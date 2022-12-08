ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrenton, NC

Murder suspect Keyon West reported missing.

Keyon West was reported missing by his familyPhoto byFacebook. A man who spent more than four years in jail, charged with four counts of first-degree murder was reported missing by his family on December 5. Family members say he was last seen December 2, 2022.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Warrenton PD makes arrest in connection with armed robbery at Walgreens

The Warrenton Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Walgreens, located at Hall and Macon streets in Warrenton, at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 8. Warrenton Police Chief Goble Lane indicated that no one was hurt during the commission of the crime. Officer J. Amos was the responding officer.
WARRENTON, NC
rrspin.com

As search continues for Shearin, West added to RRPD's missing

While the Roanoke Rapids Police Department continues its search for Kunta Shearin, another man, Keyon West, has been added to the city’s list of missing persons. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said Monday the department received notification on December 5 that West had not been seen since around noon on December 2.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WRAL

Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. — A man died Saturday following a shooting at a Durham apartment complex. After 3 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the Colonial Townhouse Apartments on Chapel Hill Road, where police responded to a report of a shooting. A man was taken to a...
DURHAM, NC
rrspin.com

RRPD roundup: Robbery at gas station; blotter entries

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. On Wednesday shortly after 6 p.m. officers responded to the Roanoke Avenue Shell station following a robbery call. Officers learned a masked person entered the store brandishing a knife and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Pitt County teen arrested for Ahoskie shootings

AHOSKIE – A 17-year-old juvenile from Pitt County stands charged with shooting two Ahoskie teens on Dec. 3. Ahoskie Police Chief said the male juvenile was taken into secured custody shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday at a residence in Grimesland. That arrest was made by Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies and Ahoskie Police officers.
AHOSKIE, NC

