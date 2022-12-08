U.S. 101 is closed 3 miles north of Bandon due to a crash
5 days ago
All lanes of U.S. Highway 101 are closed at the Bullards Bridge, about 3 miles north of Bandon (MP 259), due to a crash. This will be a long closure. Avoid the area and use alternate routes. More Info Here
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police responded to a fatal car crash that happened near Bullards Bridge in Coos County Thursday, December 8. OSP says preliminary investigations indicated that a red Dodge Caravan, driven by Michael John Bevington (46), was traveling southbound on Highway 101, mid-span on the Bullards Bridge over the Coquille River, when he crossed the double yellow centerline and entered into the northbound lane.
BANDON, Ore. -- A man is dead after a head-on crash on Bullards Bridge that injured two others last Thursday, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said troopers responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 that occurred on Bullards Bridge at about 12:48 p.m. on December 8. Troopers said they arrived to find a red Dodge Caravan, operated by Michael John Bevington, 48, of Coos Bay, had been traveling southbound over the Bullards Bridge when it crossed into the opposing lane for unknown reasons. Troopers said the Dodge collided with a northbound Ford F-250 and spun out before coming to a rest, blocking both lanes of the bridge.
A Coos Bay woman reported missing November sixth has been located deceased near her wrecked vehicle over a cliff on the Cape Arago Hwy., Sunday, Dec. 4. According to reports, 45-year old Wendy Haumea Smith’s eastbound Honda Civic left the two-lane highway at milepost 12.9 and plummeted down a 100-foot cliff before coming to rest against a tree. She apparently survived the crash, moved some belongings a short distance from the vehicle, but then passed away.
A woman who apparently drove off a 100-foot embankment at Cape Arago State Park in Coos County was found dead Sunday by Oregon State Police, but police don't know when she crashed.
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A woman reported missing in early November has been located deceased, Oregon State Police reported. Around 11 a.m. Sunday (Dec. 4), OSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 540 near milepost 12.9 in Coos County.
Two adults were cited for recklessly endangering two juveniles, by Roseburg Police on Saturday. An RPD report said at about 10:15 p.m. the man and woman allegedly had a domestic disturbance inside their vehicle, then crashed into a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The woman...
The “Triple Nickles” — the World War II-era airborne infantry unit that served as the subject of a special program during Philomath’s Veterans Day Celebration last month — will now be connected to a creek in Douglas County. Some of you might remember a blog...
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man after an alleged assault on December 6th. A DCSO report said a caller advised that the previous day she was trying to leave a residence in the 1000 block of Lone Rock Road near Glide. The victim said the 34-year old was actively following her when she tripped on blackberry bushes and fell to the ground. The caller claimed the suspect hit her on the left temple of her head with a large tactical flashlight. She said it caused her to black out.
A Roseburg man was cited following alleged counterfeiting, by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 12:30 p.m. an officer contacted the 26-year old after a caller said the suspect was trying to pass 3 counterfeit $20 bills at a business in the 2500 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. Officers recovered the bills from the business and confirmed that they were counterfeit through a local bank. During the officer’s contact with the suspect, he claimed that he got the money from a website he learned about through an application on his phone.
A Sutherlin woman was jailed for a previous case, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. 33-year old Kimberlee Russell was contacted in the 500 block of South State Street. She was taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of conspiracy to commit a Class A felony, and for first-degree theft.
Winston Police jailed a man after an alleged assault incident on Friday. A WPD report said just before 3:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to a physical disturbance in the 100 block of Northwest Bree Drive. An officer arrived on the scene and learned than two men were in a fight and one was bleeding from the forehead.
Creating Community Resilience Coalition Manager Rachel Gustafson and Umpqua Health Community Engagement Coordinator Kat Cooper talk about the organization and the upcoming Family Wellness Wonderland event at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 12 9 2022.
The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
COOS BAY, Ore. — Coos Bay School District Superintendent Charis McGaughy seeks more community input as the district hones in on target areas to include in its 4-year strategic plan. The district's community survey for strategic planning is now live. It's being used to to gain more insight into...
A Washington state man was jailed for 22 warrants and cited for drug possession by Roseburg Police Tuesday night. An RPD report said just after 10:30 p.m. 37-year old Joseph Alexander was contacted in a vehicle in the 800 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. He was allegedly found to have 20 failure to appear warrants for his arrest, between three different local police agencies. There were also 2 warrants for his arrest out of Washington state.
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners has issued a proclamation calling upon all citizens of the county to observe National Guard Day on Tuesday. A County release said it will be the Guard’s 386th birthday. Commissioner Chris Boice said the National Guard is the oldest military organization in America,...
