Harrell pushing Seattle departments to speed up greenhouse emission reduction

Photo courtesy of the City of Seattle

(The Center Square) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell wants more urgency in the city's push to pare back greenhouse emissions.

Harrell signed an executive order that requests city departments to collaborate to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector.

Harrell said at a press conference on Dec. 7 that the Seattle departments need to act with urgency, citing a 2020 greenhouse gas inventory report conducted by the city.

The report states that Seattle is not currently on track to meet carbon neutrality by 2050 or to be climate pollution free by 2030. The two deadlines were set by the city for its Climate Action Plan (2050) and Green New Deal resolution (2030).

According to Seattle Department of Transportation Director Greg Spotts, pollution from the transportation sector makes up over 60% of Seattle's total carbon emissions.

"Mayor Bruce Harrell's Executive Order bolsters [the Seattle Department of Transportation's] commitment to be bold and enable healthier, more affordable and more equitable transportation options that support business vitality," Spotts said in a statement. "We have a real opportunity to democratize our public spaces further, making them accessible destinations where community thrives."

Harrell's executive order includes an order for departments to work to achieve a 100% zero-emission city bus fleet by 2030. The mayor's office claims a significant amount of emission reductions will come from electrifying vehicles.

Other requests in the executive order include: work for the goal of three low-pollution neighborhoods by 2028, updating the Bicycle Master Plan Implementation Plan and the Pedestrian Master Plan to include commitments to "healthy streets," and expanding the city's School Streets program.

"In this Transportation and Climate Justice Executive Order, we are bridging ambitious policy ideas with our collaborative One Seattle approach to advance a climate justice agenda grounded in equity and the requisite action necessary to build a healthy, sustainable, thriving Seattle today and for future generations," Harrell said.

The city's 2023-24 budget provides $673,000 to the Department of Finance and Administrative Services to develop electric vehicle charging stations for city-owned fleets.

In total, $6.5 million in the city's JumpStart payroll tax goes towards Green New Deal initiatives throughout the city departments for the next two years.