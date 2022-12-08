Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
The real reason Dansby Swanson is still left unsigned in free agency
With several teams interested in Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, there’s a good reason why he remains unsigned to an MLB team thus far. Aside from being iced out due to the MLB lockout last December, the twelfth month of the calendar year is often a time when the hot stove…heats up.
Latest Carlos Correa rumor is trying to break the SF Giants hearts
An ESPN baseball expert thinks the Yankees are poised to do something big, and that something is to snatch Carlos Correa away from the SF Giants.
New York Yankees reportedly working on massive splash in MLB free agency
The New York Yankees made one of the biggest splashes of MLB free agency, re-signing reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge
NBC Sports
What A's GM Forst told Murphy after trading catcher to Braves
When Athletics general manager David Forst told Sean Murphy he was being traded to the Atlanta Braves on Monday, it didn't come as a shock to the Gold Glove-winning catcher. Oakland's homegrown backstop has been on the trade block since the middle of the 2022 MLB season, as the A's continue their rebuild and look to the future with young catcher Shea Langeliers behind the plate.
NBC Sports
Canon Curry adorably says hello to Klay after Steph interview
Steph Curry was all business after the Warriors' 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at Chase Center. Canon Curry, on the other hand, just wanted to say hi to the star of the night, Klay Thompson. Following the Warriors' impressive win in a rematch of the 2022...
NBC Sports
Report: Christian Vazquez finds new home in free agency
There will be no Christian Vazquez-Boston Red Sox reunion in 2023. The ex-Red Sox catcher is signing a with the Minnesota Twins, according to Jon Heyman of The New York Post. The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham reports it's a three-year contract. Vazquez, 32, played 84 games for Boston last season...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Dubs beat Celtics in impressive fashion
SAN FRANCISCO -- The first regular-season rematch of last season's NBA Finals between the Warriors and Boston Celtics was guaranteed to be a battle. It certainly was, and the final outcome might come as a surprise to many. Though the Warriors are the reigning champions, having beat the Celtics for...
NBC Sports
Kendrick Perkins has candid take on Tatum's performance vs. Warriors
Jayson Tatum struggled against the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals, and it was one of the reasons why the Boston Celtics lost that series. The superstar forward had a chance to show improvement Saturday night when the Celtics played the Warriors at Chase Center in the first matchup between these teams since June.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Let's not kid ourselves ... Rafael Devers is next to go
If ditching Mookie Betts enraged you, and losing Xander Bogaerts dismayed you, it's time to sit down, because Rafael Devers should be next on the chopping block. No one wants to hear it as the Red Sox lose star after star, but if Chaim Bloom and Co. are doing their jobs, they'll trade Devers this winter before he leaves for nothing.
NBC Sports
Major NL East activity continues with Braves' big trade
It had been a quiet offseason for the Braves prior to Monday's three-team, nine-player trade with the Athletics and Brewers that sent Oakland's former catcher, Sean Murphy, to Atlanta. The Braves get a 28-year-old starting catcher in Murphy who was a Gold Glover in 2021 and one of the better...
NBC Sports
Why Haniger considers Giants as perfect match in free agency
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants brought former infielder Rich Aurilia into town for their big presentation to Aaron Judge last month. It turns out they also could have brought him in to recruit their other big outfield target. Mitch Haniger, who signed a three-year deal with his hometown team last...
NBC Sports
Williams believes Purdy's success tied to background, coaching
Nick Bosa isn't the only 49er impressed by rookie quarterback Brock Purdy's outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Trent Williams can be added to that list as well. Speaking with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer after San Francisco's 35-7 win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, Williams explained how Purdy's experience has helped his transition be smoother than expected.
NBC Sports
Report: A's trade Murphy to Braves as part of three-team swap
For the second time this year, the Athletics and Atlanta Braves have made a significant trade. The A’s traded coveted catcher Sean Murphy to the Atlanta Braves as part of a three-team deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday. The A's reportedly landed right-handed pitching prospects...
NBC Sports
Unreal confidence: Steph looks away on 30-foot buzzer-beater
The Warriors played an impressive first quarter against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at Chase Center, and Steph Curry capped the first 12 minutes in style. With time winding down in the quarter, Curry got Celtics forward Sam Hauser on a switch, put some moves on the second-year NBA player and drained a step-back 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded.
NBC Sports
Klay reveals favorite moment in Dubs' huge win over Celtics
Despite Klay Thompson dropping a game-high 34 points in the Warriors' 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday, another moment stuck with the 32-year-old. Speaking with reporters after the game, Thompson explained why blocking Celtics star Jayson Tatum less than two minutes into the game stood out to him.
NBC Sports
NHL suspends Kraken D Oleksiak for 3 games for illegal check
NEW YORK — Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak was suspended by the NHL on Saturday for three games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev. Oleksiak will miss the rest of Seattle’s road trip, games on Sunday against Florida, Tuesday at Tampa Bay...
NBC Sports
Report: Kuzma, two other players arise as Kings trade targets
The 2022-23 NBA trade deadline still is about three months away, but speculation is rising that the Kings could be in the mix for three players: Kyle Kuzma, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus reported Sunday, citing sources, that the Kings are among four teams keeping an...
NBC Sports
Grant Williams fined $20K for ball-punching incident vs. Warriors
Grant Williams is literally paying the price for letting his emotions get the better of him Saturday night. The NBA announced Monday it has fined the Boston Celtics forward $20,000 for "hitting the game ball into the spectator stands" during Saturday's loss to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.
Comments / 0