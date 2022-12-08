Mike Myers, 59, makes rare appearance with his son Spike, 11

Mike Myers had a special plus one on Wednesday.

The Austin Powers star was seen hand in hand with his son, 11-year-old Spike Myers, at the New York City premiere of Mary McCartney's Disney+ documentary, If These Walls Could Sing.

Spike's mother is Kelly Tisdale whom the actor wed in 2010. They also have kids Paulina, age seven, and Sunday, age eight.

The comedian, 59 - who famously headed the Bond parody film franchise, Austin Powers , after a successful six season stint on Saturday Night Live - brought along his wife Kelly as well.

For his night out, the Wayne's World actor kept it casual cool by layering a navy blue blazer over a black graphic tee.

He completed the look with black trousers and wore his brunette hair brushed back off his face.

Mike was seen mingling with legendary guitarist John Sykes, who has played with 80s glam bands, Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy and Tygers of Pan Tang.

He also shared a hug with director Mary, 53, who is the daughter of Beatles icon Paul McCartney.

Mary looked chic in an LBD with long sleeves that cinched at the wrists to create a puffed silhouette. The acclaimed photographer's raven tress were parted to one side and worn in tight curls.

She strolled the red carpet in black riding boots and accessorized with layered gold chains.

She was captured having a chat with Mike's son Spike as the SNL funnyman gazed on with a smile.

While posing for shutterbugs, Mary caught up with singer-songwriter Elvis Costello and his wife Diana Krall.

Elvis and Diana, who have been married for nearly two-decades, looked as in love as ever while cozying up for a few snaps ahead of the screening.

Also in attendance was actor Steve Buscemi, who braved the red carpet solo before mingling with Mary.

Ralph Lauren's son David Lauren suited up for the star-studded occasion beside his glamorous wife Lauren Bush.

Skipping the red carpet was Academy Award-winner Frances McDormand, who appeared makeup-free and wore her hair back.

She rocked a comfy ensemble that included a black and white flannel top which she styled with a pair of gold drop earrings.

Frances reunited with Fargo co-star Buscemi as the pair caught up with one another outside the Metrograph Theater.

She looked surprised to see him as he eagerly leaned in for a hug.

If These Walls Could Sing reveals the 'untold story of the Abbey Road studio' which is still considered 'the heart of the music industry,' as per Disney+ .

'In this personal film of memory and discovery, Mary McCartney guides us through nine decades to see and experience the creative magic that makes it the most famous and longest-running studio in the world,' the synopsis reads.

The documentary features all-star appearances from the likes of Elton John, Noel Gallagher and Paul McCartney, along with archival footage and session tapes.

'These conversations, paired with vivid archive footage and session tapes, give exclusive access to these famously private studios,' the synopsis concludes.

If These Walls Could Sing is set for a December 16 release on the streaming platform.

It follows the success of The Beatles: Get Back, a Disney+ documentary directed by multi Academy Award-winner, Peter Jackson.

The film took fans inside the British band's January 1969 recording sessions, which 'became a pivotal moment in music history.'

The Beatles: Get Back won five Creative Arts Emmys at the 2022 ceremony, including the 'Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series' award.