todaynftnews.com

Shibuya NFT Video Platform of pplplsear Generates $6.9M to Create the “A24 of Web3”

Shibuya, an interactive video platform powered by Ethereum NFT and co-founded by artist Emily “pplpleasr” Yang, revealed today that it has raised startup investment. In a round that was jointly managed by VC powerhouses Andreessen Horowitz and Variant Fund, Shibuya garnered $6.9 million. Famous angel investors like NBA player Kevin Durant, entertainer Paris Hilton (who created the NFT), Alibaba co-founder Joe Tsai, and Aave founder and CEO Stani Kulechov also participated in the round.
The Associated Press

9fin Raises $23 Million Series A+ to Accelerate Growth Plans in North America

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- 9fin, an analytics platform for debt capital markets, today announced a $23 million Series A+ led by new investor Spark Capital with participation from existing investors Redalpine, AI Seed, Seedcamp, 500 Startups, and Ilavska Vuillermoz Capital. Spark Capital General Partner, Alex Finkelstein, will join 9fin’s Board. The new capital will be used to scale the 9fin team, grow its presence in the US market and expand its product into new asset classes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005187/en/ 9fin co-founders Hussam El-Sheikh and Steven Hunter. (Photo: Business Wire)
nftgators.com

Decentraland Introduces New Renting System for LAND Owners and Tenants

The renting system uses a combination of signatures stored in a server handled by the Decentraland Foundation and Ethereum transactions. Landlords can set a rental price per day in MANA and the number of days users can rent their land. After the rental period is over, landlords can reclaim their...
CoinDesk

Polygon Studios CEO on Partnership With Starbucks

Polygon’s business-development team has managed to land partnerships with major brands entering the Web3 space, including Nike, Reddit, Meta and Robinhood. Polygon Studios CEO Ryan Wyatt, who made CoinDesk's Most Influential 2022 list, discusses the details of their latest collaboration with Starbucks and his outlook for mainstream adoption of crypto.
CoinDesk

Look Who's Taking a Crash Course in Crypto Bankruptcy

As contagion continues to spread across the crypto industry, taking down exchanges and hedge funds alike, 2023 is shaping up to be the year of crypto bankruptcies. Judge Martin Glenn, chief judge for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York (SDNY), may have 16 years of experience as a bankruptcy judge, but in 2022 he got a crash course in the particulars of crypto bankruptcies.
