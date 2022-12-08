ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com
 5 days ago
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center on Thursday afternoon.

The rocket blasted off from Launch Complex 39A at 5:27 p.m. Watch it live on Channel 9 Eyewitness News and by clicking here.

The rocket carried 40 satellites into orbit for communications company OneWeb.

After the launch, part of the rocket landed at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

