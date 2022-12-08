Read full article on original website
Xander Bogaerts gets brutally honest on Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr.
Xander Bogaerts was officially introduced as a member of the San Diego Padres on Friday. The former Boston Red Sox shortstop discussed a number of topics, including his decision to sign in San Diego and Fernando Tatis Jr., per Allison Edmonds. “San Diego was my first All-Star game, back in...
Carlos Correa attracting interest from surprise team?
Carlos Correa is among the best free agents left on the market, though the rumors about where he might land have been relatively scarce. A report on Friday raised speculation that a surprising team may be a factor in his market. ESPN’s Buster Olney, in an appearance on 95.7 The...
Yankees Rumors: Left field options picking up steam, one lowkey option bubbling to surface
The New York Yankees have already situated their right field spot with Aaron Judge on a nine-year, $360M deal. Reports have consistently indicated they are in hot pursuit of starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, despite hitting a snag in negotiations over longevity. Adding an elite pitcher like Rodon is more of...
Padres GM Reveals Hidden Reason For Signing Xander Bogaerts
Adding a player as high of a caliber as Xander Bogaerts was an obvious reason for the San Diego Padres to sign the talented shortstop. Bogaerts, a four-time All-Star himself, now joins a band of All-Stars already in San Diego with the Padres boasting Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis, Josh Hader, Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove on their roster.
Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon
When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
Former Red Sox Infielder and PC Great Merloni Out at WEEI, According to Reports
Former Boston Red Sox infielder — and Providence College graduate — Lou Merloni is out at WEEI according to reports. Merloni and Christian Fauria are each leaving their afternoon drive show with Meghan Ottolini reported MassLive. Merloni is leaving the all-sports radio station after 11 years; Fauria, who...
Chaim Bloom’s honest take on letting Xander Bogaerts go to Padres
Many teams across the MLB are celebrating the big moves they have made so far this offseason, and even though Chaim Bloom and the Boston Red Sox have made big splashes for guys like Masataka Yoshida and Kenley Jansen, there is a sense of despair surrounding the organization. That’s because Xander Bogaerts officially jumped ship and signed with the San Diego Padres during the 2022 Winter Meetings.
Bloom committed to helping Red Sox win: 'I don't care how much shit I take'
Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom won't let his tenure with the team be defined by the departures of star players Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts. "If I ever put that ahead of the organization, I'm not doing my job," Bloom said, according to MassLive's Chris Cotillo. "There are, in any of these jobs, decisions that make everybody happy, and some decisions that are tougher and are going to be unpleasant. You can't run from those. Especially the nature of this job. It doesn't mean I've gotten everything right or will get everything right.
New York Yankees reportedly working on massive splash in MLB free agency
The New York Yankees made one of the biggest splashes of MLB free agency, re-signing reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge
Top New York Yankees target reportedly wants massive contract
After retaining Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees are still trying to reel in more big fish, as expected. When
Chaim Bloom Addresses Rafael Devers’ Future After Xander Bogaerts’ Exit
Rafael Devers soon will have a new partner on the left side of the infield in Boston. Devers played alongside Xander Bogaerts for the first five-plus seasons of his Red Sox tenure, and the duo quickly established themselves as one of the best infield tandems in all of baseball. But the Devers-Bogaerts pairing at Fenway Park is no more, as the latter left Boston to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres in free agency.
Yankees reportedly ‘kicking tires’ on Padres’ Fernando Tatis
The Yankees have been connected to just about every top free agent this off-season, but nobody expected them to be involved with San Diego Padre superstar infielder Fernando Tatís Jr. While it is a long shot the Yankees even come close to acquiring the 23-year-old shortstop, a report over...
Yankees could make a surprise blockbuster infield signing
The New York Yankees are taking a patient approach with star pitcher Carlos Rodon, especially with his agent, Scott Boras, trying to extract more money in free agency. Rodon is looking for a deal that spans 6+ years, but the Yankees are only willing to settle for 4–5. In the scenario that Rodon ends up signing elsewhere, the Yankees could turn their attention toward the top remaining infielder on the market, Carlos Correa.
Report: Carlos Correa pursued by at least 3 teams
The market for free agent shortstop Carlos Correa appears to be heating up, and three teams appear to have the best chance of signing the 28-year-old. The San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago Cubs are three teams linked most closely to Correa, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman adds that the three teams are “among” those looking at Correa, suggesting that others are at least somewhat interested.
The Mets have fundamentally changed for the better
It was not all that long ago that we here at Amazin’ Avenue would follow up any significant Mets transaction by writing about its effects on the team’s payroll, a necessity in a decade-long era of suppressed budgets imposed by its then-owners. It was part of writing about a team that spent a decade chasing payroll flexibility rather than putting the best possible team on the field.
Jerry Remy Tribute
Jerry Remy was never a Hall of Fame candidate as a player, but as a broadcaster he became one of Red Sox Nation's most beloved figures. And he's in the Red Sox Hall of Fame. Now that Bogaerts is gone how about retiring #2 in honor of Jerry Remy? They did it for Johnny Pesky do why not for Jerry Remy too, I think he deserves the recognition.
Yankees ‘working on something big’ as free agency focus takes an unexpected turn
The New York Yankees have been focused on the top starting pitcher on the free agent market, Carlos Rodon. Rodon is reportedly seeking a deal worth $30 million per season in the 5–6 year range, but the Bombers have unexpectedly turned their attention toward the shortstop market, according to one MLB insider.
Red Sox prospect Brainer Bonaci walked as many times as he struck out (89) in 2022
The Red Sox did not lose infield prospect Brainer Bonaci in the major-league phase of Wednesday’s Rule 5 Draft. Bonaci, 20, ended the season ranked by Baseball America as the No. 20 prospect in Boston’s farm system. The switch-hitter spent the entirety of the 2022 campaign with Low-A Salem and batted .262/.397/.385 (125 wRC+) with 19 doubles, six triples, six home runs, 50 RBIs, 86 runs scored, 28 stolen bases, 89 walks, and 89 strikeouts over 108 games spanning 494 trips to the plate.
Why Chaim Bloom is bad at analytics
Analytics, Sabermetrics, and other silly names typically imply a strategic, resource-maximization methodology designed to game the system's rules -- such as non-linearities and thresholds -- to one's own advantage. It is supposed to be Bloom's area of expertise. However, he has demonstrated that he is very poor at it. In...
SF Giants division rival showing interest in Evan Longoria
It seems that longtime SF Giants 3B Evan Longoria will not be re-signing, but he could be staying in the NL West.
