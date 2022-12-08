Read full article on original website
Deer Hunter
4d ago
Another way to raise gas prices to the American people how sickening is that.
Reply(3)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
Related
Fresh water will draw millions, but Michigan lacks systems to harness it
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Michigan is the Saudi Arabia of fresh water. The Great Lakes hold 20% of the globe’s fresh water supply. Saudi Arabia has 21% of the world’s crude oil reserve. In a...
New I-94 dynamic message signs will alert drivers to dangerous conditions in Kalamazoo area
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Dynamic message signs installed on Interstate 94 will be activated to warn drivers about dangerous conditions and ask them to slow down. The new electronic signs are expected to be operational in early 2023, the Michigan Department of Transportation officials said. The agency has installed...
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
mibiz.com
GR branch workers at largest Michigan credit union seek to unionize
GRAND RAPIDS — Staff at Lake Michigan Credit Union’s South Division branch in Grand Rapids are seeking a vote for union representation. A majority of employees at the branch filed a petition with federal regulators seeking an election to decide whether to form a union with representation from the Communications Workers of America, according to a statement issued today by The Committee for Better Banks.
WOOD
Report: GR rental market 2nd most ‘competitive’ in 2022
(NEXSTAR) — It’s hard to sum up a year in just a word, but for many around the country, 2022 was simply: expensive. Inflation and the bounce back from COVID-19 sent the cost of housing through the roof. Nationwide, rent went up about 14% from 2021 to 2022, according to a Credit Karma study. In some states, like Florida, the cost of rent jumped more than 22%, Credit Karma found. Tennessee, South Dakota, New York and North Carolina weren’t far behind.
Restaurant plans to open at former Arcadia Ales site along Kalamazoo River
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A prime site near downtown previously home to a popular brewery and restaurant is getting ready to open with a new business. Activities associated with opening a new restaurant and bar -- hiring employees and filing a menu with the health officials -- are in process for the former Arcadia Ales facility along the Kalamazoo River.
Two Michigan Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
WOOD
Estate planning can help you navigate the tough economy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know that this year was a rough one for the economy and also our personal finances. It has made the need for planning ahead more important than ever, especially when it comes to your financial future and that of your family. Our Estate Planning Expert, David Carrier, can help you figure out where to start to keep your family safe and secure.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 121122
A few sprinkles or flurries will remain possible this evening and overnight, but should be few and far between. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. With low temperatures below freezing, an isolated icy patch is possible early Monday morning. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 121122. A few sprinkles or flurries...
A Reminder That Holland Has Heated Roads and Sidewalks In The Winter
Why can't we all have this? Seriously. It should come as part of our residency in the state of Michigan. One of the snowiest states in the country (thanks to Lake Effect), and there's only ONE city, in the entire state, that thought to themselves... "Huh... what if we heated the sidewalks and roads to melt the snow year round?"
Work begins on road through Muskegon dune to The Docks planned housing, marina
MUSKEGON, MI – After more than four years of planning, work has finally started for The Docks, a planned housing development and marina on Muskegon Lake near Lake Michigan. Construction has started on the road that will access the nearly 80-acre site from the former Bluffton School property off of Waterworks Road and Wilcox Avenue near Lakeshore Drive.
Consumers Energy to cover $7.25M in heating bills
According to Consumers, many homes and businesses can expect double-digit percent increases in heating bills.
WATCH: Firefighters attack house fire in Muskegon
While battling the blaze from the inside, firefighters were forced to evacuate when the roof partially collapsed.
Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?
A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
WOOD
A special place to create change in Battle Creek
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re nearing the end of the year, a time when many organizations reflect on all they’ve accomplished over the last 12 months. The Battle Creek Community Foundation has had a number of projects going on this year – one of the biggest was the purchase of a building in downtown Battle Creek! They say they’re using that space to create change – take a look!
The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now
If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
Detroit News
Insider: Michigan lawmakers' farewells warn of money's influence in Lansing
A few departing Michigan state lawmakers Tuesday and Wednesday used their farewell speeches to lament the Lansing political culture and warn their colleagues and successors of the need for change. Rep. Sue Allor, R-Wolverine, in her farewell address thanked former House Appropriations Chair Rep. Thomas Albert and House Speaker Jason...
Automation company plans $5.7M expansion, up to 50 new jobs in Walker
WALKER, MI — An automation company based in Walker is planning an expansion that includes a $5.7 million capital investment and up to 50 jobs. The expansion at Axis Automation, 3220 Northridge Dr. NW, was announced by Gov. Gretchen Whtimer’s office on Dec. 7. “This investment by Axis...
WWMTCw
Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam
ALLEGAN, Mich. — There is uncertainty about the destiny of an Allegan County dam, leaving homeowners with lakefront properties scrambling about what the future holds. “Look around. If this goes away it’s going to really devastate our community even further than people that live at the lake, businesses, townships,” said Carole Catherine, lakefront homeowner and Lake Allegan Association member.
WOOD
People gather in GR for Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage
A celebration was held in Grand Rapids Sunday night in honor of a Catholic tradition. (Dec. 11, 2022) A celebration was held in Grand Rapids Sunday night in honor of a Catholic tradition. (Dec. 11, 2022) Wayland High School grad makes Grand Rapids Gold …. When the Grand Rapids Gold...
Comments / 10