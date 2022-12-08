ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menlo Park, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Betty White's Los Angeles Mansion Demolished After Selling for Massive Price

Betty White's former home has been torn down, according to a new post on her Instagram account. The legendary actress passed away in December of 2021 just short of her 100th birthday, and her massive home in Los Angeles, California was sold in June. Apparently, the new owner wanted a fresh start, as White's house has now been leveled to make way for a new development.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

California woman missing in Mexico, possibly kidnapped while walking dog

A California woman is missing after she was allegedly snatched off the street while taking her dog for a walk in Mexico last week, according to her loved ones. Monica De Leon, 29, of San Mateo, was walking her puppy on Nov. 29 around 5 p.m. when she was allegedly pulled into a van and kidnapped, KTVU reported. She was on her way to a gym called FIT 4 LIFE in Tepatitlan, near Guadalajara, according to a Facebook group “Help Us Find Monica De Leon,” which has amassed over 600 members. Her disappearance was reported to the US State Department for...
SAN MATEO, CA
The Almanac Online

East Palo Alto breaks ground on University Avenue pedestrian overcrossing

A long-awaited pedestrian-bicycle overcrossing that's expected to make for safe passage over U.S. Highway 101 at University Avenue in East Palo Alto broke ground on Friday. I hope that the designers of this new overcrossing have given some thought to what happens to bicyclists and other users at each end of the facility. Users will have to transition from the streets to the new bike path, and from the bike path to the streets at the other end. If this is hazardous or inconvenient, the overcrossing will not be as useful as the planners think.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy