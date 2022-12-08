Read full article on original website
SPD adds 14 new officers
Today Springfield Police Department Chief Ken Scarlette will be swearing-in 14 new police officers. Of the 14 new officers, one is a lateral hire and 13 recently graduated from the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center. The ceremony will be in the City Council Chambers at 2:00 p.m.
Meet LLCC’s newest Pawfficer
The newest member of the Lincoln Land Community College Police Department was sworn in Monday and has a special assignment. Pawfficer Ember is a two-year-old mixed breed therapy and outreach dog trained by SIT service dogs out of Ava, Illinois. After completing more than 1,300 hours of training, LLCC President Dr. Charlotte Warren says Ember is ready and available to help comfort students and staff and will be on campus 24 hours a day. Ember is part of a program that not only provides comfort during stressful times to anyone on campus, but can also provide a positive way for officers to interact with students.
Accident victim identified
The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified the pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on northbound, Interstate 55 yesterday evening, near mile marker 96. 48-year old Edwin Bartosh of Springfield, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the incident. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday and the death...
Coroner ID’s body found in river
A Springfield woman. Linda Christensen, 76, is the woman found Sunday in the Sangamon River. The Menard County coroner does not suspect foul play. Christensen used to live in Petersburg.
The Nutty Nutcracker!
Join Copper Coin Ballet Company for the “Nutty Nutcracker” on Thursday, December 22nd (7pm) at the UIS Performing Arts Center! The Nutcracker is turned upside down in this one-time performance and it features a guest appearance by our own DJ Blake! Get ticket here.
Shooting on South 5th St.
Saturday morning around 1 officers responded to the 200 block of South 5th Street for a report of two subjects with firearms in the back parking lot of The Gin Mill and Wet. As officers arrived on scene they heard gunshots and saw a vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.
