Murder suspect Keyon West reported missing.
Keyon West was reported missing by his familyPhoto byFacebook. A man who spent more than four years in jail, charged with four counts of first-degree murder was reported missing by his family on December 5. Family members say he was last seen December 2, 2022.
Zebulon officer accidentally fires gun during traffic stop, shoots himself as driver dragged him
Officer Colby James accidentally shot himself in the arm after the woman tried to drive off and started to drag him.
warrenrecord.com
Warrenton PD makes arrest in connection with armed robbery at Walgreens
The Warrenton Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Walgreens, located at Hall and Macon streets in Warrenton, at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 8. Warrenton Police Chief Goble Lane indicated that no one was hurt during the commission of the crime. Officer J. Amos was the responding officer.
Zebulon police officer shot at community park; woman in custody after pursuit into Johnston Co.
Emergency crews responded to a call of an "officer down" just after 10 p.m. at Zebulon Community Park on Arendell Avenue.
rrspin.com
As search continues for Shearin, West added to RRPD's missing
While the Roanoke Rapids Police Department continues its search for Kunta Shearin, another man, Keyon West, has been added to the city’s list of missing persons. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said Monday the department received notification on December 5 that West had not been seen since around noon on December 2.
19-year-old crashes in Sussex County after speeding away from State Police
A 19-year-old is facing charges after Virginia State Police said he sped away from troopers who were trying to pull him over before crashing.
WRAL
8 cars broken into at Creedmoor apartments, police looking for 2 men
CREEDMOOR, N.C. — The Creedmoor Police Department is searching for two men after cars were broken into last week. According to police, eight cars were broken into at the Holly Creek Apartments on North Main Street between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. All the cars were unlocked.
NC mom dies after she’s shot by daughter in the forehead, deputies say
Orange County deputies said they arrested a woman who shot her elderly mother in the forehead and kicked a deputy in the chest.
Woman charged with shooting 75-year-old mother, kicking deputy in Orange County
A woman was charged Sunday in the shooting of her 75-year-old mother in eastern Orange County. Around midnight, deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Spruce Pine Trail, where an argument and shooting was reported. Cheryl Medlin, 75, was taken to Duke Hospital with...
Man shot in ‘lower extremities’ at used car dealership, Nash County deputies say
Nash County deputies say they're investigating after a man was shot in the 'lower extremities' at a used car dealership Friday afternoon.
DCSO: Woman takes baby on pursuit with suspected drugs inside car
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A Virginia woman is behind bars and facing fourteen charges after deputies accuse her of ramming a deputy vehicle with her car and leading law enforcement officers on a chase while an infant was unrestrained inside. Around 1:30 Sunday morning, a Daviess County Sheriff’s deputy says they were driving eastbound […]
1 person killed in early morning shooting in Durham
One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Durham Saturday.
Slain Wake County Deputy Byrd was shot 4 times with 3 in the head, autopsy states
Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, was shot and killed shortly after 11 p.m. on August 11.
WRAL
Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex
DURHAM, N.C. — A man died Saturday following a shooting at a Durham apartment complex. After 3 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the Colonial Townhouse Apartments on Chapel Hill Road, where police responded to a report of a shooting. A man was taken to a...
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Robbery at gas station; blotter entries
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. On Wednesday shortly after 6 p.m. officers responded to the Roanoke Avenue Shell station following a robbery call. Officers learned a masked person entered the store brandishing a knife and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk...
Thousands gather to show support for pickup truck driver, victim in deadly North Carolina Christmas Parade incident
Raleigh police said Landen Glass was driving the truck that was carrying the float just before 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit and died.
cbs17
Police looking for masked suspect who robbed gas station in Roanoke Rapids, officers say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police are looking for a masked suspect who they said robbed a gas station Wednesday night. At about 6:09 p.m., officers said they were called to the Shell Station on Roanoke Ave. in reference to a robbery. When they got to the...
NC band students threatened by man with shotgun at Christmas parade
JACKSON, N.C. — Students marching in a small town Christmas parade in Jackson, North Carolina, were harassed on Saturday, according to the town's chief of police. Police Chief John Young told WRAL News students performing in the parade reported that a man with a shotgun threatened them as they marched on Saturday.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Pitt County teen arrested for Ahoskie shootings
AHOSKIE – A 17-year-old juvenile from Pitt County stands charged with shooting two Ahoskie teens on Dec. 3. Ahoskie Police Chief said the male juvenile was taken into secured custody shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday at a residence in Grimesland. That arrest was made by Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies and Ahoskie Police officers.
cbs17
Man with ‘extensive criminal history’ found to be trafficking cocaine in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies said they have arrested a man with an ‘extensive criminal history’ after finding him with a trafficking amount of cocaine. Deputies said they arrested 47-year-old Matthew Lamont Garner after executing a search warrant at his home on the 1000...
