ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 17

Debbie Thompson
4d ago

How about making internet service actually affordable while they are at it. Paying over 90 dollars a month for internet is ridiculous.

Reply(4)
10
Bryan Schuler
4d ago

The great infinite internet, info reaches the masses, the reply hits 5 people or as a Google form autocomplete. Oh the wonders of technology of censoring the masses.

Reply
2
Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Daniel Cameron: ESG hurts Kentucky’s economy and our teachers, firefighters, and police officers

Kentucky is an energy state. We benefit from the competitive advantage that comes with having abundant fossil fuels and using them to produce low-cost electricity to power our homes and businesses. This is why I am defending Kentucky from an ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) movement that would destroy the Commonwealth’s competitive advantage and cripple our economy.
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Thousands affected by phone/internet outage

EASTERN Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Windstream customers throughout eastern Kentucky are experiencing phone and internet outages Monday, a company spokesman said. He said the issue is affecting 10,000 voice customers and a little less than 10,000 broadband customers, some of whom have both services. Lewis County is among counties...
LEXINGTON, KY
cbs4indy.com

2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
R.A. Heim

Get a $650 payment from the state before the holidays

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does an additional $650 sound right now in time for the holidays? Well, if you live in Indiana, you should know that you likely should have received money from the state at this point. If you haven't yet, and you have filed your taxes, you should be getting some money by the end of the year. The payment is actually made of two payments. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
INDIANA STATE
fox56news.com

Changes coming to Kentucky sales tax

With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone. With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear visits Mayfield, Ky., one year after deadly tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - An entire year has passed since a deadly tornado tore through Mayfield, Ky. And as they have been building back up, those affected are getting a helping hand. Three different families are being generously given a new home after they lost their own last year. Leslie...
MAYFIELD, KY
linknky.com

Kentucky receives grant to expand high-speed internet

Kentucky will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant of $5.8 million to support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the Commonwealth. Kentucky applied for and was awarded the funding through the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program. “High-speed internet is crucial for future job...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky Theatre offering free admission in exchange for donations

The Kentucky Theatre is partnering with the Girl Scouts to collect donations for The Nest. Kentucky Theatre offering free admission in exchange …. The Kentucky Theatre is partnering with the Girl Scouts to collect donations for The Nest. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr

Can you tell Bluegrass Crime Stoppers where to find 41-year-old Floyd Garr?. Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr. Can you tell Bluegrass Crime Stoppers where to find 41-year-old Floyd Garr?. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are five things to know before...
KENTUCKY STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Kentucky

Kentucky’s landscape is varied with the Appalachian Mountains on the east and the Ohio River on the north. The Mississippi River flows along the western border and the massive Kentucky Lake is on the southern border crossing into Tennessee. Other pristine lakes, both good sized and smaller, dot the bluegrass state creating habitats for wildlife and recreation areas for people. When it comes to the deepest lakes, the biggest lakes are often the deepest but not always. Kentucky Lake, Lake Cumberland and Lake Barkley are the three biggest lakes in Kentucky but are they the deepest? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Kentucky!
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gary Thompson, also known as ‘The Bogus Beggar’, was arrested Saturday in Eastern Kentucky. According to our sister station, WYMT, officials with the Pikeville Police Department said they received complaints about Thompson earlier in the week in their region. ‘The Bogus Beggar’ is facing...
PIKEVILLE, KY
KFVS12

New law in TN will provide more training for security guards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new law will go into effect on Jan.1 in an effort to keep security guards and patrons safe. It’s a law that will have a major impact on the Bluff City as weekend evenings are typically filled with people enjoying a night on Beale Street and around downtown.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy