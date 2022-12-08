Read full article on original website
Olivia Wilde Wore Nothing But Hot Pants Under Her Completely Sheer Dress
After a busy — and drama-filled year — for Olivia Wilde promoting her psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling (and sharing incriminating salad recipes online), the director and actress showed up stag to the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday in a lingerie-inspired look styled by Karla Welch. Wilde shut...
Kim Kardashian Rocks Oversized Sweatshirt With No Pants For Late-Night Office Visit
Kim Kardashian, 42, means business – whether it’s day or night! The bombshell rocked an oversized Balenciaga sweatshirt and opted out of wearing pants for a late-night office visit on Nov. 21. She was spotted standing outside of her luxury grey car with an orange leather interior while wearing flip-flops and sunglasses. Her long platinum rooted-blonde tresses were worn straight down in loose waves and she did not appear to be wearing any jewelry for the outing.
Salma Hayek Cozies Up in Faux Fur Jacket & Boots for Disney+’s ‘Le Pupille’ Screening
Salma Hayek brought comfy winter style to London for a special screening of “Le Pupille.” The live-action short, which details the minds of boarding school students at Christmas, is directed by Alfonso Cuaron and will be released on Disney+ on Dec. 16. While arriving at the Soho Hotel for the occasion on Wednesday, Hayek posed in an all-black ensemble. Her attire appeared to include a long-sleeved dress in a turtleneck silhouette, complete with a midi-length hem. The sharp piece was punctuated by a cream faux-fur jacket with a high neckline and silver zippered accent, paired with gold-rimmed sunglasses with ombre purple...
Suri Cruise, 16, Rocks Flared Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom Katie Holmes & Dad Tom Cruise In NYC: Photos
Suri Cruise, 16, was the spitting image of both her parents as she stepped out in stylish, clean-cut jeans and a cozy coat in New York City on Monday! In pics taken on November 28, the daughter of Katie Holmes, 43, and Tom Cruise, 60, wore flared jeans, a cutout design shirt, and an olive green puffer coat as she walked outside a store during the afternoon shopping trip. The famous teen bore a striking resemblance to her Dawson’s Creek star mom, with her brunette hair styled straight and long around her face. She accessorized with a pink plaid scarf and finished the look with tan sneakers. Suri also carried a Target bag, and her alert yet serious expression also gave off Tom Cruise vibes.
Michelle Obama Steps Out in Denim on Denim & Red Stiletto Boots for ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour with Ellen DeGeneres
Michelle Obama kicked off her book tour for “The Light We Carry” yesterday at the Warner Theater in Washington alongside former talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres. To commemorate the journey, DeGeneres posted a short clip of the pair backstage getting hyped up to go on stage.
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Plunging Dress And Thigh-High Boots
The 33-year-old Spring Breakers actress recently jetted to the City of Light with a packed social calendar and a suitcase full of chic and sexy looks. She attended a convention where she reunited with some cast members of her former show, High School Musical, and also enjoyed the Parisian sights with her S.O., MLB player Cole Tucker.
Kim Kardashian Wears Black Crop Top & Leather Pants Out With Khloe In Miami: Photos
Kim Kardashian, 42, looked incredible during a Friday night outing with her sister Khloe Kardashian. The reality star wore a black crop top and black leather pants when they attended an exclusive party in Miami, FL. She also had her long blonde hair down and parted in the middle, and topped off her look with black pointy heels.
Look of the Week: In this 90s-style track jacket Michelle Obama has outdone herself
Obama's book tour for "The Light We Carry" has served up bottomless helpings of cool-girl style.
Stylists reveal 7 pant trends that are in and 6 that are out for 2023
Style experts say people should swap out camo-print pants and skinny jeans for cargo pants and wide-leg denim for their 2023 wardrobes.
24 Anti-Portia Tweets For Any "White Lotus" Fans Who Are Done With Her Polly Pocket-Lookin' Self After That Finale
"I slept on it, and you know what, I'm still pissed at Portia!" —A fan who is completely valid
Olivia Wilde Bares Her Tiny Tattoos in a Completely Sheer Gown at the PCAs
The early December chill had no effect on Olivia Wilde's outfit choice at the People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. On Tuesday, the "Don't Worry Darling" star, styled by Karla Welch, levitated down the red carpet in a flowing, sheer gown from Dior's 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Wilde layered the transparent outfit over black underwear and added on a pair of strappy black heels and a Dior belt that doubled as a strapless purse.
Kate Beckinsale Poses in Skinny Jeans & Combat Boots To Reveal Unexpected Christmas Tree Ornaments
Kate Beckinsale was comfily dressed while ringing in the holidays during her latest project. She posed behind the scenes with close friend Gabs Morpeth in front of a Christmas tree with unexpected ornaments — a disposable glove, a covid test, a pair of worn boxers are some of the items that were hanging in their improvised tree. “Lovely Lada made us a Christmas tree in hell..and then our resourceful crew added some personal touches. Someone has no pants on and that was a noble sacrifice,” Beckinsale captioned her photo. For her photo, the “Guilty Party” star wore a set of black skinny...
Demi Moore Poses For Holiday Christmas Card With Bruce Willis, His Wife, and Kids
Demi Moore is getting a head start on her holiday celebrations. The actress, 60, took to her Instagram to share a series of photos with her family, including her ex-husband, 67-year-old, Bruce Willis and his current wife, Emma Heming Willis. The first photo showcased the entire clan as they stood...
Every Taylor Swift Album, Ranked
On Dec. 13, 2022, 11-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter and pop-culture giant Taylor Swift turns 33. To celebrate the biggest name in music today, we've rounded up and ranked all Taylor Swift albums. In solidarity with the artist, we are—as the fans have—taking Taylor's Versions into account over the original recordings where possible. In ascending order, here's every Taylor Swift album, ranked.
Helena Christensen Braves the Snowy Conditions for a Swim in the River
Danish model and fashion photographer Helena Christensen stepped out for a swim in the river near her home and didn't let the freezing temperatures dissuade her. The 53-year-old posted a couple of videos of herself in a swimsuit trekking through the freshly fallen snow to take a dip in the river as one does in mid-December. Don't believe us? Just take a look at the photo evidence.
Mega-Hot Dyson Deals: Hair Tools Under $500 at Gilt
Let's get one thing straight: Your hair is gorgeous, just the way it is. But there's nothing wrong with wanting to elevate your style, and the holiday season and New Year mark a pair of picture-perfect excuses to make that happen. Dyson has become synonymous with vacuums. But high-end hair...
Ashley Graham Towers Above Crowd in 6-Inch Platform Heels With Marc Jacobs Leather Jacket at ‘Fashion Icons With Fern Mallis’
Ashley Graham sat down with the former executive director of CFDA and fashion authority Fern Mallis for an in-depth interview for the “Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis” series at The 92nd Street Y in New York yesterday. The Sports Illustrated cover star went edge for her interview ensemble, styling a Marc Jacobs look and towering Sergio Rossi platform heels to go with. The entrepreneur wore a sleek black bodycon minidress. The style was tailored to fit Graham’s frame. Layered overtop, Graham sported a black leather jacket with an oversized silhouette. Graham slicked back her hair for an edgier appearance and accessorized with a...
Florence Pugh's Backless Dress — and Lipstick — Matched the Red Carpet
Florence Pugh has become well-versed in shutting down the red carpet — from her iconic Venice Film Festival moment to her sheer white Victoria Beckham gown at the Governors Awards. Now, the fashion muse showed up to the 2022 Fashion Awards blending in, while also standing out, in a major way.
Lily Collins Poses in Fringe & Stiletto Heels for ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Poster
Lily Collins was chicly outfitted for dinner with her “Emily in Paris” co-stars this week, ahead of the Netflix romance show’s season 3 premiere on Dec. 21. The “Emily in Paris” star shared a glimpse at one of the romantic comedy show’s new posters on Instagram, where she posed in a dramatic houndstooth-printed ensemble. Collins’ in-character outfit featured a printed sharp-shouldered jacket and matching minidress, complete with black trim. Black and white fringe on its cuffs and bodice added a dash of bold flair to the piece — a signature of the program’s lead character, Emily Cooper. Collins’ outfit was finished...
