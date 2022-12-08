Read full article on original website
TVLine Items: Perry Mason Return Date, Alona Tal Joins Alex Cross and More
Perry Mason will be back on the case next March, when the HBO drama finally returns for Season 2 two and a half years after its freshman run wrapped up in August 2020. The series is slated to premiere Monday, March 6 at 9/8c on the premium cabler (and HBO Max), it was announced on Wednesday. In the upcoming episodes, “months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered,” per the official synopsis. “When the DA goes to the city’s Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della,...
Doc Martin Christmas special 2022 — air date, cast, plot, trailer, interview and everything we know
The Doc Martin Christmas special 2022 arrives on ITV1 on Christmas Day.
Jack Ryan: John Krasinski on the run in third season of Amazon Prime show
John Krasinski is back as “unwavering hero” Jack Ryan in the next season of Amazon Prime’s take on the franchise.The series is an adaptation of Tom Clancy’s books which follow the adventures of the former US marine.This time, Jack Ryan is the fugitive, and is very much so on the run in this installation of the thriller.An action-packed trailer gives a first look at what to expect when it drops on 21 December.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jack Grealish laughs after bird poos on Luke ShawMatt Hancock serenades Gina Coladangelo with Ed Sheeran song in I’m a Celeb reunionBBC Christmas schedule: What’s on TV this year?
New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold Has Already Landed A Major TV Followup
Ryan Eggold is following the end of New Amsterdam with a new project that definitely isn't a medical drama.
The Boys Is Bringing Another Supernatural Vet Into The Mix For Season 4 Following Jensen Ackles' Celebrated Run
Following Jensen Ackles' run as Soldier Boy, The Boys is adding another Supernatural vet for Season 4 of the superhero drama.
Yellowstone's Luke Grimes And Kelsey Asbille Gush Over Their Wonderful Partnership On The Show - Exclusive
On "Yellowstone," Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille play husband and wife Kayce and Monica Dutton, who have experienced a lot of ups and downs over the past five seasons. From Kayce's ongoing internal struggle over whether the Dutton family legacy is more important than his wife's Tribal Nation to losing a newborn baby at the beginning of Season 5, the couple always seems to be in a state of flux. Still, the pair are deeply in love.
Emancipation to The Amazing Maurice: the seven best films to watch on TV this week
Will Smith is impressively fierce in a thriller based on the true life of a Louisiana slave, while Terry Pratchett’s retelling of the Pied Piper story is a quick-witted delight
New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (December 2022)
Is it Father's Day or is it Christmas? Because dads are getting the greatest gift of all this December: a third season of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan. The new season comes Dec. 21, more than two years after the second season aired, and it beats a tie and a sweater. There are also a pair of good looking movies coming: the immigrant horror story Nanny and the touching documentary Wildcat. And Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service, is streaming all five seasons of Person of Interest, one of my favorite shows, at the top of the month.
Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Hong Chau Discusses ‘The Menu,’ Awards Buzz, And Connecting To Grounded Characters
Hello and welcome to the Scene 2 See podcast. I am your host Valerie Complex associate editor and film writer at Deadline Hollywood. On today’s episode is actress Hong Chau. Hong Chau is the moment. She has delivered one fantastic performance after another. This year she starred in Showing Up, The Menu, and The Whale (a role that is garnering heavy awards buzz), and all the hype is deserved. Chau offers real honesty and authenticity in every role and the actress has had years of experience honing her skills. On IMDB her first role is listed back in 2006 in a show...
‘Avatar’ To Make Broadcast TV Debut Ahead Of ‘Way Of Water’ Release
Avatar is coming to broadcast television in anticipation of the upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. The 2009 film, which still holds the title of the highest-grossing film of all time, will air on ABC on December 11 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Avatar will also air across FX and Freeform between December 15 – 26. The full schedule is below. The film is also available to stream on Disney+. Related Story James Cameron Says Making ‘Avatar’ Sequel Was “Not A No-Brainer, It’s A Lot To Live Up To” Related Story 'Avatar: The Way of Water': Kate Winslet Says James Cameron Has Become "Calmer" Since...
Empire Of Light: Where You've Seen The Cast Before
Empire of Light has come to theaters with its cast of stars. Here is where you might have seen them before.
Paul T. Goldman Trailer: Peacock Pokes Fun at True Crime Documentaries With a Wild Comedy From Borat 2 Director
Truth is stranger than fiction… but Borat-style comedy can be even stranger than that. Peacock has released a trailer for Paul T. Goldman, a new comedy that blends fact and fiction in the style of Sacha Baron Cohen’s big-screen hits. In fact, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner serves as director and executive producer here. Woliner has been working on this project for over a decade, and the story “continues to pile on jaw-dropping new twists,” per the official description. In the trailer — which you can watch above — we meet Paul T. Goldman, a self-described “regular guy” who “got caught...
‘SAS Rogue Heroes’ Stars Alfie Allen, Amir El-Masry Are ‘Not Surprised’ BBC Hit Show Got Picked Up for a Second Season
“I’m not surprised,” says British-Egyptian actor Amir El-Masry on the recent news that hit BBC drama “SAS Rogue Heroes” has been picked up for a second season. “Steve [Steven Knight, the show’s writer and executive producer] is incredible and so is Tom Shankland [the show’s director]. He [Shankland] brought a really refreshing take on the story, he’s brought it to a modern audience, so I’m not surprised.” El-Masry, who plays the fictional Dr. Gamal, is echoed by co-star Alfie Allen, who plays real-life army officer John “Jock” Lewes. “I can’t wait for season two and I think it will be an...
Logan Lerman & ‘Hunters’ Team Are Back for Revenge in Season 2 Teaser (VIDEO)
It’s been a while since fans last checked in with Prime Video‘s Hunters, but they won’t have to wait much longer as the show returns worldwide on the streamer beginning Friday, January 13, 2023. In anticipation of the long-awaited second and final season, Prime Video has unveiled...
Clarkson's Farm season 2 air date has finally been revealed
Jeremy Clarkson is officially returning for a second season of Clarkson's Farm on Prime Video, set to premiere in the new year. Following the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and The Grand Tour host as he runs his Cotswolds farm, the series will debut its new instalment on February 10, 2023.
‘Wednesday’ Boots ‘Ozark’ Season 4 from Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 After 12 Days
She’s the queen of the goths and the queen of streaming. “Wednesday” is the third highest-viewed English-Language series on Netflix, the streamer announced. According to numbers from Netflix, over the course of its first 12 days of availability (November 23 to December 4), the “Addams Family” spinoff series has been watched by over 115 million households for a total of 752.52 million hours viewed. This puts it at No. 3 on the streamer’s list of the top 10 English-language TV seasons, behind “Stranger Things 4” and “Monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” both of which logged over a billion hours within 60...
Line of Duty favourites to star together in gripping new Amazon Prime thriller The Rig as Martin Compston speaks out on new six-part drama
A large chunk of the cast of Line of Duty are set to appear in new Amazon Prime supernatural thriller The Rig. The drama will follow the lives of a crew of workers stationed on an oil rig in the North Sea - with the likes of Martin Compston, 38, who plays AC-12’s Det Insp Steve Arnott on the BBC's Line of Duty - starring in the six-part show.
‘Perry Mason’ Season 2: First Teaser Sets Matthew Rhys on a Gritty New Murder Mystery (Video)
Returning for its second season on March 6, 2023, “Perry Mason” debuted its first teaser trailer Wednesday, setting star Matthew Rhys on a gritty new murder mystery conspiracy featuring the scion of a powerful oil family. HBO’s logline for the upcoming installment is as follows: “Months after the...
The Holiday Sitter (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
When Sam, a workaholic bachelor, babysits his niece and nephew before the holidays, he recruits help from their handsome neighbor Jason and finds himself in an unexpected romance. Startattle.com – The Holiday Sitter 2022. The Holiday Sitter is a Hallmark romance comedy movie directed by Canadian actress, model, and...
This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley Starring In Netflix's Christmas Movie "The Noel Diary" Filmed In Connecticut
Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson on This Is UsPhoto byRon Batzdorff/NBC. Based on a pseudo-autobiographical story, a probing, yet romantic novella of the same name, “The Noel Diary.” Filmed in the New Canaan Town Hall in 2021, and set in Connecticut, it stands out from Netflix's growing list of holiday movies, though not your typical rom-com movie.
