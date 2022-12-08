ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoop Dogg Opens Pop-Up Shoe Shop In Los Angeles

Tis' the season for holiday pop-up shops around the city . There is one special pop-up shop opening for a few days in downtown Los Angeles that will surely have visitors "dropping it like its hot." Snoop Dogg has just opened a pop-up shop in Los Angeles that features a one-of-a-kind shoe collaboration. According to KTLA , Snoop Dog and prestigious designer Philipp Plein have just launched their new line of "Pleindogg silhouette shoes." These shoes will be available at the pop-up, but that is not all visitors will be able to see.

Those who visit the "Solestage" pop-up, will be able to purchase shoes and view "personal pieces" and collectables associated with Death Row Records. KTLA mentioned that Snoop Dogg is now the owner of the record company. The shoes that will be available at the exclusive pop-up shop will come in two different colors. A purple and gold shoe option inspired by the Los Angeles Lakers will be available to customers. Information regarding the color scheme for the other shoe that was released as part of the launch has not been mentioned.

Interested individuals can find the pop-up in the Fairfax District. The store will only be open from December 8th to December 11th.

