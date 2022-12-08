ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

pajaronian.com

Empower Watsonville hosts annual leadership conference

WATSONVILLE—Empower Watsonville, a youth leadership group that aims to amplify young voices in local government, hosted its annual conference at the Gene Hoularis and Waldo Rodriguez Youth Center on Dec. 2. Empower Watsonville is a health policy program of Pajaro Valley Prevention and Student Assistance (PVPSA) for students grade...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Beth Torres

Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income program

Some lucky families in expensive Silicon Valley will be getting some financial assistance from a new guaranteed income program. The Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project will provide $1,000 per month for 24 months to 150 Santa Clara County families. Families with at least one child under 18 who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless are the intended recipients.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
morganhilllife.com

Government: County Registrar of Voters finds lack of valid signatures in recall effort

Leader of committee to recall Armendariz calls petition efforts “successful” as a message for her to leave. The group intent on recalling Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz did not gather enough valid petition signatures to hold a special election in March. Julia Saenz, the county’s voter registration election...
KQED

Masking Required Again in High-Risk Settings in 3 Bay Area Counties

More stringent masking rules have been reinstated for certain high-risk settings in Alameda, Contra Costa and Napa counties to protect against the spread of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. Universal masking is now required for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers. It's also...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Settlement paves way for more homes in North San Jose

San Jose is clearing the last legal obstacle facing the construction thousands of homes in the north part of the city. The San Jose City Council will consider approving a settlement with the county Tuesday, ending a decade-long legal dispute that has blocked San Jose from pursuing housing developments in the northern part of the city. If approved, the agreement will make way for roughly 24,000 homes in the area—20% affordable—to help San Jose address its housing crisis. The area hasn’t seen new housing for roughly a decade, officials said.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

'Tripledemic' prompts change to CDC masking guidance

SAN JOSE, Calif. - At San Jose’s Christmas in the Park event, families enjoyed dazzling lights, kiddie rides, and festive performances. The outdoor event is a holiday favorite but this year, some people chose to enjoy the celebration masked up. Michael Clinkscales of San Jose said, "Flu numbers I...
SAN JOSE, CA
forkast.news

Bankman-Fried’s parents cancel classes at Stanford Law School for next year

The Stanford Law School professor parents of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com who faces public allegations of misusing customer funds, are not on next year’s class schedule at the school, according to a report by the San Francisco Standard. Fast facts. Bankman-Fried’s father, Joseph...
STANFORD, CA
lhsepic.com

Housing prices rise in Silicon Valley

Skyrocketing housing prices and declining home listings in Silicon Valley have forced many renters out of their homes and left potential homeowners lost in a market of unattainable residences. Increasing prices and older resident demographics have taken the future of buying property out of the picture for many. Moreover, this housing crisis has significantly contributed to issues like declining enrollment in FUHSD, while disproportionately affecting lower-income and blue-collar workers looking to move into the coveted location.
SAN JOSE, CA
Poets and Quants

In The Heart Of Silicon Valley, A Soft Landing For The Laid-Off

Hundreds of tech companies are based in the Bay Area of California, with concentrations in San Francisco and the South Bay’s Silicon Valley. As tens of thousands of tech workers lose their jobs in a major industry bloodletting, it makes sense that business schools in the area would step up and offer to help the jobless get back on their feet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Morgan Hill Times

County has ‘urgent need’ for fostering, adopting dogs

Santa Clara County officials say there is an “urgent need” for fostering and adopting dogs. The county’s Animal Services Center in San Martin is over capacity, and officials there have announced that the public can help by adopting and fostering dogs. Lisa Jenkins, program manager of the...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Wastewater tests show high COVID levels in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Wastewater samples collected from a San Jose treatment plant has health officials warning cases of COVID-19 and other viruses are sharply rising. The Sewer Coronavirus Alert Network or "SCAN" shows in recent weeks all four Santa Clara County sewersheds currently have high levels of COVID-19. "It’s...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Sunnyvale candidate wins election with a single vote

However you say it, Murali Srinivasan won the race for the open District 3 Sunnyvale City Council seat by the slimmest of margins: a single vote. Srinivasan received 2,813 out of 5,625 votes, while opponent Justin Wang received 2,812 votes, according to election results from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters, which were certified Thursday.
SUNNYVALE, CA

