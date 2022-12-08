Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
krcgtv.com
Action tips off at 61st annual Linn Tournament
The host team almost pulled off the upset on opening night of the 61st annual Linn Tournament. The host Wildcats, the No. 7 seed, gave Osage a scare before the No. 2 seed Indians held on for a 52-48 win. Osage will play No. 3 seed Cuba in the semifinals Wednesday. Cuba held off Eldon 43-38.
krcgtv.com
Crash backs up traffic at Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City
Traffic on the Missouri River Bridge at Jefferson City was down to one lane Monday afternoon. Jefferson City Police tweeted that there was a multiple-vehicle injury accident. The lane closure was in the westbound lanes.
krcgtv.com
Columbia Public Schools unanimously approves 5-year improvement plan
Columbia — The Columbia Public School System unanimously approved its 5-year improvement plan at its regular session Monday evening. The plan addresses some of the biggest issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Those challenges include a steep drop in student attendance, teacher retention, and an increase in behavioral issues.
krcgtv.com
Both teen sisters missing from Owensville now safe
The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office said a second teen has been found and she was back with her father. Deputies were called to the father's home near Gerald. They verified that Jersey Reynolds, 17, was safe. She and her sister had left their home in Owensville on Saturday. Fourteen-year-old Brooklyn...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner serving life sentence dies
The Missouri Department of Corrections announced a prisoner died on Sunday. Jay Rothe, 75, was pronounced dead at Capital Regional Medical Center. Rothe was serving a life sentence at Jefferson City Correctional Center. He pleaded guilty in 2013 to the second-degree murder of Linda Riley in Springfield. Riley's friends reported...
krcgtv.com
One teen found, 17-year-old still missing
UPADTE: Brooklyn has been located in Gerald, Missouri and reunited with her family. Deputies are actively following up on some leads of the whereabouts of Jersey. The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help to find two sisters from Owensville. In a post on their Facebook page, the...
krcgtv.com
Missing Gasconade County teenage sisters reunited with family members
GASCONADE COUNTY — Two Gasconade County teenage sisters reported missing over the weekend were reunited with their family members Monday. Gasconade County Sheriff Scott Eiler said 17-year-old Jersey Reynolds returned to her father’s home in Gerald. Eiler said 14-year-old Brooklyn Reynolds returned to her mother’s home in Owensville.
krcgtv.com
Olean church broken into, pastor's wife writes post to get thieves to turn themselves in
The Miller County Sheriff's Office was investigating a church break-in, and they warned the thieves to turn themselves into the church before being arrested. The theft happened at the Olean Baptist Church. According to a post on the church's Facebook page, someone broke into the church using a crowbar. Lou...
krcgtv.com
Woman injured after Audrain County crash
AUDRAIN COUNTY — A woman was injured after a crash in Audrain County Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on Route JJ at Audrain Road 812 around 4:40 p.m. The crash happened when Taylor Truss, 29, of Columbia, was traveling...
krcgtv.com
Dogs attack Jefferson City police officer during arrest
NEW BLOOMFIELD — One man is in custody after he commanded his dogs to attack a Jefferson City police officer Monday evening, causing multiple punctures and bite injuries. According to police, officers got a call from the Days Inn on Jefferson Street requesting that a man and his two dogs be removed from the property. Upon arrival, officers found the man in a car in the parking lot. When they began speaking with him, they saw some illegal drugs in plain view in the car and informed the subject that he was being arrested for possessing them.
krcgtv.com
Columbia Police arrest two women for stealing packages from porches
As the Christmas season is in full swing, the Columbia Police Department wants to warn the public of porch pirates. According to a release from the department, officers arrested Kendall Gillespie, 25, of Columbia, for stealing, and Jana Gardner, 43, of Columbia, for stealing, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and for possession of a controlled substance on Friday.
krcgtv.com
Bald eagle shot dies during surgery; Authorities searching for suspect
WASHINGTON (TND) — A bald eagle that was injured from a suspected gunshot wound has died, according to wildlife officials in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center said the organization is "heartbroken" the adult male eagle passed away during surgery. He made it through his initial surgery...
krcgtv.com
"Quite a bit" of evidence in MU fraternity hazing case, lawyers say
COLUMBIA — Four of the eleven defendants charged for a 2021 hazing incident at the University of Missouri made court appearances on Monday, where, like many of the other defendants, attorneys noted a hefty amount of evidence to sift through ahead of a trial. John O'Neil, Benjamin Parres, Samuel...
krcgtv.com
Police arrest man accused of deadly scheme to avoid testifying in court
UPDATE: The Boone County Sheriff's Office announced in a Facebook post included here that they had arrested Justin Scott Trader on charges of second-degree murder, tampering, and property damage. Below the post is the article as it was originally published. The Boone County prosecutor filed manslaughter charges in connection to...
krcgtv.com
Man charged for head-butting Franklin County Sheriff's deputy
A Leslie, MO, man has been charged, accused of head-butting a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy trying to arrest him. According to a post on the Franklin County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, on Saturday, someone from Golden Bear Fireworks on the south Service Road in Stanton called to report that a man had been stealing from them.
Comments / 0