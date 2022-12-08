we have lived for generations without all this. Now every time we have a few cases of any kind of virus and it's mask up or be labeled an evil selfish person.
and by the way I've been a hair stylist for 50 years I've never had a flu shot all of my customers that have had multiple flu shots every year always get sick with the flu down in bed every year but I'm still standing there I get a little touch of it every year but it's a 24-hour thing and it's gone my immunity was build up from being behind that chair for 50 years exposed to everything so get a grip people stop following this evil b******* that the so-called experts keep telling us
This is nothing we haven't heard before, and the majority is SICK of hearing and reading about it. All we need to do is use common sense and follow the precautions that can still be found in a 1972 edition of a 5th grade health book.
Related
CDC: Flu activity "very high" in 7 states and Washington D.C.
People are getting sick with mystery illnesses and testing negative for COVID, RSV, and flu. Here's why.
COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
Here's How To Tell If You Have A Cold, Flu Or COVID-19 & How Doctors Tell The Difference
: ‘No one is dying from COVID anymore, but we might die because of the zero-COVID policy.’ Protests expand in China over lockdowns.
Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.
Autopsies Findings of Vaccinated People (with mRNA vaccine)
5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Eating One of the Most Poisonous Plants on Earth
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'
How effective is the flu shot this year?
Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom, new study says
Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?
CDC says it's now tracking a new COVID variant known as XBB
When are people with flu contagious?
Popular vitamin supplement carries increased cancer risk, scientists warn
Here’s the main differences between COVID, RSV, a cold and the flu as cases rise
New Moderna COVID booster triggers higher antibody response than earlier shot
More deaths among vaccinated Americans not a reason to avoid vaccines, experts say
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her Up
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 934