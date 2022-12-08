Read full article on original website
JPMorgan is about to spend $1 billion on hundreds of rental homes across the US on the way to becoming a megalandlord
JPMorgan and Haven Realty Capital entered into a joint venture agreement on November 15. The companies plan to acquire up to $1 billion in build-to-rent properties, starting in Atlanta. Housing experts warn that it can take a long time to bring build-to-rent properties to market. A new joint venture between...
Blackstone CEO says financially distressed investors driving REIT redemptions
NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman said on Wednesday that redemptions in his firm's $69 billion non-traded real estate income trust (REIT) were driven by investors roiled by market volatility rather than dissatisfaction with the fund.
Pinterest reaches deal with activist Elliott; Steinberg to join board
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Pinterest on Tuesday said it reached a deal with Elliott Management, the activist investment firm that has offered up ideas on how to improve operations at the image sharing and social media service company.
todaynftnews.com
Shibuya NFT Video Platform of pplplsear Generates $6.9M to Create the “A24 of Web3”
Shibuya, an interactive video platform powered by Ethereum NFT and co-founded by artist Emily “pplpleasr” Yang, revealed today that it has raised startup investment. In a round that was jointly managed by VC powerhouses Andreessen Horowitz and Variant Fund, Shibuya garnered $6.9 million. Famous angel investors like NBA player Kevin Durant, entertainer Paris Hilton (who created the NFT), Alibaba co-founder Joe Tsai, and Aave founder and CEO Stani Kulechov also participated in the round.
9fin Raises $23 Million Series A+ to Accelerate Growth Plans in North America
LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- 9fin, an analytics platform for debt capital markets, today announced a $23 million Series A+ led by new investor Spark Capital with participation from existing investors Redalpine, AI Seed, Seedcamp, 500 Startups, and Ilavska Vuillermoz Capital. Spark Capital General Partner, Alex Finkelstein, will join 9fin’s Board. The new capital will be used to scale the 9fin team, grow its presence in the US market and expand its product into new asset classes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005187/en/ 9fin co-founders Hussam El-Sheikh and Steven Hunter. (Photo: Business Wire)
nftgators.com
Decentraland Introduces New Renting System for LAND Owners and Tenants
The renting system uses a combination of signatures stored in a server handled by the Decentraland Foundation and Ethereum transactions. Landlords can set a rental price per day in MANA and the number of days users can rent their land. After the rental period is over, landlords can reclaim their...
CoinDesk
Polygon Studios CEO on Partnership With Starbucks
Polygon’s business-development team has managed to land partnerships with major brands entering the Web3 space, including Nike, Reddit, Meta and Robinhood. Polygon Studios CEO Ryan Wyatt, who made CoinDesk's Most Influential 2022 list, discusses the details of their latest collaboration with Starbucks and his outlook for mainstream adoption of crypto.
CoinDesk
Look Who's Taking a Crash Course in Crypto Bankruptcy
As contagion continues to spread across the crypto industry, taking down exchanges and hedge funds alike, 2023 is shaping up to be the year of crypto bankruptcies. Judge Martin Glenn, chief judge for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York (SDNY), may have 16 years of experience as a bankruptcy judge, but in 2022 he got a crash course in the particulars of crypto bankruptcies.
