This Christmas, give the gift of joy and cheer to children in need. As you’re working on your holiday shopping, make sure to check your list twice and add a little extra to your cart if you’re able to. Without the generosity of the community, many children might not receive gifts this holiday season. Explore our list of toy drives (and holiday events) around Atlanta where you can participate and donate, making a child’s season brighter and giving them a reason to smile.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO