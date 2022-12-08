ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WebMD

Symptoms as Clues: Is It RSV, COVID, the Flu or a Common Cold?

Editor's note: See cold and flu activity in your location with the WebMD tracker. Nov. 17, 2022 – The overlapping symptoms of respiratory viruses with household names – COVID-19, the flu, the common cold, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) – can make it challenging to tell them apart.
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

When are people with flu contagious?

Flu is circulating at extremely high levels in every part of the state. To help prevent its spread, it’s important to know when people with the flu are at their most contagious. According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu viruses can be detected in most infected people beginning...
The Hill

44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness

Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening flu season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 31 U.S. jurisdictions, which include territories and Washington, D.C., had “very high” levels of respiratory illness and 16 jurisdictions had “high” levels last week. Only 19 jurisdictions had very high levels and 17 jurisdictions had high levels the week before.
HAWAII STATE
EverydayHealth.com

RSV Is Hospitalizing Seniors at an Abnormally High Rate

Cases of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and other respiratory illnesses have been surging throughout the United States. While recent headlines have been focusing on how children infected with RSV have been filling hospitals to capacity, older adults are also being hospitalized at a rate that is unusually high compared with previous years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WAND TV

Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A few hallmarks can help distinguish among the illnesses

(NBC) - Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Disarray in a manger! Fury as primary school imposes 'crazy' ban on parents of Year 1 pupils from attending nativity play while allowing parents of Year 2 due to outbreaks of 'cold, flu and Covid'

Parents are 'fuming' after a primary school banned them from watching their children in a nativity play. Birch Hill Primary School in Bracknell, Berkshire caused outrage when parents reported it would ban the parents of Year 1 children from attending, while inviting those of Year 2. The school's head teacher...
PIX11

When will flu and RSV peak?

Tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows both illnesses ramping up quickly since early fall — shaking up the transmission patterns we've seen the past few years.
Tv20detroit.com

As flu and RSV spread, health officials want government to declare an emergency

Flu and RSV continue to spread rapidly across the country. The rate of transmission for both viruses is up from 2021. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported Friday that 5.8% of all visits to healthcare facilities this week were for respiratory illnesses. The flu is responsible for an estimated...
Tv20detroit.com

Ask Dr. Nandi: Is it Flu, RSV, or COVID?

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, the nation is already experiencing a rise in cases of respiratory viruses this season. But how can you determine whether you have the flu, RSV, or COVID?. All three viruses – flu, RSV, and COVID – have similar symptoms: a cough, fever,...
New York Post

US faces shortages of children’s antibiotics and flu drugs amid ‘tripledemic’

America is facing a shortage of four key medications used for common illnesses in children as virus season comes back in full force. Officials have declared a shortage of first-line antibiotics amoxicillin and Augmentin, which are used to treat bacterial infections. Tamiflu, the most common flu medication in the US, and albuterol, an inhaler for asthma and to open airways in the lungs, are also in short supply, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.
ALABAMA STATE

