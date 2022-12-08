ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Natural Grocers Holiday Food Bank Fundraiser and Food Drive

Natural Grocers, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer announces an in-store holiday fundraiser for its established food bank partners, through December 31, 2022. This campaign is in addition to the company’s ongoing “Bring Your Own Bag” program, which donates five cents per shopping trip to local food bank...
WYOMING STATE
What’s the Perfect Temperature at Home in Winter? Mainers Sound Off…

The indoor temps of a house have probably been a debate forever. Probably since the dawn of time. I guarantee that there were cave men standing around, roasting their butts off, while their cave wives stood in the background complaining that it was too cold. I definitely understand that I'm gender-stereotyping here, but it usually holds true. Men are just right, women are too cold.
MAINE STATE
RCC: Have a ‘green’ winter this season

Love it or hate it, the snow and ice-cold temperatures of a Wisconsin winter are here for the next few months. While everything outside may be covered in a blanket of white, it’s a great time of year to be thinking green. There’s no doubt that the winter months...
WISCONSIN STATE

