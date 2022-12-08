ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Divided Lehigh County Commissioners vote for pretrial services contract despite transparency concerns

By Graysen Golter, The Morning Call
 4 days ago
A divided Lehigh County Board of Commissioners voted in favor of an agreement with a third-party nonprofit to provide bail services to defendants, despite concerns of transparency from officials and residents.

Lehigh Valley Pretrial Services will provide bail services to the Court of the Common Pleas of Lehigh County starting in January 2023 for a total of $957,921, according to county documents.

Commissioners Geoff Brace, Ron Beitler, Jeffrey Dutt, Dan Hartzell and Antonio Pineda voted in favor of the agreement; Zach Cole-Borghi, Bob Elbich and Zakiya Smalls voted against.

Commissioner Dave Harrington abstained.

The vote came after Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley called for modifying the contract to allow his office to audit the pretrial services and how they’re conducted, saying the group is funded almost entirely by the county and therefor can be treated like a normal county agency. He said commissioners should vote against the agreement if the language couldn’t be implemented, and that the county could directly hire for conducting pretrial services if the contract failed.

“If you choose to vote yes for the existing contract, you’re voting for a continued lack of transparency,” Pinsley said.

Yet Pineda said Pinsley doesn’t have the authority to conduct audits of third-party vendors, and that including the audit language in the agreement would be a violation of home rule charter. Pinsley disagreed with this notion, saying a contract could give him the right to audit.

Harrington said he believes accountability and transparency are important when it comes to detaining people against their will without full due process, especially if groups such as people of color are disproportionately affected. But he noted the state requires counties to have a designated bail bond agency, and voting against the contract could violate the law and deprive people of their rights.

Other commissioners, such as Brace, Smalls and Elbich, lamented the lack of choice in the matter and the potential inability to measure the efficacy of the party the county is contracting with.

“In this situation ... I think we have no choice in the matter of this contract,” Brace said. “That’s frustrating to hear as independently elected officials. That’s frustrating for the public to hear because they expect responsiveness.”

Just before the board meeting, Lehigh County District Court Administrator Kerry R. Turtzo said LVPS, which has contracted with the county since 1984, conducted over 3,200 interviews in 2021 with defendants.

Along with Pinsley, several residents spoke in favor of transparency during the meeting and criticized the board’s decision.

“It staggers me that there’s an unwillingness to be as open as possible about the functions of this company,” Susan Jordhamo said. “We’re paying for it, so we should be able to have the data reports and it should be able to be audited.”

“To vote yes for this, you are shirking your responsibilities, with all due respect,” attorney Ettore Angelo said.

Allentown, PA
The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

