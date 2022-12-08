Liz Carmouche not thrilled about Juliana Velasquez rematch at Bellator 289 - ‘It doesn’t make sense’

Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
‘Pissed’ Paddy Pimblett has a problem with Joe Rogan’s ‘close fight’ comments at UFC 282 — ‘It’s annoying me’
Paddy Pimblett wants everyone to shut up about his not-close fight at UFC 282. The lightweight “Baddy” insists he comfortably won his co-main event against Jared Gordon last weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and doesn’t appreciate the “close fight” narrative started by Joe Rogan during their post-fight interview.
MMAmania.com
Video: Nate Diaz blasts Darren Till after UFC 282 submission loss - ‘He sucks’
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star, Nate Diaz, thinks Darren Till sucks after “The Gorilla” was beaten up and submitted by Dricus Du Plessis last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282, which took place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (watch highlights). Indeed, it wasn’t...
Cris Cyborg drops opponent, wins pro boxing debut by unanimous decision
Cris Cyborg is now an undefeated professional boxer. On Saturday, the current Bellator women’s featherweight champion laced up the boxing gloves for the second time in 2022 to take on fellow MMA veteran Gabrielle Holloway. The four-round pro boxing bout served as the co-main event under Terence Crawford vs....
MMAmania.com
‘ROBBERY!’ Fans and fighters react to Paddy Pimblett’s controversial UFC 282 win
Paddy Pimblett returned to action on Saturday night at UFC 282, and he fought a slow and careful fight against Jared Gordon for three hard rounds. At the end of the bout, Pimblett saw his hand raised with 29-28x3 scores, despite many people believing Gordon had done more than enough to win.
MMAmania.com
UFC 283 odds: Jamahal Hill opens as early betting favorite over former champion Glover Teixeira
Jamahal Hill has a history of knocking out Brazilians. Perhaps “Sweet Dreams” can make the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) main event a nightmare for ex-light heavyweight titleholder Glover Teixeira when they go to war for the vacant strap on Sat., Jan. 21, 2023 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler? Dana White says, ‘I never said that ... ever’
Dana White is a master at spitting out powerful soundbytes and making viral news announcements. The guy is a one man headline factory, which may explain the reason he gets so angry when he sees mixed martial arts (MMA) news sites twisting his perfectly crafted narratives into basic clickbait. The...
wrestlinginc.com
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
MMAmania.com
Nick Diaz promises ‘whole new me’ in 2023 comeback, targets Israel Adesanya match up
Nate Diaz may have left Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but his big brother, Nick, is still planning a return. The former Strikeforce Welterweight champion ended a six-year hiatus in Sept. 2021, rematching Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. Unfortunately for Diaz, he came up short in the Middleweight encounter, suffering an early third round technical knockout loss (watch highlights).
MMAmania.com
Paddy Pimblett lays out the case for his UFC 282 win: ‘I know I won that fight, simple as’
Paddy Pimblett walked away from his UFC 282 fight against Jared Gordon with a gift decision, moving his record in 2022 to 3-0. And while this wasn’t the most exciting Paddy “The Baddy” fight we’ve ever seem, Pimblett was more than happy to talk the bout up at the post-fight press conference.
MMAmania.com
Darren Till releases statement after UFC 282 loss: ‘This is not a retirement speech’
Darren Till left Las Vegas, Nevada, and UFC 282 last night (Sat., Dec.10, 2022) on a three-fight losing skid and a 1-5 record over his last six fights. It’s not how “The Gorilla” wanted the weekend to go. After more than one year away from active competition because of injuries, Till was hoping to get back in the win column against Dricus du Plessis ... and he came very, very close (watch highlights here).
MMAmania.com
Khabib believes a Zabit Magomedsharipov return is possible: ‘Unlike me, he didn’t promise his mother’
Zabit Magomedsharipov has left the mixed martial arts (MMA) community wondering what could have been. The talented Russian Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight contender called it a career this past June 2022. It’s been just over three years since Magomedsharipov (18-1) last competed, defeating Calvin Kattar via a unanimous decision.
MMAmania.com
Paddy Pimblett ekes out close decision over Jared Gordon, hype train keeps rolling at UFC 282
Lightweight British breakout star-in-the-making, Paddy Pimblett, was promoted to the pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event stage, booked to battle gritty veteran, Jared Gordon, at UFC 282 TONIGHT (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett is clearly on the fast track to super stardom, winning his first...
MMAmania.com
Ilia Topuria knows he won’t get Paddy Pimblett fight: ‘UFC’s protecting him from me’
Ilia Topuria continues to stalk Paddy Pimblett in hopes of an eventual fight, even if he believes Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will never allow the two to share the cage together. Topuria fought Bryce Mitchell in the opening fight of the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, mauling the previously undefeated...
MMAmania.com
Latest UFC 283 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Teixeira vs. Hill’ on Jan. 21 in Rio
Start times: ESPN+ PPV, ABC, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card) 205 lbs.: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill for vacant light heavyweight title. 125 lbs.: UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno. UFC 283 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+ PPV, ABC, ESPN+:. 170 lbs.:...
MMAmania.com
UFC fighter threatens to ‘beat up’ Barstool boss Dave Portnoy after Paddy Pimblett praise at UFC 282
UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett was screaming for his “Fight of the Night” bonus after scoring a controversial decision victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 last weekend in Las Vegas. It appears the only person to agree with “The Baddy” was Barstool boss Dave Portnoy, who echoed the sentiment on his official Twitter account.
wrestletalk.com
Solo Sikoa Details Real Life Relationship With Paul Heyman
Bloodline member and brother to the Usos Solo Sikoa has opened up about his relationship with the group’s wise man, Paul Heyman. Sikoa joined the Bloodline at WWE Clash At The Castle in September of this year, when he made a surprise appearance at the end of the premium live event to help his cousin Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.
MMAmania.com
Julianna Pena bullish on Amanda Nunes trilogy — ‘That’s the only fight I see in my future’
Former UFC bantamweight champion Julianna Pena shocked the world with her second-round submission win over Amanda Nunes in the UFC 269 pay-per-view (PPV) main event back in late 2021, but then failed to retain her title when the promotion granted an immediate rematch in the UFC 277 headliner last July.
MMAmania.com
UFC 282 results: Matches to make for ‘Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev’ main card winners
UFC 282 went down last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, which left several fight fans disappointed as a result of a wacky night of judging. In the pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a split draw (recap), leaving the Light Heavyweight title vacant and paving the way for Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill to fight for it at UFC 283 (full details here). In the co-main event, Paddy Pimblett picked up a highly-controversial unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon, while Ilia Topuria absolutely dog-walked Bryce Mitchell in a Featherweight affair (highlights).
MMAmania.com
Pic: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon official scorecard | UFC 282
Paddy Pimblett pushed his UFC record to 4-0 last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon in the co-main event. However, not all were convinced that “Baddy” did enough to actually get the victory.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Manny Pacquiao schools YouTuber DK Yoo in comeback exhibition boxing bout
Manny Pacquiao was back in action on Saturday night in a boxing exhibition match against South Korean YouTuber and martial artist DK Yoo. Pointless exhibition matches like this are starting to become pretty common amongst the top names in boxing, and Pacquiao stepped into the ring to fight for the first time since his loss to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021. Facing him would be boxing neophyte DK Yoo, whose popular YouTube channel is geared towards traditional martial arts education.
