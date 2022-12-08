Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Governor Abbott Said Bring a Marine Home Held By Russia - What You Really Need to KnowTom HandyTexas State
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
Brittney Griner freed in prisoner swap for ‘Merchant of Death’ Viktor Bout
WNBA star Brittney Griner, detained for months in a Russian prison on drug charges, was released Thursday in a prisoner exchange for international arms dealer Viktor Bout. The swap comes at a time of heightened tensions over the war in Ukraine, and after months of tense negotiations between the Kremlin and White House. President Biden on Thursday morning shared the news on Twitter, writing: “Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home.” Previous 1 of 3 Next “She will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones and she should have...
Russia frees Brittney Griner in prisoner exchange with the US after months of pressure
The Biden administration agreed to release the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for the release of the WNBA superstar.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Brittney Griner Released By Russia In 1-For-1 Prisoner Swap For Arms Dealer Viktor Bout, U.S. Official Says
Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was held for months in Russian prisons on drug charges, was released Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout, according to a U.S. official. The one-for-one exchange agreement negotiated with Moscow in recent weeks was given final approval by President Biden within just the last week, according to sources familiar with the deal. The swap took place on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates.
Texas court throws out suit against San Antonio doctor who violated abortion law
A judge in San Antonio has thrown out a lawsuit filed against a Texas abortion provider who intentionally violated a controversial state abortion law. The law, known as Senate Bill 8, allows anyone to bring a lawsuit against someone who “aids or abets” in an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. On Thursday, state District Judge Aaron Haas in Bexar County said people who have no connection to the prohibited abortion and have not been harmed by it do not have standing to bring these lawsuits.
U.S. Supreme Court wrestles over Biden’s immigration enforcement policy
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday on whether the Biden administration has the right to decide which undocumented immigrants federal agents should prioritize for deportation. During the two hours of arguments, the court’s conservative justices sounded skeptical of the Biden administration’s efforts to prioritize undocumented immigrants convicted of felonies...
Foreign investment in Nuevo León benefits companies in Texas
Last month Amazon inaugurated its new, massive delivery station in Nuevo León, an investment of approximately $80 million. That same month, the controversial tycoon and new Twitter owner Elon Musk was seen in Monterrey, San Antonio’s first sister city, talking with the Secretary of Economy and the governor’s wife.
New Congress will feature few leadership roles for the many Texans in the U.S. House
Republicans in the U.S. House elected their next leadership nominees last week, landing on established figures including California’s Kevin McCarthy as speaker, Louisiana’s Steve Scalise as majority leader and Minnesota’s Tom Emmer as whip. Where are the Texans?. Texas sends more Republicans to Congress than any other...
The weather outside? It's frightful.
Six states were under blizzard warnings as a massive winter storm roared across the country. It's Tuesday's news.
San Antonio must end antiquated tradition of horse-drawn carriages
Beating, overdriving and overloading carriage horses in the streets stirred Henry Bergh, a diplomat appointed by President Abraham Lincoln, to lead the first organized efforts to protect animals in the United States in the 1800s. The scale of the mistreatment is far more limited in 2022, but some of the...
John Scott, Texas’ top elections official, to step down at end of year
Texas Secretary of State John Scott will step down from his role as the state’s top elections official at the end of the year. “When I took office as Texas Secretary of State in October of last year, I did so with a singular goal and mission in mind: to help restore Texas voters’ confidence in the security of our state’s elections,” Scott wrote in a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday. Scott said he would be returning to private practice.
Newly elected Congressman Greg Casar to take city politics experience to Washington
Former Austin City Councilman Greg Casar has already charted a different course than many Democratic elected leaders in Texas. In an election cycle dominated by talk of guns and abortion rights, he won a seat representing Texas’ 35th Congressional District by focusing on societal inequities like income and access to health care that were exacerbated by the pandemic.
Michigan man remains imprisoned in Russia though Brittney Griner is freed
Paul Whelan was left behind. Again. President Joe Biden announced Thursday morning his administration traded convicted Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout — who'd been serving time in a U.S. federal prison since 2011 — for Brittney Griner, a WNBA superstar who was arrested in February after cannabis oil was found in her...
Use of drone to transport organs between cities deemed a success
A recent experiment that utilized a drone to transport organs within Texas and Oklahoma cut travel time in more than half, furthering the goal of a consortium that the technology will be used in the near future to save more lives. The “drone” — an optionally piloted aircraft — is...
Democrats Are Ready to Call Kyrsten Sinema’s Bluff
In Washington, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party last week landed like a black cloud over the party’s sunny post-election victory lap. But back in Arizona, her move came across like something else entirely. “Her party switch is an electoral hand grenade,” one Arizona Democratic...
San Antonio Report
San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.https://sanantonioreport.org
Comments / 0