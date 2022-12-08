San Jose is clearing the last legal obstacle facing the construction thousands of homes in the north part of the city. The San Jose City Council will consider approving a settlement with the county Tuesday, ending a decade-long legal dispute that has blocked San Jose from pursuing housing developments in the northern part of the city. If approved, the agreement will make way for roughly 24,000 homes in the area—20% affordable—to help San Jose address its housing crisis. The area hasn’t seen new housing for roughly a decade, officials said.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO