WKRC
City of Cincinnati reaches out to help residents of apartment complex left without water
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - Residents of a local apartment complex who were left without water the week of Thanksgiving are now getting help from the city. The city sent a letter with a list of demands to the Williamsburg of Cincinnati management team. The demands were outlined in detail, and...
WKRC
Crews use police dogs, drones and sonar to search for missing Clermont County man
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Search and rescue crews looked all weekend for a local man who has disappeared. Monday marks six days since Tommy Mills, who has autism, went missing. Pierce Township Police Chief Paul Broxterman says Ohio LandSAR, the volunteer search group working with police to help find...
WKRC
Father accused of punching baby while assaulting the mother
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Sedamsville man is accused of punching his six-month-old baby while assaulting the mother. Police say William Stiver punched a woman, bit her face and hurt her hand on Saturday. She was holding that baby when Stiver allegedly punched the baby in the head. Then when police...
WKRC
2 men federally charged with putting credit card skimmers on gas pumps in Cincinnati area
DAYTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men were placed in federal custody Monday for allegedly using credit card skimmers to steal data. Officials say Yasmany Garcia, 34, and Luis Ochoa, 29, put the skimmers on gas pumps in the Loveland area on multiple occasions in April. They then reportedly used the...
WKRC
HCSO K9 officer arrested, accused of domestic violence
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office employee was arrested over the weekend. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says William Holmes, a Hamilton County K9 officer, was arrested under domestic violence charge. Holmes hit his wife in the face, pinned her to the ground and...
WKRC
Local village mayor dies unexpectedly at 63
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The mayor of a local village has died unexpectedly at the age of 63. Mayor Joseph Anneken lived in Elmwood Place his entire life, his obituary says. He was a machinist for 45 years and had also served on the village council for several years. The obituary...
WKRC
Bloom OTR has special drag shows for the holidays
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The holiday season is all about finding that extra sparkle. And who can do that better than drag queens? The performers of Bloom OTR; Jessica Dimon, Sasha, Nichelle Kartier, and Anastahzia, talk about their upcoming shows.
WKRC
100 jobs expected for new manfacturing facility planned at former Cincinnati Gardens site
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - When Cynthia Booth was looking for sites to build a new plant to make personal protective equipment, with the goal of employing local residents and reducing dependence on offshore manufacturers, her real estate broker took her to several sites outside the city of Cincinnati. “I’m...
WKRC
Butler County auditor set to go on trial on corruption charges
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds is set to go on trial Monday. He was recently re-elected while facing six charges related to public corruption, including bribery. Most of the charges are related to an attempt to get land developed along Hamilton Mason Road. Reynolds and/or...
WKRC
Warren County man sentenced for raping, molesting children
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Warren County judge sentenced a man to 18 years in prison for raping and molesting children for a seven-year period. John Reynolds must also register as a Tier III sex offender. Reynolds pleaded guilty to one count of rape and three counts of gross...
WKRC
Thousands show up to sneaker convention in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Thousands of people showed up to a sneaker convention in Loveland over the weekend. The company Snkr Culture held the convention at the Oasis Conference Center on Sunday. Customers showed up to buy, sell, and trade exclusive sneakers and the hottest apparel. More than 150 vendors...
WKRC
6 'N the Mornin' offers up authentic Southern brunches
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Southern-style restaurant in the Kenwood area is getting accolades for its unique menu items. The folks from 6 'n the Mornin talk about their Atlanta roots and show a little bit about what they're all about.
WKRC
Pedestrian in critical condition following Florence crash
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck in Florence Sunday morning. Emergency units were called to the scene on Burlington Pike near the intersection with Commerce Drive just before 1 a.m. Police say a car was heading west on Burlington in the left lane...
WKRC
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
WKRC
Taste of Belgium moving to new Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati-based Taste of Belgium will soon reopen its doors near the University of Cincinnati – though it won’t be in the same space it formerly occupied. The popular Belgian waffle destination has signed a lease at the Verge, located at 165 W. McMillan...
WKRC
PLK Communities to develop 168-unit apartment project in Warren County
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest commercial real estate developers is underway on a $25 million project. PLK Communities is developing a 168-unit multifamily property, called Meribel, in Springboro. The project is expected to open next summer. Meribel, on Springs Boulevard in Springboro, will feature 80...
WKRC
'Let's Do Good': Joe Burrow Foundation campaign succeeds with Cincinnati help
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Joe Burrow Foundation announced Tuesday that $65,921.23 was raised in its latest campaign, From the Bayou to Greater Cincinnati: Let's Do Good. The Joe Burrow Foundation partnered with Where I'm From Apparel to sell t-shirts and sweatshirts inspired by Burrow's career with the Cincinnati Bengals and Louisiana State University. Some pieces were black and orange, while others were purple and gold. All net proceeds benefit the Joe Burrow Foundation to help families in Ohio and Louisiana with food insecurity and childhood mental health issues.
WKRC
New studies on housing market projections for the new year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ryan Kiefer, a 22-year veteran of the mortgage business and the branch manager for First Community Mortgage in Greater Cincinnati, provides insight on what these studies mean for the Tri-State. Tune in every Wednesday at 4 p.m. on Local 12 WKRC-TV as Kiefer features insight on the...
WKRC
Highland County under boil water advisory
The Highland County Water Company issued a boil advisory early Tuesday. St Rt 134 from St Rt 131 to Buford, including Leonard, Whitley, South Baker and Beltz Rds. Anyone in the area who has experienced low or no water pressure should also boil their drinking water until further notice. If...
WKRC
Rare 'White Christmas' in Cincinnati a possibility in 2022, but...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - So you're saying there's a chance... A "White Christmas" is rare in our part of the country. According to Local 12 chief meteorologist John Gumm 69 percent of Christmases in Cincinnati since 1952 have had no snow on the ground or no snow falling at all. The...
