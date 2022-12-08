A long-awaited pedestrian-bicycle overcrossing that's expected to make for safe passage over U.S. Highway 101 at University Avenue in East Palo Alto broke ground on Friday. I hope that the designers of this new overcrossing have given some thought to what happens to bicyclists and other users at each end of the facility. Users will have to transition from the streets to the new bike path, and from the bike path to the streets at the other end. If this is hazardous or inconvenient, the overcrossing will not be as useful as the planners think.

