Debbie Thompson
4d ago
How about making internet service actually affordable while they are at it. Paying over 90 dollars a month for internet is ridiculous.
10
Bryan Schuler
4d ago
The great infinite internet, info reaches the masses, the reply hits 5 people or as a Google form autocomplete. Oh the wonders of technology of censoring the masses.
2
Daniel Cameron: ESG hurts Kentucky’s economy and our teachers, firefighters, and police officers
Kentucky is an energy state. We benefit from the competitive advantage that comes with having abundant fossil fuels and using them to produce low-cost electricity to power our homes and businesses. This is why I am defending Kentucky from an ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) movement that would destroy the Commonwealth’s competitive advantage and cripple our economy.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s Medical Marijuana Order Enters Uncharted Territory
The executive order, which automatically pardons Kentuckians buying pot outside of the Commonwealth for documented medical needs, soon goes into effect, but basic details remain unclear.
WSAZ
Thousands affected by phone/internet outage
EASTERN Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Windstream customers throughout eastern Kentucky are experiencing phone and internet outages Monday, a company spokesman said. He said the issue is affecting 10,000 voice customers and a little less than 10,000 broadband customers, some of whom have both services. Lewis County is among counties...
cbs4indy.com
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
More Schools Have Closed in Kentucky This Year Than Rest of U.S. Combined. Why?
This school year, one state has shuttered classrooms due to illness three times as often as the rest of the country combined, new data show. In Kentucky, infection has prompted at least 385 schools across 44 districts to cancel in-person classes for a day or more, accounting for three-quarters of all such disruptions across the […]
Get a $650 payment from the state before the holidays
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does an additional $650 sound right now in time for the holidays? Well, if you live in Indiana, you should know that you likely should have received money from the state at this point. If you haven't yet, and you have filed your taxes, you should be getting some money by the end of the year. The payment is actually made of two payments. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
fox56news.com
Changes coming to Kentucky sales tax
With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone. With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone.
WHAS 11
Beshear announces $10M of remaining tornado relief funds to go to western Kentucky families
MAYFIELD, Ky. — More relief is coming to families that have been affected by tornadoes in western Kentucky. About $10 million remains in money raised for the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Gov. Andy Beshear announced during Mayfield’s “Celebration of Hope” on Saturday that families impacted by those...
KFVS12
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear visits Mayfield, Ky., one year after deadly tornado
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - An entire year has passed since a deadly tornado tore through Mayfield, Ky. And as they have been building back up, those affected are getting a helping hand. Three different families are being generously given a new home after they lost their own last year. Leslie...
wdrb.com
Kentucky attorney general urges FCC to reduce unwanted texts from fraudulent numbers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is calling on the Federal Communications Commission to crack down on unwanted text messages from fraudulent numbers. Cameron joined a bipartisan coalition of 51 attorneys general Monday in asking the FCC to take additional steps to stop scammers. "As we work...
linknky.com
Kentucky receives grant to expand high-speed internet
Kentucky will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant of $5.8 million to support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the Commonwealth. Kentucky applied for and was awarded the funding through the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program. “High-speed internet is crucial for future job...
fox56news.com
Kentucky Theatre offering free admission in exchange for donations
The Kentucky Theatre is partnering with the Girl Scouts to collect donations for The Nest. Kentucky Theatre offering free admission in exchange …. The Kentucky Theatre is partnering with the Girl Scouts to collect donations for The Nest. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are...
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
fox56news.com
Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr
Can you tell Bluegrass Crime Stoppers where to find 41-year-old Floyd Garr?. Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr. Can you tell Bluegrass Crime Stoppers where to find 41-year-old Floyd Garr?. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are five things to know before...
wkms.org
Beshear: Sites for rebuilding flooded Eastern Kentucky communities being considered
FRANKFORT — The state is considering land in Knott, Letcher and Perry counties as sites for new housing for victims of last summer’s flooding in developments that could include schools, senior housing and medical clinics, Gov. Andy Beshear told media on Thursday. Beshear declined to go into specifics,...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kentucky
Kentucky’s landscape is varied with the Appalachian Mountains on the east and the Ohio River on the north. The Mississippi River flows along the western border and the massive Kentucky Lake is on the southern border crossing into Tennessee. Other pristine lakes, both good sized and smaller, dot the bluegrass state creating habitats for wildlife and recreation areas for people. When it comes to the deepest lakes, the biggest lakes are often the deepest but not always. Kentucky Lake, Lake Cumberland and Lake Barkley are the three biggest lakes in Kentucky but are they the deepest? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Kentucky!
Wave 3
‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gary Thompson, also known as ‘The Bogus Beggar’, was arrested Saturday in Eastern Kentucky. According to our sister station, WYMT, officials with the Pikeville Police Department said they received complaints about Thompson earlier in the week in their region. ‘The Bogus Beggar’ is facing...
KFVS12
New law in TN will provide more training for security guards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new law will go into effect on Jan.1 in an effort to keep security guards and patrons safe. It’s a law that will have a major impact on the Bluff City as weekend evenings are typically filled with people enjoying a night on Beale Street and around downtown.
KFVS12
Illinois lawmakers hear from survivors during first hearing on proposed assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - When will enough be enough? It’s a question many people ask in the wake of the hundreds of mass shootings that make headlines each year. Survivors of recent mass shootings in Illinois are demanding a ban on the weapons used to kill their family members, friends and neighbors.
