Liz Carmouche not thrilled about Juliana Velasquez rematch at Bellator 289 - ‘It doesn’t make sense’

By Adam Guillen Jr.
MMAmania.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
MMAmania.com

‘Pissed’ Paddy Pimblett has a problem with Joe Rogan’s ‘close fight’ comments at UFC 282 — ‘It’s annoying me’

Paddy Pimblett wants everyone to shut up about his not-close fight at UFC 282. The lightweight “Baddy” insists he comfortably won his co-main event against Jared Gordon last weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and doesn’t appreciate the “close fight” narrative started by Joe Rogan during their post-fight interview.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles

The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
MMAmania.com

Nick Diaz promises ‘whole new me’ in 2023 comeback, targets Israel Adesanya match up

Nate Diaz may have left Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but his big brother, Nick, is still planning a return. The former Strikeforce Welterweight champion ended a six-year hiatus in Sept. 2021, rematching Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. Unfortunately for Diaz, he came up short in the Middleweight encounter, suffering an early third round technical knockout loss (watch highlights).
MMAmania.com

Darren Till releases statement after UFC 282 loss: ‘This is not a retirement speech’

Darren Till left Las Vegas, Nevada, and UFC 282 last night (Sat., Dec.10, 2022) on a three-fight losing skid and a 1-5 record over his last six fights. It’s not how “The Gorilla” wanted the weekend to go. After more than one year away from active competition because of injuries, Till was hoping to get back in the win column against Dricus du Plessis ... and he came very, very close (watch highlights here).
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Latest UFC 283 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Teixeira vs. Hill’ on Jan. 21 in Rio

Start times: ESPN+ PPV, ABC, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card) 205 lbs.: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill for vacant light heavyweight title. 125 lbs.: UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno. UFC 283 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+ PPV, ABC, ESPN+:. 170 lbs.:...
wrestletalk.com

Solo Sikoa Details Real Life Relationship With Paul Heyman

Bloodline member and brother to the Usos Solo Sikoa has opened up about his relationship with the group’s wise man, Paul Heyman. Sikoa joined the Bloodline at WWE Clash At The Castle in September of this year, when he made a surprise appearance at the end of the premium live event to help his cousin Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.
MMAmania.com

UFC 282 results: Matches to make for ‘Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev’ main card winners

UFC 282 went down last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, which left several fight fans disappointed as a result of a wacky night of judging. In the pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a split draw (recap), leaving the Light Heavyweight title vacant and paving the way for Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill to fight for it at UFC 283 (full details here). In the co-main event, Paddy Pimblett picked up a highly-controversial unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon, while Ilia Topuria absolutely dog-walked Bryce Mitchell in a Featherweight affair (highlights).
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Pic: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon official scorecard | UFC 282

Paddy Pimblett pushed his UFC record to 4-0 last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon in the co-main event. However, not all were convinced that “Baddy” did enough to actually get the victory.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Manny Pacquiao schools YouTuber DK Yoo in comeback exhibition boxing bout

Manny Pacquiao was back in action on Saturday night in a boxing exhibition match against South Korean YouTuber and martial artist DK Yoo. Pointless exhibition matches like this are starting to become pretty common amongst the top names in boxing, and Pacquiao stepped into the ring to fight for the first time since his loss to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021. Facing him would be boxing neophyte DK Yoo, whose popular YouTube channel is geared towards traditional martial arts education.

