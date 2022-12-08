Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail store chain opens another new location in North Carolina with job openings availableKristen WaltersTarboro, NC
Female Inmate Stabs Guard With Ice PickDee F. CeeWashington, NC
Two Long Lost Sisters Find Each Other from Ancestry DNA Testing and Spend Their First Thanksgiving Together in 2022Zack LoveChocowinity, NC
WITN
Former Havelock and ECU starting lineman Jones commits to transfer to Illinois, Ryan Jones to turn pro
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The transfer portal spinning and shifting players around all over the place. A few moves to share involving local guys and ECU players over the weekend. Monday night former Havelock star, ECU starting center, Avery Jones committed to complete his graduate transfer to Illinois in the...
lakenormanpublications.com
East Lincoln achieves perfect season with state championship
RALEIGH – The East Lincoln football team put the finishing touches on a perfect season by defeating Northern Nash 30-15 in the 3A state championship Saturday night. Playing under the lights at Carter-Finley Stadium, the 16-0 Mustangs defense forced four turnovers, including interceptions from three different players, and quarterback Tyler Mizzell threw for two second-half touchdown passes to separate from the Knights (15-1).
Mount Airy News
Mount Airy wins 1A State Championship
RALEIGH — The Mount Airy Granite Bears captured their eighth state championship in school history by defeating the Tarboro Vikings 20-7. Saturday’s championship victory was Mount Airy’s first since winning the 1A State Title in 2008. Tarboro (13-2) won the previous two 1A State Championships and had just one loss to a 1A opponent since 2017.
carolinajournal.com
New food truck suit adds ‘unique’ property-rights angle
There’s an interesting twist in the latest legal challenge against local food truck restrictions in North Carolina. Plaintiff Nicole Gonzalez doesn’t own a food truck. Nor does she plan to get into the food truck business. Yet she still believes Jacksonville’s food truck rules violate her rights.
Local restaurant looking to feed 900 Onslow Co. kids
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Grazing Tray in Jacksonville is looking to feed 900 children in Onslow County. Boxes for Bellies is hosted by The Grazing Tray and is held in collaboration with The Chew Program. The Grazing Tray welcomed the public Monday to help them “pack out”. “It’s been a rough couple years,” said […]
Train hits abandoned car in Wilson County
An abandoned was struck by a train in Wilson County, according to state troopers.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Belhaven woman lands record speckled trout
Cathy Jones knew the fish on the end of her line was different than most of the speckled trout she catches from her family dock on Pungo Creek. It had breeched during the 15-minute fight, giving her an idea of its massive size in a back-and-forth battle to land the giant fish.
WITN
Highway Patrol: West Craven High School student killed in bicycle crash
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A West Craven High School student was killed late Sunday night when he was hit riding a bicycle in Craven County. Troopers say the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road at around 9 p.m. The Highway Patrol said the...
NC band students threatened by man with shotgun at Christmas parade
JACKSON, N.C. — Students marching in a small town Christmas parade in Jackson, North Carolina, were harassed on Saturday, according to the town's chief of police. Police Chief John Young told WRAL News students performing in the parade reported that a man with a shotgun threatened them as they marched on Saturday.
WITN
Kinston homicide rate doubles in one year
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The homicide rate in one Eastern Carolina city has doubled in 2022 compared with last year. This information comes just a few days before a public forum will take place regarding the increase in violence. Kinston Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette shared with WITN that there...
Downtown Ayden plans to grow in 2023
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Downtown Ayden Inc. is a community organization that aims to grow the historic downtown Ayden area, the group released their 2023 goals for the year recently. “So, what we want to do is to increase visitors to Ayden, have more people in Ayden, of course more business means more productivity, the […]
neusenews.com
Lenoir County restaurant inspections
The following inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. A few old mouse droppings on storage shelves. Bathroom lavatory only 70-72F today. Square cornered sink not approved. Test strips seem to be damaged and not reading accurately. A few dead bugs on floor post extermination. Area of ceiling/wall...
WITN
Six people injured in chain reaction crash on Washington bypass bridge
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Six people were injured in a chain reaction crash that shut down an Eastern Carolina highway this morning. The Highway Patrol says it happened on the U.S. 17 bypass bridge between Washington and Chocowinity around 8:00 a.m. Troopers say a vehicle broke down on the...
WITN
One shot in head in overnight Washington shooting
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say one person was hospitalized after an overnight shooting Monday. The Washington Police Department says at about 1:15 a.m., officers went to the Dollar General at 1802 W. 5th Street due to an alarm activation. Before the alarm was set off, officers say they heard several gunshots in the area and were investigating.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Four a.m. wakeup call: too early for mom and dad
If any person does not believe that Christmas season is here, then they missed the Washington Christmas Parade. The children lined the streets with smiles across their faces and waiting to see Santa Claus riding on top of a fire truck. He did not disappoint them either, because he was bigger than life and throwing candy as he went by. There was not a problem in the world and there should not have been, you see kids at Christmas make this season so great. Can you remember when the Christmas season began in your home?
WITN
Rocky Mount appoints new city manager
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount City Council members voted unanimously Monday night to make Keith Rogers Jr. their new city manager. WITN is told that Rogers is currently the town manager of Dumfries, Virginia. He previously spent a decade working for the city of Richmond, Virginia. “I am...
WITN
POLICE: Greenville shooting suspect knew victim
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Shots were fired into an occupied vehicle just before 8 p.m., but no one was injured. Police say the suspected shooter and the victim knew each other. Two people were...
cbs17
Man pulled gun out in front of NC middle school band at Christmas parade in Northampton County, police say
JACKSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Jackson police chief said a man pulled out a shotgun in front of a middle school band as they were lining up for the Jackson Christmas Parade on Saturday. At about 12:50 p.m., Police Chief John Young said a band with Conway Middle School...
Another North Carolina Substation Was Attacked Weeks Before Moore County Blackout
Another North Carolina power substation was attacked just weeks before the targeted assault on Moore County’s energy infrastructure that left some 45,000 residents without electricity. On Nov. 11, Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative suffered more than $500,000 worth of damage to one of their substations in Maysville, damaging transformers and causing them to leak coolant oil, according to a statement by the company that called the attack a “serious criminal act.” It’s unclear how the vandals attacked the plant but it caused a brief blackout for some 12,000 customers in Carteret County, about 150 miles east of Moore County. “Right now, because it’s an ongoing investigation, and because it’s separate from everything that’s going on in Moore County, we are going to withhold comment until we have more information,” company spokeswoman Melissa Glenn said on Thursday, according to The News & Observer. “And we will share that whenever we are given the go-ahead from the authorities to do so.”Read it at News & Observer
Two suspects detained in Greenville shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police officers responded to a call on Friday evening around 8 about a shooting. Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter told WNCT’s Erin Jenkins a suspect shot at an occupied vehicle. The shooting occurred on Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Greenville police said both the suspect and the victim […]
