Empower Watsonville hosts annual leadership conference
WATSONVILLE—Empower Watsonville, a youth leadership group that aims to amplify young voices in local government, hosted its annual conference at the Gene Hoularis and Waldo Rodriguez Youth Center on Dec. 2. Empower Watsonville is a health policy program of Pajaro Valley Prevention and Student Assistance (PVPSA) for students grade...
In the largest donation in Ravenswood's history, foundation gives $30 million to build 'community hub' at middle school
The SHP Foundation is giving the Ravenswood City School District $30 million to develop a "community hub" at the field off Bay Road at Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School, the district announced on Dec. 8. This is the single largest donation in Ravenswood's history, according to Board President Mele K. Latu.
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income program
Some lucky families in expensive Silicon Valley will be getting some financial assistance from a new guaranteed income program. The Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project will provide $1,000 per month for 24 months to 150 Santa Clara County families. Families with at least one child under 18 who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless are the intended recipients.
Santa Cruz County's sheriff will soon be subject to independent oversight
Figuring out a proper oversight model for sheriffs — themselves elected officials — has challenged counties across the country. A state bill passed in 2020 finally offers California counties some tools, and Santa Cruz is readying to take advantage.
Cabrillo College name change: The life and death of a good idea
Splitting the baby down the middle is often the worst outcome of any contentious debate like the Cabrillo College name-change discourse. But in this case, might "Cabrilla" be the answer.? The change is as minimalist as you can get, a single syllable, a single utterance. It's a great idea. And it'll never happen.
Stunning stretch of private coastal Bay Area land to become a public park
More than 6,000 acres of stunning coastal land is to be protected and opened to the public.
Government: County Registrar of Voters finds lack of valid signatures in recall effort
Leader of committee to recall Armendariz calls petition efforts “successful” as a message for her to leave. The group intent on recalling Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz did not gather enough valid petition signatures to hold a special election in March. Julia Saenz, the county’s voter registration election...
Masking Required Again in High-Risk Settings in 3 Bay Area Counties
More stringent masking rules have been reinstated for certain high-risk settings in Alameda, Contra Costa and Napa counties to protect against the spread of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. Universal masking is now required for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers. It's also...
Settlement paves way for more homes in North San Jose
San Jose is clearing the last legal obstacle facing the construction thousands of homes in the north part of the city. The San Jose City Council will consider approving a settlement with the county Tuesday, ending a decade-long legal dispute that has blocked San Jose from pursuing housing developments in the northern part of the city. If approved, the agreement will make way for roughly 24,000 homes in the area—20% affordable—to help San Jose address its housing crisis. The area hasn’t seen new housing for roughly a decade, officials said.
'Tripledemic' prompts change to CDC masking guidance
SAN JOSE, Calif. - At San Jose’s Christmas in the Park event, families enjoyed dazzling lights, kiddie rides, and festive performances. The outdoor event is a holiday favorite but this year, some people chose to enjoy the celebration masked up. Michael Clinkscales of San Jose said, "Flu numbers I...
Prepare for a ‘refund shock’ when filing your taxes in 2023
Don’t be surprised if your tax refund check for next year is far smaller than last year’s, as millions of U.S. taxpayers will see less money on their 2022 returns then they did on their 2021 returns.
San Jose moves forward with plans to build 32,000 housing units
SAN JOSE, Calif. - For the first time in over a decade, the city of San Jose says new housing will be built in the near future. The North San Jose development will add over 30,000 homes and will be located near public transit stations. The agreement to build more...
Bankman-Fried’s parents cancel classes at Stanford Law School for next year
The Stanford Law School professor parents of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com who faces public allegations of misusing customer funds, are not on next year’s class schedule at the school, according to a report by the San Francisco Standard. Fast facts. Bankman-Fried’s father, Joseph...
Housing prices rise in Silicon Valley
Skyrocketing housing prices and declining home listings in Silicon Valley have forced many renters out of their homes and left potential homeowners lost in a market of unattainable residences. Increasing prices and older resident demographics have taken the future of buying property out of the picture for many. Moreover, this housing crisis has significantly contributed to issues like declining enrollment in FUHSD, while disproportionately affecting lower-income and blue-collar workers looking to move into the coveted location.
In The Heart Of Silicon Valley, A Soft Landing For The Laid-Off
Hundreds of tech companies are based in the Bay Area of California, with concentrations in San Francisco and the South Bay’s Silicon Valley. As tens of thousands of tech workers lose their jobs in a major industry bloodletting, it makes sense that business schools in the area would step up and offer to help the jobless get back on their feet.
County has ‘urgent need’ for fostering, adopting dogs
Santa Clara County officials say there is an “urgent need” for fostering and adopting dogs. The county’s Animal Services Center in San Martin is over capacity, and officials there have announced that the public can help by adopting and fostering dogs. Lisa Jenkins, program manager of the...
Bay Area residents consider wearing face masks again as COVID cases surge
As COVID continues to surge, some Bay Area counties are revisiting their masking recommendations and residents are reconsidering wearing them again as the holidays approach.
Parents of FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried not teaching at Stanford next quarter: report
PALO ALTO, Calif. - Stanford Law professor and father of fallen cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried will not be teaching at the prestigious Palo Alto university next quarter, the Stanford Daily first reported. Joseph Bankman canceled the one class he was slated to teach this winter. And his mother, Barbara...
Wastewater tests show high COVID levels in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Wastewater samples collected from a San Jose treatment plant has health officials warning cases of COVID-19 and other viruses are sharply rising. The Sewer Coronavirus Alert Network or "SCAN" shows in recent weeks all four Santa Clara County sewersheds currently have high levels of COVID-19. "It’s...
Sunnyvale candidate wins election with a single vote
However you say it, Murali Srinivasan won the race for the open District 3 Sunnyvale City Council seat by the slimmest of margins: a single vote. Srinivasan received 2,813 out of 5,625 votes, while opponent Justin Wang received 2,812 votes, according to election results from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters, which were certified Thursday.
