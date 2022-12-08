ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KevinMD.com

A case against real estate syndications

If you like real estate, you may have heard the term “real estate syndications.” This is a fancy term for group investment, where several people get together to acquire a big asset (like an apartment complex), they form an LLC, and there are active investors who manage the property and passive investors who help with the capital for the down payment, and they get to share the profits with the active investors.
24/7 Wall St.

Most Hated Insurance Companies in America

Theoretically, buying insurance should provide financial protection against a specified loss. On one side of the contract, the customer pays a premium to the insurance company over time in exchange for financial coverage in case of an accident, illness, or other contingencies. On the other side of the contract, the insurance company is supposed to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Sharee B.

IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families

Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

1 In 12 Mortgaged Homes Bought In 2022 Fall Underwater

Black Knight says the housing market correction has only just begun. 80% of major markets have now begun to see prices come off their peaks. Of the 450K mortgaged homes underwater at the end of the third quarter, nearly 60% are loans originated in 2022. More than 250K borrowers who...
TheStreet

Take These Steps to Go From Renter to Homeowner

It’s no wonder younger Americans, many of them with good jobs and good incomes, feel the deck is stacked against them when it comes to home ownership. Consider the average age of a U.S. homeowner is 46 – that’s up by 21.3% since 2001. Or that the average U.S. home down payment for a middle-class home is $63,000 in 2022 – up from $52,800 in 2021.
ValueWalk

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks From Missouri Possible

Some low-income families in Missouri could soon get monthly stimulus checks of up to $500. If approved, these stimulus checks are specifically for residents of St. Louis, Missouri. The proposal to send these monthly stimulus checks from Missouri has been approved by the zonal committee, but it still needs to clear several steps before it becomes a law.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ValueWalk

Two Dividend Kings The Institutions Are Buying

The institutions are buying Johnson & Johnson and Abbot Laboratories. The two are Dividend Kings with the power to continue raising their dividends for years. One is ready to rebound, the other to continue leading the broad market higher. If you are looking for a healthy dividend in the healthcare...
money.com

How to Borrow Against Life Insurance

Permanent life insurance policies, such as whole life insurance, build up cash value from which you can make withdrawals. You can also use your accrued cash value as collateral to borrow from the policy. Read on to learn more about borrowing money from your life insurance policy. Table of contents.
ValueWalk

SVN Capial: Why Remain Fully Invested?

Recently, I was invited to speak to the undergrad students at the Business-School (Collett School of Business) of the University of Alabama (UAB) at Birmingham. Like most kids of their age, these 20-somethings were trying to figure out a career path after graduation. And so, after a brief presentation followed...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ValueWalk

These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Small-Cap Stocks In November 2022

Investing in small-cap stocks is usually a very risky business, but they could offer quick and hefty returns. Also, the cheap share price of small-cap stocks makes them the top choice of investors who don’t have much money to invest but want to make quick money. However, investing in...
thebossmagazine.com

Checklist of Tax Deductions in 2022

Tax season is fast approaching, and you might wonder how to get all the necessary deductions and credits you’re entitled to. The great news is that there are plenty of ways to lower your tax bill even if you don’t itemize on your return!. The bad news is...
ValueWalk

These Are the Top 10 Holdings of Jos Shaver

James (“Jos”) Shaver is the Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Electron Capital Partners. Prior to re-launching Electron Capital in 2012 (founded in 2005), Shaver was a Portfolio Manager at SAC Capital Advisors. Shaver has also worked as a Managing Director of SG Barr Devlin and Director...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Robinhood wants to be your retirement fund, offering a 1% match

Robinhood, a stock-trading app that became a favorite of the "meme-stock" crowd during the pandemic, has a new proposition: Open an Individual Retirement Account with the service and it will match 1% of the funds customers contribute. The company, which is rolling out its new retirement savings program on Tuesday,...
Investopedia

NFT Tax Guide

Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are a cryptographic asset used to digitize intellectual property such as artwork, images, videos, music, or text. It is authenticated and exchanged using blockchain technology. They are a fairly new type of asset, and the IRS has yet to provide any official guidance about the tax treatment of NFTs that differentiates it from other digital assets.

