Ann Tisdale
4d ago

I agree with Boomer. What Biden did for a person who clearly hates this country is despicable. But then again I’m not one bit surprised. He’s just a flunky following other ppl. Our soldier should have been the one to come home. He fought for his country.

Reply(80)
492
Sandy Kenneway
4d ago

I hope she feels the disgust from a whole country when she walks off that plane. We don't want you!! Give us our America loving Marine back.

Reply(72)
387
William Arendt
4d ago

This is not only disgusting but it is also disgraceful and a embarrassment to the military! By leaving our veteran there Joe Senile Biden just sent a clear message to our military that you and our veterans do not count whatsoever! We had a moto no man left behind and Biden threw it right out of the window! Paul Whelan is in terrible health and while Britney is in good health! If anything Paul should have been before Britney period! The democratic party is a flat out disgrace and everyone involved in this needs to be removed from office immediately!

Reply(48)
340
