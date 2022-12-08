ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

wibqam.com

Blue Angels returning to the skies above Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The US Navy’s most recognizable aerobatic experts are returning to the area to wow audiences during the just-announced 2024 Terre Haute Airshow. Officials with the Terre Haute Regional Airport made the announcement via Facebook Tuesday afternoon. The 2024 Terre Haute Airshow will take...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

Clay Community Schools hires new Superintendent

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Clay Community Schools will have a new Superintendent for the fall 2023 school year. The current Superintendent, Jeff Fritz, will retire on June 30th, 2023. At a meeting in November, the Board of Trustees voted to hire Dr. Tim Rayle, who is the current Assistant...
BRAZIL, IN
wibqam.com

Clay Community Schools hires police chief

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Clay Community Schools hired a police chief last week for its own police department. The Board of Trustees voted to hire Josh Clarke to lead the school corporation’s department. Josh Clarke started the new position Monday and previously ran for Clay County Sheriff in...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
wibqam.com

Avian flu detected in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, a commercial flock of turkeys in Daviess County tested presumptive-positive for avian flu. The site impacted has 11,394 turkeys and will be placed in quarantine. Samples will be tested at the national USDA laboratory in...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wibqam.com

Investigation into S. Vermillion HS Student shot by deputy complete

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police say they’ve finished their investigation into the events of November 17 at South Vermillion High School. That day, Deputy Tim DisPennett, a 19-year veteran of the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department who had been teaching a law enforcement vocational class at the school reportedly fired his service revolver after mistakenly grabbing the wrong weapon during a lesson. The bullet grazed a South Vermillion High School senior.
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN

