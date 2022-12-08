ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook-12/11/2022

As advertised we got some rain Sunday afternoon. The front that delivered the rain and mountain snow is now moving east and out of our area. That cold front is going to cool things down for the week ahead. The forecast highs are expected to be in the high 40′s...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy