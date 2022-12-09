Read full article on original website
Lori Harvey Shows Off Her Tiffany & Co. Partnership On Instagram
Lori Harvey serves face on Instagram while showing off her Tiffany & Co. partnership.
New York Teen Drowns Day Before 18th Birthday While Vacationing With Mom In Florida
A 17-year-old teen from New York died while swimming in Cocoa Beach, Florida on Dec. 3., according to Times Union. Danielle Marceline was vacationing with her best friend Mary Doyle, her mother, Christine Marceline and a family friend. Danielle’s mother said they had gone on vacation after her daughter missed...
Kim Kardashian ‘Reevaluating’ Relationship With Balenciaga
PARIS — Kim Kardashian is “reevaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga subsequent to the brand’s holiday campaign featuring children posing alongside handbags shaped like stuffed bears dressed in bondage gear, she announced via Instagram Stories late Sunday. The brand pulled the controversial campaign from all platforms last week and apologized for offense it caused, as reported.More from WWDSalma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering Foundation Caring for Women DinnerKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022 “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images,” Kardashian wrote. “The safety of...
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed
Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Match in Nikes and Ripped Jeans For Engagement Photos
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens's style is in sync as their upcoming wedding approaches. After wearing several coordinating costumes for Halloween last month, the power couple chose matching outfits for their recent engagement photo shoot, lensed by Houston-based photographer Rachel Taylor. Both Biles and her fiancé wore classic white T-shirts, light-wash jeans with rips at the knees, and white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. They accessorized with silver chainlink jewelry, including diamond bracelets and necklaces. Biles's massive oval-shaped diamond engagement ring and double french manicure were front and center in several of the pictures, in addition to what appeared to be a silver "Owens" ring on her opposite hand.
Georgia Holt, actress and Cher's mother, dies age 96
Cher is mourning the loss of her mother, Georgia Holt, who has died at the age of 96.
Heidi Klum Models Red Silk Pajamas With Daughter Leni Klum Just in Time for the Holidays
Heidi Klum and her daughter donned matching PJ’s in a recent campaign. The supermodel and her daughter, Leni posed together for Intimissimi’s most recent campaign. The mother and daughter each wore the same outfit, consisting of a red silk long-sleeve button-down top and matching red silk pants. The cranberry-colored pieces come just in time for the holidays, and the long sleeves and pants offer a warmer sleep for the chillier months. The top is available on Intimissimi’s website for $139 while the pants retail for $119. The duo starred in another campaign of the Italian lingerie company not too long ago. In that...
Sarah Huckabee Saunders Dresses in Bohemian Tiered Mini Skirt & Slouch Boots at Arkansas Press Conference
Sarah Huckabee Saunders was seeing stripes in Arkansas this week. The former White House press secretary posed with the Arkansas police force on Instagram to announce her nomination of captain Mike Hagar as the director of Arkansas State Police, as well as AJ Gary’s continued position as director of emergency management. During the occasion, she wore a long-sleeved minidress with a blue and white striped pattern. Giving the piece a faintly bohemian spin was a tiered skirt, as well as a smocked hemline and sleeves. Saunders completed her outfit with a pair of hoop earrings. View this post on Instagram A...
Julia Roberts Gets Whimsical in Moschino Dress Covered in George Clooney Photos at Kennedy Center Honors 2022
Julia Roberts paid a whimsical tribute to George Clooney while in Washington for this year’s Kennedy Center Honors. Arriving to the Kennedy Center Opera House, Roberts was wittingly captured on Instagram by stylist Elizabeth Stewart in a Moschino gown. The “Eat Pray Love” star wore a custom design by Jeremy Scott for the occasion, paying tribute to friend George Clooney — one of the evening’s honorees — with numerous prints of his face in gilded portrait frames. The humorous piece was complete with a black long-sleeved bodice, and accessorized with Chopard jewelry. View this post on Instagram A post shared by...
Naomi Campbell Elevates Sheer Dress With Dramatic Feather Straps & Sharp Pumps at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
The stars aligned at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change. Naomi Campbell was among the A-list bunch. The legendary supermodel pulled out a show-stopping look for the occasion, arriving in a sheer floor-length dress. The garment included dramatic feather details near the straps and had a see-through skirt with lace accents on the hem. To amp up the glam factor, the “Empire” actress accessorized with a diamond choker...
Hotel staff suspended after Mark Curry racial profile accusations
Hotel staff have been suspended after Mark Curry accused them of racially profiling him, according to reports.The comedian and actor posted a lengthy video to Instagram at the weekend following an incident at The Mining Exchange, a hotel in Colorado Springs, USA.In the clip, the Hangin’ with Mr Cooper star can be seen sitting in the lobby of the hotel, while two hotel employees stand in front of him and ask if he is a guest of the hotel. “You cannot be in this hotel lobby if you're Black and you're in Colorado Springs ... wow this is crazy,...
Kyle Richards Gets Height Boost in Chunky Saint Laurent Platforms & Little Black Dress at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Kyle Richards, who is nominated for Reality Star of the Year, dazzled on the red carpet on Tuesday in Santa Monica, Calif., at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star served in head-to-toe black, with a diamond statement necklace. While hitting the red carpet, the actress and socialite put a fierce spin on the classic little black dress with a strapless feather bustier and leather bodice mini by Lamarque. She let the stylish ensemble speak for itself with minimal jewelry, wearing a dazzling diamond tennis neckless. When it came to footwear, Richards wowed in open-toed black Saint...
Victoria Beckham Pops in Plunging White Dress With Peep-Toe Boots at British Vogue ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
Victoria Beckham had the most stylish girl’s night out while attending the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner hosted by editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori at The Londoner Hotel. The Spice Girl pulled a look from her latest spring 2023 collection for the evening. Her two-toned gown featured a plunging neckline and intricate draping. This design was amongst Beckham’s debut at Paris Fashion Week this September. Like her eponymous label, the collection and this specific design speak to her timeless silhouettes and lustrous tailoring. When it came to accessories, the singer opted for the minimalist approach opting for a simple...
Khloe Kardashian Takes Art Basel in Slouchy Cargo Pants and Hidden Footwear
Khloe Kardashian brought her style a-game while making the trek to Art Basel yesterday in Miami alongside her sister Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams. Just like Khloe and her famous friends and family members, many celebrities make the pilgrimage to the annual for-profit, privately owned and operated international art fair to catch a glimpse of some of the world’s most incredible pieces. Making a casual but stylish statement, the Good American owner wore what appeared to be a sleek black bodysuit which she paired with high waisted black distressed cargo pants with a slouchy fit. The trousers were boxy and long down to...
Naomi Campbell Means Business in Knotted Suit and Houndstooth Heels at Dior’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show
Naomi Campbell was all business for Dior’s fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt this week. The supermodel arrived to the show on Saturday night, held before the Great Pyramid of Giza in Cairo. For the occasion, she wore a light gray suit featuring a long asymmetric blazer, cinched with pointed lapels. The piece gained a dynamic edge, however, from a knotted center tie that created a windswept train. Paired with the piece were matching zip-up trousers and a sculpted silver belt. Campbell finished her attire with several delicate gold pendant necklaces, as well as a stack of beaded bracelets. When it came to...
Gigi Hadid Wears Leather Like a ’90s Supermodel
Catch Gigi Hadid on any given day in New York and she’s probably wearing dad jeans or baggy trousers, flats (sneakers, or on occasion loafers), and knitwear from her own line, Guest in Residence. It’s a tried-and-tested outfit formula that ensures she’s comfortable as well as put together.
Zoe Saldana Styles High-Waist Velvet Skirt With Sheer Top & Futuristic Bracelets at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
The stars showed up and showed out at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change. The celebration turned into a star-studded affair as Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham also attended. Zoe Saldaña was one of the famous faces to make an appearance. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” actress pulled out an elegant ensemble for the occasion. Saldaña wore a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent....
Nicky Hilton Sees Stripes in Black & White Turtleneck & Suede Slingback Heels
Nicky Hilton was spotted strolling through New York today. The fashion designer dressed in cozy cold weather clothes and chic black footwear. On her travels through NoHo, Hilton wore a white and black striped turtleneck made out of a chunky knit. All bundled up, the native New Yorker traversed the city streets in plain black trousers and an oversized tan coat on top, layering up to fight the powerful chill in the air. Hilton went undercover in large black sunnies and gathered her blond tresses into an updo parted to one side. As for accessories, she wore a black and white bag...
Lily James Serves Whimsical Glamour in White Tulle Dress & 6-Inch Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022
Lily James was one of the many stars that arrived in style at the British Fashion Awards 2022 at London’s Royal Albert Hall today. The “Pam & Tommy” star looked whimsically glamourous in a white dress from Rodarte’s fall 2022 collection. The design features sequin embellishments, sheer paneling, and a heavenly amount of pronounced tulle. The asymmetric motif was prominent from the intricate neckline to the layered organza. As for her glam, her hair was styled in a sleek yet edgy bun creating a clean silhouette. She wore striking silver earrings that perfectly cloaked her shoulders. Completing the look was a pair of...
James Cameron to skip premiere for 'Avatar 2' due to Covid-19
It's a sequel 13 years in the making, but James Cameron will have to sit the premiere out.
