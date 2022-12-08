ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Father accused of punching baby while assaulting the mother

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Sedamsville man is accused of punching his six-month-old baby while assaulting the mother. Police say William Stiver punched a woman, bit her face and hurt her hand on Saturday. She was holding that baby when Stiver allegedly punched the baby in the head. Then when police...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

HCSO K9 officer arrested, accused of domestic violence

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office employee was arrested over the weekend. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says William Holmes, a Hamilton County K9 officer, was arrested under domestic violence charge. Holmes hit his wife in the face, pinned her to the ground and...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Local village mayor dies unexpectedly at 63

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The mayor of a local village has died unexpectedly at the age of 63. Mayor Joseph Anneken lived in Elmwood Place his entire life, his obituary says. He was a machinist for 45 years and had also served on the village council for several years. The obituary...
ELMWOOD PLACE, OH
WKRC

Bloom OTR has special drag shows for the holidays

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The holiday season is all about finding that extra sparkle. And who can do that better than drag queens? The performers of Bloom OTR; Jessica Dimon, Sasha, Nichelle Kartier, and Anastahzia, talk about their upcoming shows.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Butler County auditor set to go on trial on corruption charges

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds is set to go on trial Monday. He was recently re-elected while facing six charges related to public corruption, including bribery. Most of the charges are related to an attempt to get land developed along Hamilton Mason Road. Reynolds and/or...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Warren County man sentenced for raping, molesting children

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Warren County judge sentenced a man to 18 years in prison for raping and molesting children for a seven-year period. John Reynolds must also register as a Tier III sex offender. Reynolds pleaded guilty to one count of rape and three counts of gross...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Thousands show up to sneaker convention in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Thousands of people showed up to a sneaker convention in Loveland over the weekend. The company Snkr Culture held the convention at the Oasis Conference Center on Sunday. Customers showed up to buy, sell, and trade exclusive sneakers and the hottest apparel. More than 150 vendors...
LOVELAND, OH
WKRC

Pedestrian in critical condition following Florence crash

FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck in Florence Sunday morning. Emergency units were called to the scene on Burlington Pike near the intersection with Commerce Drive just before 1 a.m. Police say a car was heading west on Burlington in the left lane...
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Taste of Belgium moving to new Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati-based Taste of Belgium will soon reopen its doors near the University of Cincinnati – though it won’t be in the same space it formerly occupied. The popular Belgian waffle destination has signed a lease at the Verge, located at 165 W. McMillan...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

PLK Communities to develop 168-unit apartment project in Warren County

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest commercial real estate developers is underway on a $25 million project. PLK Communities is developing a 168-unit multifamily property, called Meribel, in Springboro. The project is expected to open next summer. Meribel, on Springs Boulevard in Springboro, will feature 80...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

'Let's Do Good': Joe Burrow Foundation campaign succeeds with Cincinnati help

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Joe Burrow Foundation announced Tuesday that $65,921.23 was raised in its latest campaign, From the Bayou to Greater Cincinnati: Let's Do Good. The Joe Burrow Foundation partnered with Where I'm From Apparel to sell t-shirts and sweatshirts inspired by Burrow's career with the Cincinnati Bengals and Louisiana State University. Some pieces were black and orange, while others were purple and gold. All net proceeds benefit the Joe Burrow Foundation to help families in Ohio and Louisiana with food insecurity and childhood mental health issues.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New studies on housing market projections for the new year

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ryan Kiefer, a 22-year veteran of the mortgage business and the branch manager for First Community Mortgage in Greater Cincinnati, provides insight on what these studies mean for the Tri-State. Tune in every Wednesday at 4 p.m. on Local 12 WKRC-TV as Kiefer features insight on the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Highland County under boil water advisory

The Highland County Water Company issued a boil advisory early Tuesday. St Rt 134 from St Rt 131 to Buford, including Leonard, Whitley, South Baker and Beltz Rds. Anyone in the area who has experienced low or no water pressure should also boil their drinking water until further notice. If...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy