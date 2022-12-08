ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

What A's GM Forst told Murphy after trading catcher to Braves

When Athletics general manager David Forst told Sean Murphy he was being traded to the Atlanta Braves on Monday, it didn't come as a shock to the Gold Glove-winning catcher. Oakland's homegrown backstop has been on the trade block since the middle of the 2022 MLB season, as the A's continue their rebuild and look to the future with young catcher Shea Langeliers behind the plate.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Sports

Canon Curry adorably says hello to Klay after Steph interview

Steph Curry was all business after the Warriors' 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at Chase Center. Canon Curry, on the other hand, just wanted to say hi to the star of the night, Klay Thompson. Following the Warriors' impressive win in a rematch of the 2022...
INDIANA STATE
NBC Sports

Report: Christian Vazquez finds new home in free agency

There will be no Christian Vazquez-Boston Red Sox reunion in 2023. The ex-Red Sox catcher is signing a with the Minnesota Twins, according to Jon Heyman of The New York Post. The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham reports it's a three-year contract. Vazquez, 32, played 84 games for Boston last season...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Dubs beat Celtics in impressive fashion

SAN FRANCISCO -- The first regular-season rematch of last season's NBA Finals between the Warriors and Boston Celtics was guaranteed to be a battle. It certainly was, and the final outcome might come as a surprise to many. Though the Warriors are the reigning champions, having beat the Celtics for...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Kendrick Perkins has candid take on Tatum's performance vs. Warriors

Jayson Tatum struggled against the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals, and it was one of the reasons why the Boston Celtics lost that series. The superstar forward had a chance to show improvement Saturday night when the Celtics played the Warriors at Chase Center in the first matchup between these teams since June.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Let's not kid ourselves ... Rafael Devers is next to go

If ditching Mookie Betts enraged you, and losing Xander Bogaerts dismayed you, it's time to sit down, because Rafael Devers should be next on the chopping block. No one wants to hear it as the Red Sox lose star after star, but if Chaim Bloom and Co. are doing their jobs, they'll trade Devers this winter before he leaves for nothing.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Major NL East activity continues with Braves' big trade

It had been a quiet offseason for the Braves prior to Monday's three-team, nine-player trade with the Athletics and Brewers that sent Oakland's former catcher, Sean Murphy, to Atlanta. The Braves get a 28-year-old starting catcher in Murphy who was a Gold Glover in 2021 and one of the better...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Why Haniger considers Giants as perfect match in free agency

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants brought former infielder Rich Aurilia into town for their big presentation to Aaron Judge last month. It turns out they also could have brought him in to recruit their other big outfield target. Mitch Haniger, who signed a three-year deal with his hometown team last...
PALO ALTO, CA
NBC Sports

Williams believes Purdy's success tied to background, coaching

Nick Bosa isn't the only 49er impressed by rookie quarterback Brock Purdy's outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Trent Williams can be added to that list as well. Speaking with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer after San Francisco's 35-7 win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, Williams explained how Purdy's experience has helped his transition be smoother than expected.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: A's trade Murphy to Braves as part of three-team swap

For the second time this year, the Athletics and Atlanta Braves have made a significant trade. The A’s traded coveted catcher Sean Murphy to the Atlanta Braves as part of a three-team deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday. The A's reportedly landed right-handed pitching prospects...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

Unreal confidence: Steph looks away on 30-foot buzzer-beater

The Warriors played an impressive first quarter against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at Chase Center, and Steph Curry capped the first 12 minutes in style. With time winding down in the quarter, Curry got Celtics forward Sam Hauser on a switch, put some moves on the second-year NBA player and drained a step-back 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Klay reveals favorite moment in Dubs' huge win over Celtics

Despite Klay Thompson dropping a game-high 34 points in the Warriors' 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday, another moment stuck with the 32-year-old. Speaking with reporters after the game, Thompson explained why blocking Celtics star Jayson Tatum less than two minutes into the game stood out to him.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

NHL suspends Kraken D Oleksiak for 3 games for illegal check

NEW YORK — Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak was suspended by the NHL on Saturday for three games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev. Oleksiak will miss the rest of Seattle’s road trip, games on Sunday against Florida, Tuesday at Tampa Bay...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Report: Kuzma, two other players arise as Kings trade targets

The 2022-23 NBA trade deadline still is about three months away, but speculation is rising that the Kings could be in the mix for three players: Kyle Kuzma, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus reported Sunday, citing sources, that the Kings are among four teams keeping an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Grant Williams fined $20K for ball-punching incident vs. Warriors

Grant Williams is literally paying the price for letting his emotions get the better of him Saturday night. The NBA announced Monday it has fined the Boston Celtics forward $20,000 for "hitting the game ball into the spectator stands" during Saturday's loss to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.
BOSTON, MA

