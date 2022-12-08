Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Moscow wanted Russian colonel jailed on murder charges released for Paul Whelan: report
Russia reportedly asked U.S. authorities to help free a Russian spy imprisoned for murder in Germany in exchange for releasing wrongfully detained ex-Marine Paul Whelan. American officials told CNN on Friday that they shared multiple other options for the trade but that the Kremlin would only consider former colonel Vadim Krasikov, who is serving a…
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin warns anyone attacking Moscow will be ‘wiped out’
LIVE – Updated at 00:26. Vladimir Putin has warned that any country that attacks Russia would be “wiped off the face of the Earth”. The Russia president issued his latest threat to the West at the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. Mr Putin...
The head of the CIA met with Putin's spy chief to warn Moscow against using a nuke in Ukraine
CIA director William Burns warned Putin's spy chief against the use of a nuclear weapon in Ukraine. Burns, a former US ambassador to Russia, met with his Russian counterpart in Ankara on Monday. Burns previously warned that Putin could use a nuke in Ukraine if he feels desperate enough. CIA...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Putin to seize passports from Russians who criticise Ukraine war OLD
Vladimir Putin has proposed measures to revoke the passports of naturalised Russian citizens who criticise the war in Ukraine.Loss of citizenship has also been threatened for those who spread “fake news”, criticise the army or call into question Russia’s annexation of large parts of Ukraine.Kremlin-owned Ria Novosti news agency reported that the president ordered several new restrictions on the rights of acquired citizenship through amendments to a citizenship bill making its way through the state Duma.The measures appear aimed at the likely thousands of Ukrainians who have obtained Russian passports since February, when Mr Putin ordered his troops to...
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Blinken says U.S. still "actively engaged" with Russia over potential prisoner swap
Washington — Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the United States is "actively engaged" with Russia over a possible prisoner swap to free Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, who are in Russian custody. "The proof will be in the pudding," Blinken said in an interview with...
Biden directed offstage by child after Toys for Tots remarks
President Biden appeared confused Monday after his speech with Toys for Tots in Arlington, Virginia, and had to be led offstage by a young girl who took his hand.
White House 'deeply concerned' about Paul Whelan because family isn't hearing from him
The Biden administration is “deeply concerned” about Paul Whelan, an American considered to be wrongfully detained by the Russian government, because he hasn’t communicated with his family as scheduled.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
US has intelligence Russia may have factored midterms into timing of Kherson announcement: report
New intelligence indicates Russia may have factored the U.S. midterm elections into its recent withdrawal of troops from occupied Kherson in Ukraine, CNN reports. According to CNN, Russian officials brought up the midterms in talks about when to announce their retreat from the strategic city, and may have delayed the announcement to avoid giving the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress material ahead of the midterms.
Mike Pence blasts Biden for 'ill-advised' trade of Russian arms dealer for Brittney Griner's release
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday reacted to the prisoner swap President Biden negotiated with Russia for the release of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner.
Video Shows Ukraine Tank Take Out Russian Tank in One-On-One Showdown
The Ukrainian forces have taken out nearly 3,000 tanks since the war began in late February.
Talks continue on exchange of U.S. ex-Marine held in Russia - Interfax
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Talks on freeing former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan from prison in Russia are continuing, the Russian Interfax news agency cited his lawyer as saying on Thursday, after U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was released by Moscow in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Russian nationals fighting for Ukraine vow to resist Moscow's forces 'until the end'
A soldier in a Ukrainian uniform morosely contemplates the ruins of an Orthodox monastery in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. He is one of a number of Russian nationals fighting with Ukraine against Moscow's forces.
Brother of Russia detainee Paul Whelan calls on US to be 'more assertive' after Griner trade
The brother of U.S citizen Paul Whelan, currently being imprisoned in Russia, spoke out following the Brittney Griner-Viktor Bout trade earlier Thursday
Biden administration says Whelan's espionage charge complicates his release
The Biden administration agreed to a high-profile prisoner exchange with the Kremlin to secure the release of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner on Thursday, but it was unable to do the same for Paul Whelan, another American it considers wrongfully detained. The administration explained on Thursday morning, the day the deal...
'I don’t understand why I’m still here.' Paul Whelan speaks from Russia
It’s been nearly 4 years since Paul Whelan was last his home in Novi. With the news that another American has been released from Russia, he says he’s disappointed with the Biden administration.
