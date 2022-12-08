ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, VA

WSET

Bedford, Henry Co. students named finalists in Holiday Traffic Safety Jingle competition

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Some area students are being highlighted as finalists in a competition to promote traffic safety. Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO), the Virginia State Police (VSP), the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and State Farm announced Tuesday that public voting is open for the 2022 Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday Jingle Contest.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Man dies in Rockbridge Co. officer-involved shooting: Deputies

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was an officer-involved shooting in Rockbridge on Friday. On Friday at approximately 10 p.m. the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a residence in Lee Hi Acres, for the report of a wanted individual at a home. As Deputies arrived...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man dead after shooting in Roanoke

A homicide investigation is underway, according to police, after a shooting that occurred at the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW on Monday, Dec. 12. A homicide investigation is underway, according to police, after a shooting that occurred at the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW on Monday, Dec. 12.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Gretna home owner decorates house with over 30,000 Christmas lights

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a house in Gretna that you cannot miss when driving by at night. The home at 242 Blue Ridge Drive is covered in over 30,000 Christmas lights. In 2015, Mike Clay was inspired by National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation to go all out on decorating his home for the holidays.
GRETNA, VA
wfxrtv.com

Ferrum man arrested and charged after deputies search his home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says it has arrested a man after finding several weapons and drugs at his home in Ferrum. Deputies say they responded to the 900 block of Franklin Street with a narcotics-related search warrant on October 20. 52-year-old Dennis...
FERRUM, VA
WFXR

Driver flees the scene on foot during a pursuit in Henry Co.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a driver from a vehicle pursuit on Sunday, Dec. 11. Deputies say they received a call about a parked vehicle at the Fas Mart at 1015 Fairystone Park Highway in Stanleytown around 9:37 p.m. They say they […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSET

19-year-old wanted in connection to August fatal shooting in custody: DPD

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A 19-year-old wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in August is now in custody, the Danville Police Department announced on Tuesday. DPD said Marte Wil-shownn Oliver was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in Gretna in Pittsylvania County. He was arrested by members of the United...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Bedford's 'Shop with a Cop' shows children that police are here to help

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Bedford celebrated its annual "Shop with a Cop" Saturday morning. It's the yearly tradition were kids in the community get to shop with their local police officers; meant to be a chance for kids to see the lighter side of the police and strengthen community relationships.
BEDFORD, VA
WSLS

Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell passes away after battle with cancer

The Commonwealth and beyond are mourning the loss of Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell. Campbell, who has served as a delegate for Virginia for nearly three years, passed away following a long fight with cancer, according to a statement on his Facebook page. He represented the 24th district, which covers Rockbridge...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

TikTok trend? Waynesboro Police respond to report of unprovoked punches

A social media post making the rounds this weekend led people in Waynesboro to believe that citizens were being randomly attacked by strangers. The good news, according to Waynesboro Police: there isn’t a trend of this happening. A look at recent police reports show only one incidence of a crime meeting this description.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WSET

WSLS

wfxrtv.com

Head-on collision injures 3 in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Police and Fire & Rescue responded to a head-on collision on Saturday night. Police say the dispatch center began receiving calls about a crash that injured people just before 7 p.m. in the 6900 block of southbound Franklin Road. After investigating the crash police say a vehicle turned off a side road to get onto Franklin Road when it turned into oncoming traffic and a head-on collision took place.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Rockbridge County that left one man dead. According to a press release posted Monday to the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Friday, December 9 around 10 p.m., deputies were called to a home in Lee Hi Acres for a report of a wanted person at a residence.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA

