This Husky Toolbox Doubles as a Kitchen Island Thanks to One Innovative Mom

By Kourtney Borman
 4 days ago

Adding to our wish list right now!

Need some more space in your kitchen? If your answer is no, then what kind of massive kitchen do you have? I know I am constantly running out of space , especially as I accumulate more stuff over time. And sure, you could knock out a wall and add more cabinets, but that might not be practical for everyone.

Well, I would like to direct your attention to this super clever and super useful solution from TikTok creator Maddy’s mother!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

View the original article to see embedded media.

So, if you came looking for extra storage space, I am going to bring you some extra storage space, even if it might seem a bit unconventional at first. So Maddy’s mom, when faced with a lack of space in her kitchen, decided that instead of going with something a bit more typical or traditional, she would instead go big.

Enter the Husky toolbox. This behemoth on wheels comes in gleaming back metal, and with the addition of a butcher block counter on top, it makes the perfect middle ground between needing space and needing storage. All of those tool areas slide out and you can perfectly hide away everything you need, from pots and pans in the larger areas to spatulas, knives, and more in the smaller ones. Maddy’s mom even has an entire Tupperware set (or so it seems) tucked neatly away in one of the pull outs!

There is even a hand crank that turns the top, raising the butcher block up to the perfect height for cutting and cooking. Seriously, there is practically nothing that this rolling tool kit can’t do, or store, and honestly, it looks so much better and is so much more practical than many rolling carts that we have seen.

It will probably also last quite a bit longer as well!


