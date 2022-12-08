As contagion continues to spread across the crypto industry, taking down exchanges and hedge funds alike, 2023 is shaping up to be the year of crypto bankruptcies. Judge Martin Glenn, chief judge for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York (SDNY), may have 16 years of experience as a bankruptcy judge, but in 2022 he got a crash course in the particulars of crypto bankruptcies.

