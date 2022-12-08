ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abrazo Scottsdale, Cave Creek hospitals hosting hiring event Dec. 14

With a number of different positions available, Abrazo Health is hosting an open house hiring event for its Scottsdale Campus and Cave Creek Hospital Wednesday, Dec. 14. The hiring event will take place from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Scottsdale Campus, located at 3929 E. Bell Road in the glass conference room.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
20 things to love about Carefree

Carefree’s town motto is “the best small town in Arizona,” and both residents and guests tend to agree. The town was officially incorporated as a town in 1985, but its true beginnings go back a few decades earlier. The idea of “Carefree” living came about as some of the best ideas do – over food, when Tom Darlington and K.T. Palmer met at a luncheon in 1946. That idea came to fruition in 1955 when the two bought land under the corporate name “Carefree Development Corporation” and the name stuck.
CAREFREE, AZ
Coming home to help improve patients’ day-to-day lives

For Stephanie Warrington, MD, coming to work at AOC Physicians is a homecoming, and she is happy to return to the valley to join a team of Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialists at AOC. Get to know Dr. Warrington, her story and what drew her to ENT and facial and reconstructive plastics specifically.
PHOENIX, AZ
Public health alert: Spread joy, not sickness this season

Cases of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are all higher than usual for this time of year, with COVID-19 and flu cases still increasing, according to Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH). MCDPH is encouraging everyone ages six months and older to get vaccinated against COVID and...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

