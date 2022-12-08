Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wibqam.com
Blue Angels returning to the skies above Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The US Navy’s most recognizable aerobatic experts are returning to the area to wow audiences during the just-announced 2024 Terre Haute Airshow. Officials with the Terre Haute Regional Airport made the announcement via Facebook Tuesday afternoon. The 2024 Terre Haute Airshow will take...
wibqam.com
Clay Community Schools hires new Superintendent
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Clay Community Schools will have a new Superintendent for the fall 2023 school year. The current Superintendent, Jeff Fritz, will retire on June 30th, 2023. At a meeting in November, the Board of Trustees voted to hire Dr. Tim Rayle, who is the current Assistant...
wibqam.com
Clay Community Schools hires police chief
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Clay Community Schools hired a police chief last week for its own police department. The Board of Trustees voted to hire Josh Clarke to lead the school corporation’s department. Josh Clarke started the new position Monday and previously ran for Clay County Sheriff in...
wibqam.com
Avian flu detected in Daviess County
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, a commercial flock of turkeys in Daviess County tested presumptive-positive for avian flu. The site impacted has 11,394 turkeys and will be placed in quarantine. Samples will be tested at the national USDA laboratory in...
wibqam.com
Investigation into S. Vermillion HS Student shot by deputy complete
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police say they’ve finished their investigation into the events of November 17 at South Vermillion High School. That day, Deputy Tim DisPennett, a 19-year veteran of the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department who had been teaching a law enforcement vocational class at the school reportedly fired his service revolver after mistakenly grabbing the wrong weapon during a lesson. The bullet grazed a South Vermillion High School senior.
wibqam.com
State police arrest accountant, accomplice who stole over $500K from Indiana company
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 5-month investigation by Indiana State Police uncovered a money laundering scheme at an Indiana company. Now, two suspects- one being the office manager and accountant- are accused of stealing more than $500,000 over the course of five years. In July, state police began...
Comments / 0