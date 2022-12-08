Read full article on original website
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Minor traffic tickets decriminalized, outstanding warrants cancelled in Nevada on Jan. 1
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A big change coming to Nevada when it comes to traffic tickets for minor offenses. Starting January 1, 2023, they will no longer be criminalized meaning people will no longer be taken to jail for not paying. All pending warrants on minor traffic violations will be canceled.
Fox5 KVVU
Forecast Outlook-12/11/2022
As advertised we got some rain Sunday afternoon. The front that delivered the rain and mountain snow is now moving east and out of our area. That cold front is going to cool things down for the week ahead. The forecast highs are expected to be in the high 40′s...
