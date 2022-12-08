ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

Moore County man charged with selling drugs to man who overdosed, died

BEAR CREEK, N.C. — Nathanial Lynn Rush, 28, was arrested Dec. 6 in connection with an overdose death that occurred in the Bear Creek area of Chatham County. Authorities said an autopsy was performed on the victim and revealed the cause of death to be a fatal mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to Chatham County investigators, the victim bought the drugs from Rush the day he died.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Raleigh CEO sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for health care fraud

A Raleigh CEO was sentenced Thursday to more than six and a half years in prison for health care fraud. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Tanya Grant, 51, was investigated for a health care fraud scheme she carried out between 2017 and 2021 through two companies she controlled – Carolina Rehab Products (CRP), also known as Atlantic Brace, at 6900 Six Forks Road in Raleigh; and Blue File, at 1204 North Ellis Ave. in Dunn.
RALEIGH, NC
3 women among group charged after woman held against her will and robbed in Chatham County home

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Three women are among a group arrested after an armed robbery in which a woman was held in a Chatham County home last month, officials said. The incident happened in early November at a home in the 300 block of Piney Grove Church Road just north of Siler City, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
How to avoid having packages stolen this holiday season

RALEIGH, N.C. — More Triangle residents are getting their packages stolen than previous years. The Raleigh Police Department told WRAL 5 On Your Side that at least 230 packages have been stolen this year. Raleigh police officer Rodrick Lee expects that number to go up as more Americans do...
RALEIGH, NC
