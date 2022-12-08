Read full article on original website
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finishes 4th in 2022 Heisman Trophy race
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finished fourth in the voting for the 2022 Heisman Trophy. USC quarterback Caleb Williams took home the award, while TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished second and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud finished third. The results were announced on Saturday night at a ceremony in New York City.
Athens and UGA police blotter: Woman loses $2,000 in apartment scam, students climb onto Snelling roof and more
AirPods and Nike shoes were stolen from a man’s truck parked on Barnett Shoals Road between Dec. 1 and 3, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The man was visiting his girlfriend for the weekend from Franklin, North Carolina, the report said. He left his...
Downtown Athens improvements and public art dedicated on East Clayton Street
On Thursday, the Athens Clarke-County Government dedicated improvements made downtown on East Clayton Street, including its new public art installation. Local government officials and those involved in the improvement projects gathered at College Square Plaza to celebrate the project and cut the ribbon on the new art piece. Although the...
Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement hosts annual Social Justice Awards
The Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement hosted its Social Justice Awards on Saturday at Flicker Theatre and Bar to celebrate community members who have contributed toward advancing equity in Athens. AADM is a nonprofit organization that promotes racial equity and social justice in Athens through education and activism, according to its website.
