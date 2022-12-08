ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

Padres GM Reveals Hidden Reason For Signing Xander Bogaerts

Adding a player as high of a caliber as Xander Bogaerts was an obvious reason for the San Diego Padres to sign the talented shortstop. Bogaerts, a four-time All-Star himself, now joins a band of All-Stars already in San Diego with the Padres boasting Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis, Josh Hader, Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove on their roster.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon

When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Chaim Bloom’s honest take on letting Xander Bogaerts go to Padres

Many teams across the MLB are celebrating the big moves they have made so far this offseason, and even though Chaim Bloom and the Boston Red Sox have made big splashes for guys like Masataka Yoshida and Kenley Jansen, there is a sense of despair surrounding the organization. That’s because Xander Bogaerts officially jumped ship and signed with the San Diego Padres during the 2022 Winter Meetings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theScore

Bloom committed to helping Red Sox win: 'I don't care how much shit I take'

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom won't let his tenure with the team be defined by the departures of star players Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts. "If I ever put that ahead of the organization, I'm not doing my job," Bloom said, according to MassLive's Chris Cotillo. "There are, in any of these jobs, decisions that make everybody happy, and some decisions that are tougher and are going to be unpleasant. You can't run from those. Especially the nature of this job. It doesn't mean I've gotten everything right or will get everything right.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Chaim Bloom Addresses Rafael Devers’ Future After Xander Bogaerts’ Exit

Rafael Devers soon will have a new partner on the left side of the infield in Boston. Devers played alongside Xander Bogaerts for the first five-plus seasons of his Red Sox tenure, and the duo quickly established themselves as one of the best infield tandems in all of baseball. But the Devers-Bogaerts pairing at Fenway Park is no more, as the latter left Boston to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres in free agency.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees reportedly ‘kicking tires’ on Padres’ Fernando Tatis

The Yankees have been connected to just about every top free agent this off-season, but nobody expected them to be involved with San Diego Padre superstar infielder Fernando Tatís Jr. While it is a long shot the Yankees even come close to acquiring the 23-year-old shortstop, a report over...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees could make a surprise blockbuster infield signing

The New York Yankees are taking a patient approach with star pitcher Carlos Rodon, especially with his agent, Scott Boras, trying to extract more money in free agency. Rodon is looking for a deal that spans 6+ years, but the Yankees are only willing to settle for 4–5. In the scenario that Rodon ends up signing elsewhere, the Yankees could turn their attention toward the top remaining infielder on the market, Carlos Correa.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Carlos Correa pursued by at least 3 teams

The market for free agent shortstop Carlos Correa appears to be heating up, and three teams appear to have the best chance of signing the 28-year-old. The San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago Cubs are three teams linked most closely to Correa, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman adds that the three teams are “among” those looking at Correa, suggesting that others are at least somewhat interested.
CHICAGO, IL
Amazin' Avenue

The Mets have fundamentally changed for the better

It was not all that long ago that we here at Amazin’ Avenue would follow up any significant Mets transaction by writing about its effects on the team’s payroll, a necessity in a decade-long era of suppressed budgets imposed by its then-owners. It was part of writing about a team that spent a decade chasing payroll flexibility rather than putting the best possible team on the field.
Over the Monster

Jerry Remy Tribute

Jerry Remy was never a Hall of Fame candidate as a player, but as a broadcaster he became one of Red Sox Nation's most beloved figures. And he's in the Red Sox Hall of Fame. Now that Bogaerts is gone how about retiring #2 in honor of Jerry Remy? They did it for Johnny Pesky do why not for Jerry Remy too, I think he deserves the recognition.
Yardbarker

Red Sox prospect Brainer Bonaci walked as many times as he struck out (89) in 2022

The Red Sox did not lose infield prospect Brainer Bonaci in the major-league phase of Wednesday’s Rule 5 Draft. Bonaci, 20, ended the season ranked by Baseball America as the No. 20 prospect in Boston’s farm system. The switch-hitter spent the entirety of the 2022 campaign with Low-A Salem and batted .262/.397/.385 (125 wRC+) with 19 doubles, six triples, six home runs, 50 RBIs, 86 runs scored, 28 stolen bases, 89 walks, and 89 strikeouts over 108 games spanning 494 trips to the plate.
BOSTON, MA
Over the Monster

Why Chaim Bloom is bad at analytics

Analytics, Sabermetrics, and other silly names typically imply a strategic, resource-maximization methodology designed to game the system's rules -- such as non-linearities and thresholds -- to one's own advantage. It is supposed to be Bloom's area of expertise. However, he has demonstrated that he is very poor at it. In...

