to avoid paying taxes. A federal jury on Friday found a father and son from Watertown guilty for their part in a lottery scam, in which the pair claimed more than $20 million in Massachusetts lottery winnings over nine years on behalf of the actual winning ticket holders to avoid paying taxes and to collect tax refunds, prosecutors said.
WATERTOWN, MA
Boston Globe

Wynn eyes expansion of Everett casino — including gambling — on big site across Broadway

Casino operator plans entertainment complex across the street, and needs state Gaming Commission OK to include poker rooms and sports betting there. Wynn Resorts’ newest vision for the company’s land across Broadway from its Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett includes two hotels with ballrooms, three parking garages, a theater, restaurants, clubs — 1.8 million square feet of development in all.
EVERETT, MA
Mashed

Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket

Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
LOWELL, MA
homenewshere.com

Woburn City Councilors search for elusive double-pole compromise

For those more intimately familiar with the byzantine bureaucracy involved with getting utility companies to remove the eyesores, it’s a crusade that just can’t be won. But in Woburn, a new generation of eager city councilors, baffled as to how it can be so difficult to get dilapidated utility poles taken down, is ready to tackle the thorny problem of double poles more than a decade after the board’s eldest members largely failed in a near identical effort.
WOBURN, MA
WUPE

The Oldest School in America Is Right Here in Massachusetts

Anything Classic or Historical you will usually find here in the Baystate. We have the oldest bars, oldest restaurants, and even the oldest houses. We do have some rather historic schools as well that are ether torn down, repurposed, vacant, or actually still in use! C.T. Plunkett (Hoosac Valley Elementary) in Adams is a pure example of an historic school.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Snow, rain to impact late-week travel around Boston, New England

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A storm system traveling from coast to coast will bring a wintry mix of snow and rain to much of New England on Friday. StormTeam 5 is highlighting Friday as an "Impact Weather Day." Low pressure will move toward the Great Lakes, which will help to...
BOSTON, MA

