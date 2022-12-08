Carefree’s town motto is “the best small town in Arizona,” and both residents and guests tend to agree. The town was officially incorporated as a town in 1985, but its true beginnings go back a few decades earlier. The idea of “Carefree” living came about as some of the best ideas do – over food, when Tom Darlington and K.T. Palmer met at a luncheon in 1946. That idea came to fruition in 1955 when the two bought land under the corporate name “Carefree Development Corporation” and the name stuck.

CAREFREE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO