Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Related
Post Register
4 people stabbed at Washington state casino, man arrested
SEATTLE (AP) — A man at a poker table went on a sudden, unprovoked attack at a casino in Washington state Monday night, stabbing or slashing four people before being arrested after a high-speed car chase, authorities said. All four victims were expected to survive, according to the Clark...
Post Register
DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state's Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate...
Post Register
Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from Adams County in Idaho and Baker...
Post Register
Bald eagle found shot in Wisconsin dies during surgery
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A bald eagle shot in Wisconsin has died during surgery to treat its injuries, the Wisconsin Humane Society said Tuesday. Authorities were seeking tips on who may have shot the adult male bird that was found injured Dec. 7 on private property about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee. The eagle survived its initial surgery on Thursday, but went into cardiac arrest on Monday night during what the Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee called “a complex and specialized surgery to stabilize his fracture and further treat his injuries.”
Post Register
Idaho Humane Society offers cold weather tips for pet owners
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Humane Society has some helpful tips for keeping your pets safe during these cold winter months. If at all possible do not keep your pets outside for extended periods of time. If you cannot make indoor accommodations for your pets for whatever reason, but sure to check their water regularly as it will freeze quickly with the cold temperatures we are experiencing in the Treasure Valley.
Post Register
Frigid air on the way as storms move out
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The persistent rain we have seen in the Treasure Valley this Sunday will change over to periods of snow tonight and early Monday. The low pressure that brought the moisture to the region will transition across northern Nevada on Monday. This will pull in colder air from the north and help to change the rain into snow. There could be fresh snow on the valley floor for the Monday morning commute. Once the cold air moves into the valley, it will likely settle us back into a prolonged inversion with areas of low clouds and fog this week.
Post Register
Photo Gallery: Snowy morning across the Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho — Most, if not all, of the Treasure Valley, woke up to a winter wonderland!. 2-3 inches of snow is expected to fall in the area by the end of the morning. After the snowfall, we can expect partly cloudy skies for much of the afternoon and evening. Dry conditions with very cold temperatures are expected for much of the week after today.
Comments / 0