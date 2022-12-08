ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

mibiz.com

GR branch workers at largest Michigan credit union seek to unionize

GRAND RAPIDS — Staff at Lake Michigan Credit Union’s South Division branch in Grand Rapids are seeking a vote for union representation. A majority of employees at the branch filed a petition with federal regulators seeking an election to decide whether to form a union with representation from the Communications Workers of America, according to a statement issued today by The Committee for Better Banks.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Report: GR rental market 2nd most ‘competitive’ in 2022

(NEXSTAR) — It’s hard to sum up a year in just a word, but for many around the country, 2022 was simply: expensive. Inflation and the bounce back from COVID-19 sent the cost of housing through the roof. Nationwide, rent went up about 14% from 2021 to 2022, according to a Credit Karma study. In some states, like Florida, the cost of rent jumped more than 22%, Credit Karma found. Tennessee, South Dakota, New York and North Carolina weren’t far behind.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Restaurant plans to open at former Arcadia Ales site along Kalamazoo River

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A prime site near downtown previously home to a popular brewery and restaurant is getting ready to open with a new business. Activities associated with opening a new restaurant and bar -- hiring employees and filing a menu with the health officials -- are in process for the former Arcadia Ales facility along the Kalamazoo River.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Estate planning can help you navigate the tough economy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know that this year was a rough one for the economy and also our personal finances. It has made the need for planning ahead more important than ever, especially when it comes to your financial future and that of your family. Our Estate Planning Expert, David Carrier, can help you figure out where to start to keep your family safe and secure.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 121122

A few sprinkles or flurries will remain possible this evening and overnight, but should be few and far between. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. With low temperatures below freezing, an isolated icy patch is possible early Monday morning. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 121122. A few sprinkles or flurries...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1240 WJIM

Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?

A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

A special place to create change in Battle Creek

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re nearing the end of the year, a time when many organizations reflect on all they’ve accomplished over the last 12 months. The Battle Creek Community Foundation has had a number of projects going on this year – one of the biggest was the purchase of a building in downtown Battle Creek! They say they’re using that space to create change – take a look!
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Mashed

The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now

If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
STURGIS, MI
Detroit News

Insider: Michigan lawmakers' farewells warn of money's influence in Lansing

A few departing Michigan state lawmakers Tuesday and Wednesday used their farewell speeches to lament the Lansing political culture and warn their colleagues and successors of the need for change. Rep. Sue Allor, R-Wolverine, in her farewell address thanked former House Appropriations Chair Rep. Thomas Albert and House Speaker Jason...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam

ALLEGAN, Mich. — There is uncertainty about the destiny of an Allegan County dam, leaving homeowners with lakefront properties scrambling about what the future holds. “Look around. If this goes away it’s going to really devastate our community even further than people that live at the lake, businesses, townships,” said Carole Catherine, lakefront homeowner and Lake Allegan Association member.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WOOD

People gather in GR for Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage

A celebration was held in Grand Rapids Sunday night in honor of a Catholic tradition. (Dec. 11, 2022) A celebration was held in Grand Rapids Sunday night in honor of a Catholic tradition. (Dec. 11, 2022) Wayland High School grad makes Grand Rapids Gold …. When the Grand Rapids Gold...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

