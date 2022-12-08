Read full article on original website
thedesertreview.com
City of Imperial brings on Christmas cheer at Annual Parade of Lights
IMPERIAL — The City of Imperial welcomed everyone in the county to their annual Parade of Lights on the evening of Friday, December 9. Families gathered in downtown Imperial as they parked their trucks and cars near Imperial Avenue. Traffic could been seen going past Imperial High School as...
holtvilletribune.com
Little Elves Join Brawley Tree Lighting Festivities
BRAWLEY – One loud, cheerful countdown, a burst of colorful lights, and the Brawley Christmas tree was alight for the annual tree lighting ceremony and second annual Santa’s Workshop on Thursday, Dec. 8. Santa’s elves were out in full force with 38 vendors spread up and down the...
yumadailynews.com
Skate the night away in Yuma with family skating night
YUMA - The city of Yuma has been announcing its skate the night away event. Attendees are encouraged to come out and lace up their skates and enjoy time on the rink. Skates will not be provided, city officials say to bring your skates. Online registration is not available. Registration...
holtvilletribune.com
Calexico Eyes Utility Box Art Project Funds
CALEXICO – Some of the city’s utility boxes may soon become colorful beacons of kindness, encouragement and life through a proposed art project that the City Council is considering. The proposed art program’s initial funding cycle would provide nearly $2,000 in funds to solicit artwork to decorate three...
holtvilletribune.com
Christmas Tree Takes Root in Calexico Promenade
CALEXICO – As part of a longstanding tradition, Calexico resident Laura Talamantes and her family like to attend Christmas holiday events the city sponsors. The tradition dates back to when Talamantes’ mother would watch her perform in the Calexico High School Mighty Bulldog Marching Band during its participation in the city’s annual Christmas parade.
yumadailynews.com
Returning visitor shares moments created at YFD station #5
YUMA - Yuma Fire Department had a returning visitor come into the station. Retired YFD Fire Chief Phillip Cano and his family stopped by Station #5. Chief Cano saw his picture on the wall and rode in the engine. Chief Cano served with the Yuma Fire Department from March 1957...
Imperial County AAA cancels December meeting
The Imperial County Area Agency on Aging has released a statement, saying they have canceled this month's Advisory Council meeting. The post Imperial County AAA cancels December meeting appeared first on KYMA.
touropia.com
16 Best Things to Do in Yuma, AZ
Fittingly known as the ‘Sunniest City on Earth’, Yuma is situated in the southwest corner of Arizona, surrounded by the Sonoran Desert. Set right on the border with both Mexico and California, it has a wealth of interesting historic attractions and fun outdoor activities for visitors to check out.
thedesertreview.com
City of El Centro announces Scott Avenue closures December 12-13
EL CENTRO — Eastbound and Westbound traffic lanes will be closed at Scott Avenue near the intersection of Scott Avenue and Imperial Avenue for roadwork in the area on Monday, December 12 and Tuesday, December 13, according to a press release. Imperial Avenue will be opened for northbound and...
thedesertreview.com
IVC celebrates registered nursing graduates in pinning ceremony
IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley College gathered to celebrate the graduating Registered Nurses of Fall 2022 with a Nursing Pinning Ceremony in the evening of Thursday, December 8. Friends and family entered the IVC gymnasium that evening, to celebrate the hard-working registered nursing students of 2022. “We came to congratulate...
kawc.org
Yuma Regional Medical Center not immune to 'tripledemic'
Yuma County and Arizona are seeing the effects of what people are calling a "tripledemic." This is a pandemic of the triple threat of the flu, COVID-19 and the respiratory illness RSV. According to the CDC, respiratory syncytial virus is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms....
Imperial Valley College named one of the best colleges in CA
A nationally recognized publisher of college resources has ranked Imperial Valley College (IVC) as one of the best community colleges in California. The post Imperial Valley College named one of the best colleges in CA appeared first on KYMA.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Plans call for apartment complex on Arizona Ave in Yuma
The owner of property located on South Arizona Avenue, between 17th and 18th streets, stretching east to the railroad tracks, intends to clean up the parcels and then sell them for construction of a multifamily apartment complex. The owner, Bruce and Linda D. Butcher Living Trust, requested annexation of the...
kyma.com
Sunny & clear for now before a winter storm system arrives in the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - For the next few days, we can expect clear and calm conditions with temperatures trending slightly cooler than normal for our afternoons. Be aware of colder temperatures for our overnight hours as temperatures will drop down into the low and upper 40s or even colder where freezing potential is possible.
holtvilletribune.com
BOYS WRESTLING: Vikings’ Roldan Second at Hamada Classic
CARLSBAD – Holtville High School heavyweight Alexis Roldan rattled off four straight wins by pin en route to the championship match of the prestigious Hamada Classic wrestling tournament at La Costa Canyon High here on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10. In the 285-pound title match, Roldan faced...
yumadailynews.com
About 90 pounds of meth found by Wellton border agents
While patrolling the desert east of Yuma, Welton border agents found about 90 ponds of meth in a backpack. 90 pounds of meth equals almost $150,000 according to border agents. No word on who the backpacks belong to, or where they came from.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms still expected for the area along with cooler temperatures
As rain is still expected to make it's way to the Desert Southwest, cooler temperatures will also be coming soon. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Quiet weather will continue through at least Saturday, along with slightly cooler than normal temperatures. A powerful early winter storm will then develop over the West by Sunday and Monday. Clouds will increase, and precipitation is likely to form late Sunday through early Tuesday, in the form of rain for the lower deserts and snow over the mountains. Much colder air will filter over the area behind this system and freezing temperatures are becoming more likely across a large portion of the lower desert by the middle of next week.
holtvilletribune.com
GIRLS SOCCER: New Look, New League for Vikings
HOLTVILLE – The Holtville High School girls soccer team has a tough road ahead as the Vikings have been placed in the Imperial Valley League along with some traditional Valley soccer powers. The Vikings (3-3 overall) played in the Desert League a season ago, but with the addition of...
yumadailynews.com
Yuma police are looking for the people involved in the car crash shooting
No injuries have been reported from a car crash that happened in Yuma. Police received the call about shots being fired. The incident happened on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at around midnight in the area of 1400 block of South 11th Avenue. Police say that multiple shots were first fired...
