Winter date ideas to make the holidays brighter in metro Atlanta

Prepare to shake things up this holiday season and dazzle your partner with some festive and creative date-night ideas. The holidays are a fantastic time for unique activities, with so much to discover and experience in all the merry fun Atlanta has to offer. Whether you’re seeking to get a little competitive or warm and cozy, we’ve compiled a great list of entertaining ideas that will make your date night even brighter this winter.
AccessAtlanta

Atlanta named best city in US for creatives

If you’re searching for a city bursting with creativity, look no further than Atlanta. According to a new report from Workamajig, Atlanta has the country’s highest number of talent and creative outlets per capita. The city’s art and music scene are hard to beat, from renowned museums to...
AccessAtlanta

Your neighborhood guide to holiday toy drives in metro Atlanta

This Christmas, give the gift of joy and cheer to children in need. As you’re working on your holiday shopping, make sure to check your list twice and add a little extra to your cart if you’re able to. Without the generosity of the community, many children might not receive gifts this holiday season. Explore our list of toy drives (and holiday events) around Atlanta where you can participate and donate, making a child’s season brighter and giving them a reason to smile.
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

It’s a great day to call your friends and tell them you’ve got plans this week! That’s right, once you go through the list of incredible concerts for the week, you are definitely going to want to grab your bestie and hit the town. Enjoy!. Jason Boland...
