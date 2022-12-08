Read full article on original website
The cancer symptoms you can notice when you walk – and 7 other signs to watch for
MANY of us believe we know most of the obvious cancer symptoms. Unexplained lumps, bumps and general tiredness are widely understood to be early indicators of the disease. But struggling to walk can also be a sign of the illness. Bone cancer, often referred to as bone sarcoma, is relatively...
Your Breath Could Tell Doctors How Close You Are to Dying
Whether it’s minty fresh or foul as hell, your breath is distinctively yours—composed of a batch of chemical compounds that can’t be emulated by another’s body. But scientists are only just starting to wrap their heads around the small features that make one breath different from another. That work has culminated now into a new study that shows how your exhalations during respiratory distress can help doctors discover the cause—and save your life by treating it quickly.In the new study, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, a team of U.K. researchers took breath samples from 277 participants,...
Can’t fall asleep? Try this ancient technique
The breathwork style that can calm a racing mind was coined by integrative medicine specialist Dr. Andrew Weil in 2015, but it is an ancient practice with roots in yoga.
Science Focus
Irritable bowel syndrome may be caused by the body’s inability to cope with gravity
The theory could lead to new treatments for the condition that plagues 1 in 10 of the world’s population. Despite it being first described more than a century ago and affecting around ten per cent of the population, exactly how irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) develops remains a mystery to doctors.
How Do Dogs Act When They Smell Cancer
Dogs are renowned for having an extraordinary sense of smell, and this trait has been proven useful in the field of medicine. Dogs have a keen sense of smell, and they can be trained to find cancer cells in people.
Got a Weird COVID-19 Symptom? You’re Not Alone.
From COVID tongue to COVID toe, doctors have seen some bizarre cases.
4 Ways Your Body Is Telling You That You’re Taking Too Much Melatonin
Melatonin, a.k.a. the sleepy hormone, is produced naturally by the body and—you guessed it—plays a major role in sleep. “The release of natural melatonin in your body is linked to the time of day, but it typically increases when it’s dark and decreases during periods of more light,” says Melissa Rifkin, MS, RDN, CDN.
Harvard Health
Does cannabis actually relieve pain — or is something else going on?
Research suggests cannabis and placebo provide similar pain relief, but that may not be the whole story. If you’ve tried one of the various formulations of medical cannabis (marijuana) in hopes of easing your chronic pain, you’re far from alone. Treating pain is by far the most common reason offered by the many millions of Americans who use products that contain cannabinoids, the main active components in marijuana.
Healthline
Can You Have Asthma Without Wheezing?
Wheezing is a hallmark symptom of asthma, but not everyone experiences it. You may have a cough or more silent symptoms of asthma. In rare cases, the absence of wheezing could suggest severe asthma. Asthma is a lung condition that can make it hard to breathe. The passages that carry...
How To Tell If Your Shortness Of Breath Is From Anxiety So You Can Stop Panic-Spiraling
It's been a stressful couple of years (understatement of the century), and many of us, myself included, are struggling with anxiety more than ever. Last year, I sent myself into a tizzy over a slew of mysterious rashes that kept popping up all over my body. My anxiety got so severe that I had trouble breathing and needed to call 911 — it was hard to tell whether I was having a panic attack or going into anaphylactic shock. Luckily, everything was fine, but it was terrifying at the time. It turned out to be a good reminder that if I'm experiencing shortness of breath, sometimes it might be just my body's response to stress levels. It did make me wonder, though, how to tell if shortness of breath is from anxiety — or something more serious.
What Does It Feel Like When You Have Rheumatoid Arthritis In Your Neck?
People who have rheumatoid arthritis may experience symptoms that set it apart from other types of arthritis. This is how it feels to have it in the neck.
10 Products You Should Never Use Past Expiration, And 9 Products That Could Live Through An Apocalypse
Just because you still own it doesn’t mean you should use it.
studyfinds.org
Mouth bacteria linked to development of life-threatening brain abscesses
PLYMOUTH, United Kingdom — Poor dental hygiene could lead to a potentially fatal problem in the brain, a new study warns. Scientists have found a link between mouth bacteria and the development of brain abscesses. While abscesses resulting from bacteria sitting in oral cavities are uncommon, they can be...
When To See Your Doctor About The Tightness In Your Throat
Sudden and uncomfortable tightness or tension in your throat can have several causes. Here's when to call your doctor and what to look out for.
Healthline
Can Asthma Cause Headaches or Migraine Episodes?
Research suggests that people with asthma have migraine headaches more often than people without asthma. Asthma is a chronic condition that causes narrowing of the airways in your lungs, leading to respiratory symptoms like trouble breathing and shortness of breath. People living with asthma may also experience certain types of...
Medical News Today
All my joints hurt suddenly: 10 potential causes
Many conditions can cause joint pain, but not all will affect all the joints at once. Sudden and widespread joint pain can result from infections, inflammatory diseases, and complications of some health conditions. Influenza (flu) is a common infection that can cause. joint pain. Some types of arthritis and autoimmune...
Why You Should Think Twice Before Taking Muscle Relaxers
While the term muscle relaxer is well known, the type of medications used in muscle relaxers is not always common knowledge. These medications are typically given for intense pain, including back pain, in an effort to relax the muscles causing the discomfort. However, there is much more to muscle relaxers than some people might realize.
How A Leaky Gut Can Worsen Your Asthma Symptoms
Research tells us that our gut is connected to almost every aspect of our overall health. Read on to find out how a leaky gut may worsen asthma symptoms.
Medical News Today
How do doctors cure Lyme disease?
A doctor can prescribe antibiotics to cure Lyme disease. However, a person needs to receive treatment in the early stages of the infection to avoid long-term damage to the joints and nervous system. According to the. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , most people recover quickly and completely...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of Adrenal Burnout?
Adrenal glands are two small glands located on top of your kidneys, which produce various hormones, including cortisol. Their function is to produce hormones such as adrenaline and noradrenaline, which help the body prepare for fight or flight. Under stress, you produce and release short bursts of cortisol into your bloodstream.
