Flu, RSV and COVID continue to stress healthcare system
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — In a season for spreading holiday cheer, experts say we are spreading so much more. Our healthcare system is being tested yet again; This time, three illnesses are behind it. The flu, is striking hard – with cases nationwide more than a dozen times higher than...
IUD TikTok videos portray painful experiences, health care distrust in Duke study
Of the videos analyzed, 37.8 percent had a negative tone, 19.4 percent had a positive tone, 27.6 percent mentioned a distrust of healthcare professionals and 24.4 percent contained moderately or highly inaccurate scientific claims.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CVS and Walgreens to pay NC more than $1 billion in opioid settlement funding
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — CVS and Walgreens will pay a combined $10.7 billion for the pharmaceutical industry’s role in the opioid crisis, with more than $1 billion going to North Carolina. Attorney General Josh Stein announced on Monday that he has finalized agreements with the two pharmacies, to...
Moore County man charged with selling drugs to man who overdosed, died
BEAR CREEK, N.C. — Nathanial Lynn Rush, 28, was arrested Dec. 6 in connection with an overdose death that occurred in the Bear Creek area of Chatham County. Authorities said an autopsy was performed on the victim and revealed the cause of death to be a fatal mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to Chatham County investigators, the victim bought the drugs from Rush the day he died.
WRAL
Family complained to Raleigh landlord for years about rat-infested home
Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years. Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years.
Wake County school bus shortage leaves some parents scrambling to get students to school
CARY, N.C. — Some students wait and wait for their bus only to realize the bus isn’t coming; This has played over and over again and parents and students are frustrated. Lately, Luis Perez’s seven-passenger SUV has had every seat filled with students who need a ride to school.
Rats, mold and electrical hazards: Renter says home in Raleigh has had problems for nearly three years
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rats, mold and electrical hazards are just three of several violations that city inspectors found at a rental property in Raleigh. Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years. The only reason Wilson...
3-month-old dies in Harnett County, mother charged with murder
A mother has been charged with first-degree murder after an infant was found outside a Harnett County home with serious injuries.
Raleigh CEO sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for health care fraud
A Raleigh CEO was sentenced Thursday to more than six and a half years in prison for health care fraud. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Tanya Grant, 51, was investigated for a health care fraud scheme she carried out between 2017 and 2021 through two companies she controlled – Carolina Rehab Products (CRP), also known as Atlantic Brace, at 6900 Six Forks Road in Raleigh; and Blue File, at 1204 North Ellis Ave. in Dunn.
'Tighten the strings': Shoplifting crisis has Target, Walmart debating whether to raise prices
"Everybody has to tighten the strings"
Woman dragged Zebulon police officer 50 yards while trying to avoid arrest
ZEBULON, N.C. — A woman facing a long list of charges was captured Monday night in Johnston County after police said she fled from a Zebulon police officer trying to arrest her. Deserie Ann Byrum, 51, appeared in court on Tuesday, where prosecutors said the police officer accidentally shot...
16 stores in one NC area fined for scanner errors, NC Department of Agriculture says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple Piedmont Triad stores were among 70 stores fined by the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services due to price-scanner errors. 70 stores in 38 counties have paid fines due to these errors. The NCDACSS conducts periodic inspections of scanner systems to make sure that items are ringing up at […]
'Yesterday he paid full price with a guilty plea': Triangle CEO pleads guilty to filing false tax returns
Raleigh business owner Alton Perkins pled guilty Monday for failing to account for approximately $3 million from his companies. None of the approximately $3 million spent by Perkins was accounted for in his taxes filed with the IRS. According to evidence presented in court, for the tax year 2016, Perkins...
cbs17
3 women among group charged after woman held against her will and robbed in Chatham County home
SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Three women are among a group arrested after an armed robbery in which a woman was held in a Chatham County home last month, officials said. The incident happened in early November at a home in the 300 block of Piney Grove Church Road just north of Siler City, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
'This is a man that cannot be allowed to drive:' Suspect in cyclist's death being sued for role in crash on I-540
DURHAM, N.C. — For the second time in a week, a Wake Forest man appeared in court for his role in a crash. Blake Nichols Grady, 33, has more than 40 convictions and multiple DWIs. He was charged last week with DWI and driving without a license in connection...
Overcharging in NC becoming more common with 70 stores failing recent checks, agency says
A recent state check found 70 stores in 38 North Carolina counties had price scanning errors.
How to avoid having packages stolen this holiday season
RALEIGH, N.C. — More Triangle residents are getting their packages stolen than previous years. The Raleigh Police Department told WRAL 5 On Your Side that at least 230 packages have been stolen this year. Raleigh police officer Rodrick Lee expects that number to go up as more Americans do...
North Raleigh community uses social media to lead police to alleged stalker
RALEIGH, N.C. — Neighbors on high alert in a North Raleigh community banded together to get an alleged stalker off the streets. Monday, Raleigh police arrested 42-year-old Ufuk Kiser for stalking in the Valley Estates neighborhood. "It’s really creepy," a victim told WRAL News. "My heart’s racing remembering it."...
Zebulon officer dragged by car, shot while arresting woman at park
ZEBULON, N.C. — A Zebulon police officer was shot Monday night while attempting to arrest a woman at a park. He was dragged by the woman's car and shot as she fled the scene. At approximately 9:45 p.m., Officer Colby James with the Zebulon Police Department located Deserie Ann...
