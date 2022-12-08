CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Joe Burrow Foundation announced Tuesday that $65,921.23 was raised in its latest campaign, From the Bayou to Greater Cincinnati: Let's Do Good. The Joe Burrow Foundation partnered with Where I'm From Apparel to sell t-shirts and sweatshirts inspired by Burrow's career with the Cincinnati Bengals and Louisiana State University. Some pieces were black and orange, while others were purple and gold. All net proceeds benefit the Joe Burrow Foundation to help families in Ohio and Louisiana with food insecurity and childhood mental health issues.

