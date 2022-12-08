ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Red and Black

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finishes 4th in 2022 Heisman Trophy race

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finished fourth in the voting for the 2022 Heisman Trophy. USC quarterback Caleb Williams took home the award, while TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished second and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud finished third. The results were announced on Saturday night at a ceremony in New York City.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Downtown Athens improvements and public art dedicated on East Clayton Street

On Thursday, the Athens Clarke-County Government dedicated improvements made downtown on East Clayton Street, including its new public art installation. Local government officials and those involved in the improvement projects gathered at College Square Plaza to celebrate the project and cut the ribbon on the new art piece. Although the...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement hosts annual Social Justice Awards

The Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement hosted its Social Justice Awards on Saturday at Flicker Theatre and Bar to celebrate community members who have contributed toward advancing equity in Athens. AADM is a nonprofit organization that promotes racial equity and social justice in Athens through education and activism, according to its website.
ATHENS, GA

