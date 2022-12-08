Read full article on original website
Related
seattlepi.com
DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state's Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. Article continues below this ad. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned...
seattlepi.com
Historic US treasurer's memorabilia on display in Ohio
MARION, Ohio (AP) — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat's signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
seattlepi.com
New Mexico state government reaps budget windfall from oil
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state of New Mexico is likely to inherit a new, multibillion-dollar financial windfall largely from surging oil production and robust energy prices in the era of war between Ukraine and Russia, economists told a panel of leading legislators on Monday. Article continues below...
seattlepi.com
Oregon loses 2nd elections director in as many years
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is losing its second elections director in as many years with the current one announcing her resignation, saying the job is extremely challenging and citing uncertain funding. Article continues below this ad. Elections Director Deborah Scroggin told Secretary of State Shemia Fagan in her...
Comments / 0