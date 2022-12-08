Read full article on original website
Bedford, Henry Co. students named finalists in Holiday Traffic Safety Jingle competition
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Some area students are being highlighted as finalists in a competition to promote traffic safety. Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO), the Virginia State Police (VSP), the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and State Farm announced Tuesday that public voting is open for the 2022 Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday Jingle Contest.
Campbell Co. deputies recovering stolen vehicle near Lynchburg General
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday morning, a stolen vehicle from Campbell County ended up in a strange parking spot near Lynchburg General Hospital. At Seven Hills Urology Center, a car that law enforcement said was stolen ended up parked on what appears to be some rocks in a landscaping bed.
Man dies in Rockbridge Co. officer-involved shooting: Deputies
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was an officer-involved shooting in Rockbridge on Friday. On Friday at approximately 10 p.m. the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a residence in Lee Hi Acres, for the report of a wanted individual at a home. As Deputies arrived...
Man dead after shooting in Roanoke
A homicide investigation is underway, according to police, after a shooting that occurred at the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW on Monday, Dec. 12. A homicide investigation is underway, according to police, after a shooting that occurred at the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW on Monday, Dec. 12.
43-year-old man with special needs reported missing in Bedford found: Police
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Police Department was looking for a missing man with special needs on Monday afternoon. The department shared an urgent message on Facebook to spread the news. According to police, Charles James Reynolds was missing since Sunday night. Police said he was found unharmed...
Gretna home owner decorates house with over 30,000 Christmas lights
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a house in Gretna that you cannot miss when driving by at night. The home at 242 Blue Ridge Drive is covered in over 30,000 Christmas lights. In 2015, Mike Clay was inspired by National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation to go all out on decorating his home for the holidays.
Body of missing person recovered in the area of Cushaw Dam in Snowden: Fire Department
GLASGOW, Va. (WSET) — The body of a missing person has been recovered after a multiple-day search, the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department said. Last Wednesday (Dec. 7), the department along with Virginia Conservation Police were able to recover the body from the area of Cushaw Dam in Snowden. "This...
Ferrum man arrested and charged after deputies search his home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says it has arrested a man after finding several weapons and drugs at his home in Ferrum. Deputies say they responded to the 900 block of Franklin Street with a narcotics-related search warrant on October 20. 52-year-old Dennis...
Driver flees the scene on foot during a pursuit in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a driver from a vehicle pursuit on Sunday, Dec. 11. Deputies say they received a call about a parked vehicle at the Fas Mart at 1015 Fairystone Park Highway in Stanleytown around 9:37 p.m. They say they […]
19-year-old wanted in connection to August fatal shooting in custody: DPD
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A 19-year-old wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in August is now in custody, the Danville Police Department announced on Tuesday. DPD said Marte Wil-shownn Oliver was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in Gretna in Pittsylvania County. He was arrested by members of the United...
Bedford's 'Shop with a Cop' shows children that police are here to help
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Bedford celebrated its annual "Shop with a Cop" Saturday morning. It's the yearly tradition were kids in the community get to shop with their local police officers; meant to be a chance for kids to see the lighter side of the police and strengthen community relationships.
Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell passes away after battle with cancer
The Commonwealth and beyond are mourning the loss of Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell. Campbell, who has served as a delegate for Virginia for nearly three years, passed away following a long fight with cancer, according to a statement on his Facebook page. He represented the 24th district, which covers Rockbridge...
TikTok trend? Waynesboro Police respond to report of unprovoked punches
A social media post making the rounds this weekend led people in Waynesboro to believe that citizens were being randomly attacked by strangers. The good news, according to Waynesboro Police: there isn’t a trend of this happening. A look at recent police reports show only one incidence of a crime meeting this description.
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from December 4 through 11
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from November 28 through December 4. 'He was a cornerstone:' Family of Gladys man killed by tractor-trailer shares memories. Early Friday morning, 34-year-old Ryan Vassar was killed when he was hit by a tractor-trailer while walking on 501 in Campbell County.
3 people hospitalized in Roanoke County head-on collision
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Three people have been hospitalized following a head-on collision in Roanoke County. Just before 7 p.m., Roanoke County Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a crash with injuries in the 6900 block of Franklin Road. Three subjects were...
Pickup truck catches fire; Roanoke crews battle blaze to avoid further spread
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke FireEMS were quick to extinguish a pretty sizeable vehicle fire on Monday morning. The department was called to 11th Street and Loudon Avenue NW at 7:54 a.m. SEE ALSO: LPD investigating after man injured in shooting in 800-block of Florida Ave. Crews arrived to...
Lovingston Christmas Parade entry causing controversy on social media, Fire Dept. responds
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department has apologized to the community following the annual Christmas Parade over the weekend. A participant in the Lovingston Christmas Parade has some questioning the entry process on social media. The parade, which was held in downtown Lovingston on Saturday,...
