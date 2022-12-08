ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Bollier
4d ago

we have lived for generations without all this. Now every time we have a few cases of any kind of virus and it's mask up or be labeled an evil selfish person.

David Vaughn
4d ago

and by the way I've been a hair stylist for 50 years I've never had a flu shot all of my customers that have had multiple flu shots every year always get sick with the flu down in bed every year but I'm still standing there I get a little touch of it every year but it's a 24-hour thing and it's gone my immunity was build up from being behind that chair for 50 years exposed to everything so get a grip people stop following this evil b******* that the so-called experts keep telling us

Terri Sorenson
4d ago

This is nothing we haven't heard before, and the majority is SICK of hearing and reading about it. All we need to do is use common sense and follow the precautions that can still be found in a 1972 edition of a 5th grade health book.

