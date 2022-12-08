Liz Carmouche not thrilled about Juliana Velasquez rematch at Bellator 289 - ‘It doesn’t make sense’

Darren Till left Las Vegas, Nevada, and UFC 282 last night (Sat., Dec.10, 2022) on a three-fight losing skid and a 1-5 record over his last six fights. It’s not how “The Gorilla” wanted the weekend to go. After more than one year away from active competition because of injuries, Till was hoping to get back in the win column against Dricus du Plessis ... and he came very, very close (watch highlights here).

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO